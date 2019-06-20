COMMUNITY

BURLINGTON

American Lung Association LUNG FORCE Walk

June 20: Fifth annual. 5 p.m., participant check-in; 6:15 p.m., opening ceremonies; 6:30 p.m., walk begins; 7:20 p.m.; closing ceremonies, awards. Family-friendly educational “Mission Tents,” food, music, children’s activities. lungforce.org/Burlington; Jana Beagley, 876-6863, ja-na.beagley@lung.org. Battery Park, 1 North Ave.

Interfaith Summer Solstice Labyrinth Walk

June 21: 5:30 p.m. Invocation and blessing on longest day of year. Members of UU Labyrinth Ministry lead the walk. Seven circuit Cretan/Classical Labyrinth. Free. All welcome. uusocie-ty.org First Unitarian Universalist Society of Burlington, 152 Pearl St. (top of Church St).

Very Merry Theatre Summer Fundraiser

June 27: 7-10 p.m. A fun filled evening for adults 18 and over including music, dancing, cash bar and silent auction to support Very Merry Theatre’s mission to ensure all children have access to performing arts. $15. For more information, visit verymerrytheatre.org. Arts Riot, 400 Pine St.

American Heart Association CycleNation

Aug 15: 4:30-8:30 p.m. 5 p.m. welcome. 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Cycling. 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Celebra-tion. First relay-style stationary cycling event in Vermont. cyclenation.org/Burlington, nan-cy.luke@heart.org Waterfront Park, 20 Lake St.

CHARLOTTE

Clemmons Family Farm

African American and African Diaspora arts and culture community-building and creative placemaking programs.

• June 22 & July 14: 1:30-2:30 p.m. West African Dance with Sidiki Sylla and Ismael Bangoura.

Admission by donation. Register.

• July 13: 1:30-2:30 p.m. West African Drumming with Ismael Bangoura. Donation. Register.

Limited to max. of 35 people. Pre-registration required through Eventbrite sites. Visit www.clemmonsfamilyfarm.org for registration links. 765-560-5445. 2190 Greenbush Rd.

COLCHESTER

AMVETS Vermont Post 1

Second Monday: 6:30 p.m.. Open to all veterans, National Guard and Reservists. John Kehoe, 796-3098, amvetsvt@gmail.com. American Legion Post, 3650 Roosevelt Highway.

Vermont Genealogy Library

Open for research: Tuesday, 3-9:30 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Dupont Hall, Fort Ethan Allen, 377 Hegeman Ave. 310-9285, vtgenlib.org.

HINESBURG

Warriors S.O.A.R. Golf Classic

Aug. 12: 10 a.m. Third annual. Fundraiser for local nonprofit providing support, outreach, assis-tance, recovery to veterans (warriorsoar.org). classy.org/event/3rd-annual-warriors-soar-golf-classic/e234670?preview=true. Cedar Knoll Country Club, 13460 Route 116.

MONTPELIER

Family Three-Mile Mass Ride for the Planet

June 22: Rain or shine. Montpelier High School to TimberHomes Vermont, 21 Fork Road. Snacks, music, games. Organized by Mother Up! Project of 350 Vermont. Wear helmets, bring water. Shuttle to bring adults back to high school. tinyurl.com/cvca350vt; 350VT.org

SHELBURNE

2019 Walk to End Alzheimer’s – Champlain Valley

Sept. 15: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Shelburne Museum, 6000 Shelburne Road. alz.org

SOUTH BURLING-TON

VTLyme.org Healing from Lyme Disease

June 22: 12-4 p.m. VTLyme.org hosts a talk and presentation by Dr. Robert Stram and Bob Gi-guere. Dr. Stram is the founder of the Stram Center for Integrative Medicine. His practice in-cludes treatment of tick-borne diseases. Bob Giguere is head of sales at IGeneX, a company that specializes in tick-borne disease testing. Speakers begin at 1p.m. and will be followed by a Q&A. At noon, view Stand-4-Lyme video about Lyme disease research at Stanford Univer-sity. vtlyme.org. Free and open to the public. Faith United Methodist Church, 899 Dorset St.

VERGENNES

Lake Champlain Maritime Museum 22nd annual Challenge Race

June 30: 9:30 a.m. Registration; 11 a.m. race start. Three-mile race. Open to all human-powered boats. Triangular course crosses Lake Champlain from Vermont to New York and back. $25 participant includes gift bag and lunch. Benefits longboat program. lcmm.org 4472 Basin Harbor Rd.

