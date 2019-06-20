Hinesburg water, wastewater rates remain unchanged

SCOOTER MACMILLAN

A pared-down Hinesburg Selectboard voted 3-0 Tuesday to keep the same rates for water and wastewater for fiscal year 2020.

The only selectboard members physically in attendance were Merrily Lovell and Aaron Kimball. Chair Phil Poeuch joined them in voting for the motion by speaker phone. Selectboard members Tom Ayer and Jeff French were absent.

Just as they were this year, the rates for water will remain $99.57 per unit per quarter (both metered and unmetered) for residential users. If a home uses more than 500 cubic feet, the resident will be charged .044 cents per cubic foot of water per quarter usage fee if they are metered. For unmetered residents, it’s a flat $76.53 per quarter usage fee, assistant clerk Cheryl Hubbard explained by phone.

For wastewater, it will cost $98.83 per residential unit per quarter (both metered and unmetered) and .0355 cents per cubic foot per quarter if the home is metered. Unmetered homes will be charged an additional $64.07 per quarter usage fee for wastewater, she said.

These are the rates recommended by Erik Bailey, utilities director.

“This is the time of year when, in addition to approving the broader wastewater budget and the fees, you also look at the allocation pool and decide what will be available starting July 1 for new allocation,” said Alex Weinhagen, director of planning and zoning.

He said planning and zoning is interested in that information so developers with new projects can be informed regarding their chances of getting an allocation.

The water allocation committee has been meeting about whether to adopt a “scoring” system for allocating wastewater or another method, but the selectboard decided to wait until the next meeting when more members will be present.

The next meeting is Thursday, June 11 at 7 p.m.

The selectboard also voted to join the regional conservation partnership with South Burlington, Williston, St. George and Shelburne.

Weinhagen had introduced the possibility of joining at the May 14 selectboard meeting and the selectboard had asked him to examine that possibility.

As the meeting ended, Kimball took the opportunity to mention a number of vacancies on town committees and encouraged citizens to apply for a position. Committees with open positions include the Affordable Housing Committee, Development Review Board, Economic Development Committee, Planning Commission, Recreation Commission and Town Village Steering Committee.

Information about these vacancies and the committees can be found at http://www.hinesburg.org/vacancies.html.