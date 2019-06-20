S.D. Ireland opens with win

LAUREN READ

Correspondent

S.D. Ireland opened the Legion baseball season with a win, but quickly dropped the next three games to open with a 1-3 record in the first week.

The Williston-based team captured its first of the season in its first game win of the summer, beating Barre Post 10 on Thursday, 4-0.

CVU’s Storm Rushford earned the win with a complete game effort on the mound, while Tyler Skaflestad and Aidan Johnson each had two hits.

S.D. Ireland dropped its next three games, falling to Oneonta 2-1 on Saturday. The two teams were tied in the bottom of the seventh before the hosts scored to walk off with a win. Lars Jensen had the lone RBI for S.D. Ireland.

S.D. Ireland then fell to Schnectady 8-2 later the same day, with the team taking the 2-0 lead before giving up eight unanswered runs.

On Monday, S.D. Ireland fell to the Colchester Cannons 4-0, with Baker Angstmann pitching six innings in a losing effort.