WILLISTON

Chittenden Solid Waste District Backyard Composting Workshops

Green Mountain Compost

June 26: 5:30-7 p.m.

Learn the joy of home composting. Discover the benefits of “closing the loop” with your own household food scraps in this interactive, hands-on demonstration of a healthy compost and digesting system. Free. Attendance at these popular composting workshops is limited. Sign up early. https://cswd.net/composting/backyard-composting/backyard-composting-workshops/, cswd.net, 660-4949, 1042 Redmond Rd.

DANCE

SOUTH BURLING-TON

Vermont Youth Dancers “Turn to Stone, A Journey to Nar-nia”

June 22, 6:30 p.m. & June 23, 2 p.m. A twist on “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe.” $15. vermontyouthdancers.org, South Burlington High School, 550 Dorset St.

EXHIBITS

BURLINGTON

Burlington City Arts

Current: Nicole Czapinski, “Forever, a little ghost.” First artist in new series dedicated to exper-imentation. Crystal Wagner: Traverse. Site-specific installation, first floor gallery. 865-7166. Burlingtoncityarts.org. 135 Church St.

JEFFERSONVILLE

Bryan Memorial Gallery

Through June 23: “Ebb and Flow” Exhibit.

July 1-14: Call to Artists: “2019 Land and Light and Water and Air;” show Sept. 5-Nov. 3. Friday to Sunday, 11 a.m.- 4 p.m., and by appointment. Free admission. info@bryangallery.org, bryan-gallery.org. 180 Main St.

JERICHO

Emile A Gruppe Gallery

Through July 21: “Window on the Northeast Landscape,” by artists in Vermont, New York and Massachusetts. Watercolors by Kathleen Manley and Christine Zavgren; oils by Jane Morgan.

Thursday to Sunday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and by appointment. 899-3211, emilegruppegallery.com. 22 Barber Farm Rd.

MIDDLEBURY

Middlebury Museum of Art

To-Aug. 11: “Collecting for the Middlebury College Museum of Art,” 50 works, one from each year. middlebury.edu/arts. 443-3168, 72 Porter Field Rd.

Vermont Folklife Center – Vision & Voice Gallery

Through summer 2019: “Ice Shanties: Fishing, People & Culture.” M-F: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. ADA accessible, first floor, rear entrance, 88 Main St. 388-4964, vermontfolklifecenter.org

FILM

BURLINGTON

Anime Night

Second Friday of the month. Animated shows from Japan; four or more episodes. Discussion follows. Enter through side door. Laboratory B, 266 Pine St. 777-9012, lazerem91@gmail.com.

Vermont International Film Festival “Hail Satan?”

June 27: 7 p.m. Chronicling the extraordinary rise of one of the most colorful and controversial religious movements in American history, “Hail Satan?” is a new feature documentary from acclaimed director Penny Lane. The 94-minute documentary offers a timely look at a group of often misunderstood outsiders whose unwavering commitment to social and political justice has empowered thousands of people around the world. $8/$5/Free for VTIFF members. vtiff.org. Main Street Landing Film House, 60 Lake St.

KIDS

BURLINGTON

Burlington City Arts Center Family Art Saturday

June 22 (4th Saturday of the month): 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Drop-in. Create original work inspired by BCA’s current exhibitions. Free and open to the public. 865-7166, www.burlingtoncityarts.org. 135 Church St.

Flynn – Free Family Saturdays

10-11 a.m. Free. Pre-registration required. flynncenter.org Flynn Lobby, 153 Main St.

GEORGIA

UVM Extension 4-H Youth Farm Safety Day

• June 25: Deadline for disability-related accommodation: Martha Manning, 802-524-6501, ex-tension 449.

• June 30: Pre-register to receive T-shirt.

• July 9: 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Age 10 to 16. Basic first aid and more. 4-H enrollment not re-quired. Lunch included. Free. go.uvm.edu/farmsafetyday2019. Ballard Acres Farm, 1900 Ballard Rd.

MEETINGS

BURLINGTON

Mother Up! Burlington

Third Thursday of the month. 6-7:30 p.m. Mother Up! is a project of 350VT bringing together families to talk about the tough realities of climate change and to participate in the transition to a healthier and safer world. Meeting location rotates to different homes. Contact maeve@350vt.org for more information.

NAMI Support Group

Thursdays: 3 p.m. The National Alliance on Mental Illness hosts a free 90-minute recovery sup-port group, facilitated by trained NAMI peers living in recovery, for people living with mental illness where people learn from one another’s experiences, share coping strategies, and offer mutual encouragement and understanding. Free. namivt.org. Saint Paul’s Cathedral, 2 Cherry St.

