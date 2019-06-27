Butterfield performs in Spelling Bee

Neat, with a Twist presents “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” Thursday, June 27 through Sunday, June 30, 7 p.m., at the Vermont Comedy Club in Burlington.

Winner of the Tony and the Drama Desk Awards for Best Book, the musical tells the story of an eclectic group of students, played by adults, who vie for the spelling championship of a lifetime.

Megan Butterfield of Hinesburg plays Leaf Coneybear alongside a talented ensemble including Kim Anderson, Kaitie Bessette, Jayden M. Choquette, Maisy French, Brendan O’Leary, Sabrina Sydnor, Sarah Wright and Andy Whitaker.

The musical features choreography by Kyla Paul and music direction by Nate Venet.

The production is directed by Erin Evarts, founder of the Vermont production company, Neat, with a Twist, which previously has presented inventive cabaret and comedy performances such as “Ladies Who Laugh” and “Merry Twistmas.” “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” represents the company’s first full length musical production.

Evarts described their PG-13 production as “A riotous ride, complete with audience participation. This show is great for those who love musicals, spelling bees and laughing!”

The musical is performed dinner-theater style with food and drink available for purchase during the show. For more information and to reserve tickets, visit vermontcomedyclub.com.