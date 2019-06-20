Lyric celebrates capital campaign end

With a final gift from the McClure family in honor of their mother and grandmother Marjorie Howe, Lyric Theatre Company celebrated the end of its multi-year capital campaign June 7. The celebration also recognized the formal opening of the company’s permanent home and creative space on Green Tree Drive in South Burlington.

“This moment marks the conclusion of a monumental effort by the community, and the start of an exciting new chapter in which Lyric can look far into the future to con-tinue providing an artistic outlet for everyone in the region,” said Erin Evarts, longtime Lyric member and newly-appointed executive director.

Lyric has been a principal player in the arts community for 45 years, including, in 1981, playing an instrumental role in the preservation of the Flynn Theater in Burlington. The culmination of their current capital campaign, which raised just over just over $1.4 million, means the company has permanent rehearsal, education and workshop space, as well as warehouse capabil-ity for their substantial costume, set and props inventory.

“Reaching our goal is not only a dream come true for our very active members,” said Rob Parzych, chairperson of the Capital Campaign Committee. “It also ensures a lasting facility in which to create, teach and further share our resources with the greater communi-ty.”

The Green Tree Drive facility, renovated in stages over the course of the last few years, will have spaces available to other area arts organizations as well.

“Lyric is committed to being an accessible and unifying presence,” said Evarts. “We look forward to connecting and collaborating with this rich and vibrant arts community more than ever before.”

The first Lyric show to enjoy use of the entire new creative space will be “The Addams Family.” It premieres on the Flynn Stage this November.

“The extraordinary talent, time and generosity of every single one of our members, volunteers, donors and patrons has gotten us to this point,” said Evarts. “I know it will take us anywhere we want to go in the future.”