ESSEX JUNCTION

Learn to Manage Land for Wildlife Habitat and Forest Health

June 22: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. For landowners and foresters. Pre-register: Chittenden County Forest-er Ethan Tapper, ethan.tapper@vermont.gov, 585-9099. Begins in Fish and Wildlife District Of-fice, 111 West St., moves outdoors (EQIP projects in the field).

CHARLOTTE

Fitness at any age

Tuesdays 9:15-10 a.m. Interval type, moderate to high intensity exercise class. $10. Charlotte Senior Center. 212 Ferry Road. 425-6345, charlottesrctr@gmavt.net.

HINESBURG

Taekwondo classes

Wednesdays: 3:15 and 5:15 p.m. Taekwondo KICKS offers free introductory classes open to ag-es 5 through adults. St. Jude’s Parish. Register by email or phone: tkdkicks101@yahoo.com or 377-0476.

SHELBURNE

Chittenden County Chess Club

Thursdays: 7 p.m. Registration 7-7:15 p.m.; Games begin at 7:30 p.m. Great competitive fun. Information: Dave at 324-1143 or email carterd253@hotmail.com. Lake Champlain Waldorf High School, 122 Bostwick Rd.

RSVP Bone Builders

Mondays, Wednesdays & Fridays: 10-11 a.m. No registration required. Free. No-impact weight training program designed to prevent and even reverse the effects of osteoporosis and increase balance and strength. Sponsored by United Way of Northwest Vermont and taught by trained volunteer instructors. Shelburne United Methodist Church, 30 Church St.

SOUTH BURLING-TON

Alzheimer’s Disease Caregiver Support Group

Second Tuesdays of the month. 10-11:30 a.m. Light refreshments. Free respite care while caregivers attend the support group. Info: Dawn Plante, 863-6631, rdplante@comcast.net. The Residence at Quarry Hill, 465 Quarry Hill Rd.

Radio Amateurs of Northern VT

Second Tuesday of month. 7 p.m. Anyone interested in ham radio welcome. Meets every sec-ond Tuesday of the month. Refreshments. Mitch, 879-6589, ranv.org. Wheeler House, 1100 Dorset St.

Friday, June 21, 1 p.m. Middlebury College Museum of Art, 72 Porter Field Rd., Middlebury

An informal gallery talk with photographer Jim Blair. For more than 35 years, Blair was one of the people who millions of National Geographic readers counted on each month to give them a sense of the greater world. His exhibition documents the breadth of his career, and gives a sense of his dexterity, determination and breadth of vision. His best images have become part of our visual lexicon and remind us that the world is a varied and stimulating place, sometimes breathtaking in its beauty and at other times heartbreaking in its degrada-tion, but always informative. Talk continues Friday, June 28, 1 p.m. Free. Mahaney Arts Center. Above, Ketelie Regis and her baby, Haiti, 1987.

MUSEUMS

ADDISON

DAR John Strong Mansion Museum

Saturday & Sunday: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Guided tours through Labor Day. 1796 home; five gen-erations of the Strong family. Vermont Daughters of the American Revolution; special tours by appointment. $5 adults, $3 seniors and students, $10 family. 6656 VT-17W. 759-2309, john-strongmansion.org 6656 Vt. Route 17 W.

BURLINGTON

Ethan Allen Homestead Museum Ethan Allen Day

• June 21: 11:30 a.m. sharp. Abenaki tradition: “Shooting the Fire” summer solstice ceremony. No photography permitted. By donation.

• June 22 & 23: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Ethan Allen Day, “Experience the Vermont Frontier!” Re-enactors of Col. Seth Warner’s regiment. Military drill, demonstrations, hands-on activities.

www.ethanallenhomestead.org. 1 Ethan Allen Homestead.

Fleming Museum University of Vermont

$3 students and seniors, $5 adults, $10 family; age 6 & under free. Tuesday, Thursday, Friday: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday: 12-4 p.m. www.uvm.edu/~fleming/. 61 Colchester Ave.

FERRISBURGH

Rokeby Museum

• Current: “Free & Safe: The Underground Railroad in Vermont,” multi-media exhibit.

July 15-Oct. 27: “Amassed and Up-ended: Decoding the Legacy of Stuff.” Objects, artworks, and documents from four generations of the Robinson family who lived at Rokeby from 1793 to 1961.

• Aug. 18: 35th annual Pie & Ice Cream Festival; string music by the Meatpackers and the Fiddleheads.

