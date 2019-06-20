Wet spring = late crops: Extended rainy season means many farmers are over two weeks behind

SCOOTER MACMILLAN

Staff Writer

“Rain, rain, go away …” is a popular old chant sung by children hoping to combat wet weather. It may have become a tune on the playlists of area farmers, as wet weather continues to delay planting.

Although meteorologists predict this weekend will be dry, the forecast for the first of next week (June 24-26) is possibly rain.

“This seems to be one of the worst years in everyone’s memory,” said David Kenyon of Aurora Farms and Nitty Gritty Grains on Lake Road in Charlotte. “It’s the first topic of conversation.”

Kenyon said they were two to three weeks behind in getting out hay. He’s waiting to see when he can get planting done on corn grown for human consumption.

Winter crops, such as winter wheat, are not at the critical stage quite yet, he said. But if there’s a wet fall, it could be a problem.

All the wheat that he has planted to be harvested in about a month looks good right now, Kenyon said.

“But we’re reaching a critical time where it needs some hot dry weather to mature and finish its cycle.”

Barely any barley

Andrew Peterson of Nordic Farms said it has been too wet to get grains planted. He planned to have 1,500 acres of barley and wheat planted by now, but said he’s only got 5 acres in the ground.

Peterson said he’s never seen anything like this weather in Vermont, but he said it’s been a tough year across the United States.

Nonetheless, he said that Nordic Farms has the “luxury of foresight.” He uses a model from Heather Darby, an agricultural specialist extension professor at the University of Vermont, who says that two out of five years are good growing years in Vermont.

“That means that in 40 percent of the years, you have to make enough supply that in other years you have the supply,” he said.

Conventional wisdom is that growers shouldn’t even try to plant barley after June 1, but it’s a relatively new crop for Vermont.

Besides being too wet to put plants in, Peterson said, it can be a problem even getting equipment into the field. They got a tractor stuck recently and had to bring in equipment to pull it out.

Another advantage that Nordic Farms has is that they use no-till farming, so when the rain does stop, it will be easier to work the fields.

Charlotte farmer Robert Mack said he has planted 2 acres of corn at this point, when he would normally have planted 300 by now.

Humping to get in hemp

This year, Mack’s trying a new crop for him and Vermont – hemp. He said that this is the first year that it’s been legal to grow hemp. The hemp he’s growing is for cannabidiol (CBD), which has no psychotropic effect and is used for such things as anxiety, depression, acne and heart disease.

He is growing his plants in five greenhouses on the old Gary Clark Farm on the Charlotte Road, just west of Hinesburg. There he has planted five greenhouses, each of which is approximately 30×150 feet. He has about 700,000 hemp plants between 2 and 6 inches that he’d planned to have planted at least a week ago.

On Sunday, he was turning over a field in hopes of helping the soil dry out faster, but he wasn’t too hopeful after making several passes with the tractor.

“Even today, it’s a nice day, but there’s no wind, and wind is what dries the soil out,” Mack said. “The soil doesn’t smell right to me. It’s got that damp smell.”

One local farmer who is not as concerned about the excessively wet weather is Steve Schubart of Grass Cattle Company. His cattle are grazing on about 70 acres on the Hinesburg Road, west of East Charlotte near the solar array.

The wet weather has meant there’s plenty of grass for his cattle, but he has been careful to manage his cows so that he doesn’t have so much density of cattle that their hooves turn the fields into mud.

“I’m rotating my cattle daily but not in as tight of groups,” Schubart said. “Rain every week is great as long as I practice land management.”