• Aug. 24: ArtRokeby, a festival of art and artmaking.

• Aug. 24-Oct. 17: “Structure,” exploration of the built environment.

Daily, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. through Oct. 27. 90-acre historic site. 877-3406, rokeby.org. 4334 Route 7.

MIDDLEBURY

Middlebury Museum

To Aug. 11: “Being There: Photographs by James P. Blair,” National Geographic Society photog-rapher. deperkin@middlebury.edu, 443-5235. 72 Porter Field Rd.

SHELBURNE

Shelburne Museum William Wegman: Outside in Opening Event

• June 22: 6-8 p.m. Talk, brief book signing. $15, $12 members and seniors. Limited seating. Exhibit through Oct. 20. Murphy Gallery, Pizzagalli Center.

• To Aug. 25: Harold Weston (1894-1972): Freedom in the Wilds; the “Thoreau of the Adiron-dacks.” American modernist painter and social activist. Early Adirondack views, 1920-1923; se-lections from the Stone Series, 1968-1972, and ephemera. 985-3346, shelburnemuseum.org. 6000 Shelburne Rd.

Sunday, June 23, 2 p.m., Ethan Allen Homestead Museum, 1 Ethan Allen Homestead, Burlington

Acclaimed biographer Willard Sterne Randall will discuss Alexander Hamilton and his connections to Vermont and Ethan Allen with excerpts from “Hamilton: An American Musical.” Hamilton, as Washington’s “right hand man,” negotiated Ethan Allen’s release as POW and welcomed him back from captivity and arranged a cavalry escort for him to Valley Forge. Son-in-law of Philip Schuyler and law clerk under James Duane, Hamilton had plenty of Vermont connections. Free, donations appreciated. www.ethanallenhomestead.org.

MUSIC

BURLINGTON

Stellaria Trio in Concert

June 22: 7:30 p.m. Violinist Letitia Quante, cellist John Dunlop, pianist Claire Black. Suggested donations: $20, $5 limited means. Children free. stellariatrio.com College Street Congregation-al Church, 265 College St.

Burlington City Arts Free Summer Concerts

• To-Aug. 28: 12:30 p.m. Twenty-two free concerts. Wednesday and Friday.

• June 21: The Useless Cans, Gypsy Jazz.

• June 26: Lowell Thompson, Americana.

• June 28: The Revenants, Americana.

burlingtoncityarts.org. Lower Church St. near City Hall.

OUTDOORS

Green Mountain Bicycle Club Day Touring Rides

Rides begin 15 minutes after meeting. Under 18 need waiver signed by parent. Helmets re-quired. thegmbc.com.

• June 30: 8:45 a.m. Rouse’s Point Rouser, 60-mile loop, short ride 50 miles. Meet at Grand Isle Ferry parking lot. Info: Matt Kuivinen, 881-9045, mattkui@earthlink.net, Social Ride Leader: Donna Leban, 862-1901, lightspd@comcast.net.

• July 7: Willsboro Wanderer. 8:30 a.m. for 9 p.m. ferry. Meet: Old Champlain Flyer parking lot, Ferry Road, Charlotte, NOT ferry parking lot. Phyl Newbeck, 899-2908, phyl@together.net. Bry-an Harrington, 899-2908, alpinefogman@yahoo.com.

• July 14: Monkton Ridge Ride, 23 (E), 38 (M) or 43 (M). 8:45 a.m. at Shelburne Village Shop-ping Center. Brian Howard, 505-1148, bjhowd@gmail.com. Matt Kuivinen, 881-9045, mattkui@earthlink.net.

• July 21: Triple (or Double) Ferry Ride (bring money). 8:45 a.m. Curtis Lumber Parking Lot, Bur-lington. North to Colchester, Local Motion bike ferry to the Islands, followed by Grand Isle Ferry to Plattsburgh, ending with Burlington ferry. 43 miles (E/M), some packed gravel; or skip bike ferry, take longer ride on Routes 2 and 7 (50 miles). Kerry Crosby, 578-3249, cros-bykn@comcast.net; Joanna Cummings, joanna@yellowladyslipper.org, Social Ride Leader: Donna Leban, 862-1901, lightspd@comcast.net.

• July 28: Not Quite Quebec. 8:45 a.m. Tractor Supply Co., Exit 20 off I-89. 51 (M) and 64 (M/S). Low traffic roads, crosses Missisquoi River twice, along shore of Lake Carmi. Dave Merchant, 825-3808, dpierchand@comcast.net. Joyce McCutcheon, 893-1690, mellowmiti@aol.com.

COLCHESTER

Friends of the Winooski River River of Light

Paddling by the Light of the Moon

July 16: 6:30 p.m. PaddleSurf Champlain rentals. $25. Heineberg Bridge put-in. Reservations: Jason, 881-4905 or jason@paddlesurfchamplain.com. 7 p.m. Sunset launch. Heineberg Bridge Access, Colchester side of Route 127 bridge over Winooski River. 2.5 miles to Lake Champlain. Take out: Colchester Fishing Access. winooskiriver.org/river-of-light-moonlight-paddle.php.

SHELBURNE

Shelburne Farms Summer Programs

• June 21: 7-9 a.m. Morning Bird Walk. Celebrate the return of the dawn chorus. Join naturalist Matt Kolan to explore shrubland, grassland, wetland, and forest habitats in search of the sights and sounds of our feathered friends. Register at shelburnefarms.org/calendar. $6/person

• June 28: 6:30-8 p.m. Summer Campfire with Abenaki Chief Don Stevens. Gather around a summer campfire to learn more about Abenaki Culture with Chief Don Stevens of the Nulhegan Band of the Coosuk-Abenaki Nation. Don will share stories, artifacts, drumming, songs, and cul-ture of the Abenaki people. Recommended for ages 6 and up. Register at shelburne-farms.org/calendar. $5/member; $6/non-member.

• July 8: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Summer Campfire with Outreach for Earth Stewardship. Age 5 and up. Live owl visit. $6, $5 member. Register: shelburnefarms.org/calendar/event/summer-campfire-with-outreach-for-earth-stewardship-2

• July 15: 7:30 to 9 p.m. “An Evening of Bats,” Barry Genzlinger of the Vermont Bat Center, adult program at the Inn. $6, $5 member. shelburnefarms.org/calendar/event/an-evening-of-bats

• July 19: 7:30 to 9 p.m. “Bats in The Barn.” $6, $5 member. Slideshow, Barry Genzlinger, Ver-mont Bat Center, to watch evening flight from Farm Barn. Age 7 up. Adult chaperone required. Register: shelburnefarms.org/calendar/event/bats-in-the-barn

• July 20 and 21: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. “Community Tile Making with Brigitta Varadi;” for 3,000 tile exhibit, February 2020, BCA Center. Free with general admission. No registration necessary. shelburnefarms.org/calendar/event/community-tile-making-with-brigitta-varadi

• July 23: 5:30 p.m. gates open, 6 to 7 p.m. show. Young Tradition Vermont Showcase featuring Instructors from Trad Camp. shelburnefarms.org/calendar/event/young-tradition-vermont-showcase-featuring-instructors-from-trad-camp.

1611 Harbor Road. Sarah Webb, 985-0304; shelburnefarms.org.

SOUTH BURLING-TON

GMBC Introductory Group Rides

June 22: 10 a.m. Green Mountain Bicycle Club hosts introductory group rides to teach novice cyclists how to ride safely in a group. 12 to 20 miles. Helmets required, bikes in good working condition, under 18 with adult. Meet at Veterans Memorial Park (Wheeler Lot). For info, con-tact group leader: Dorothy Pumo, 829-8729, dpumo5@gmail.com

Burlington Garden Club Community Garden Volunteer Work Pro-gram

First Saturday of month: July 6, Aug. 3, Sept. 7: 9-11 a.m. Help maintain the four gardens in the Vermont Garden Park: All–American, Cottage, Butterfly, and Grandma and Grandpa Gardens. Bring small garden tools and gloves. 615-390-9965, djvanmullen@gmail.com. 1100 Dorset St.

Stunt Kite Fliers & Archery Hobbyists

Saturdays: 10 a.m. to noon. All skill levels. Free. David, 658-0030. Meet at Presto Music Store, Blue Mall, Dorset St.

THEATER

Mahaney Arts Center Seeler Studio Theatre

See workshops of New York-bound productions by Middlebury affiliated, off-Broadway theatre company PTP/NYC.

Havel: The Passion of Thought

• June 28: 6 p.m. The show includes plays by Vaclav Havel, Harold Pinter, and Samuel Beckett, directed by Richard Romagnoli. Free

Dogg’s Hamlet, Cahoot’s Macbeth

• June 29: 1 p.m. Play by Tom Stoppard, directed by Cheryl Faraone. Free. www.middlebury.edu/arts or 802-443-3168, 72 Porter Field Rd.