Carpenter-Carse library director leaving

Sara Armstrong-Donegan is stepping down as library director of the Carpenter-Carse Library in Hinesburg to take a position as development coordinator at the Intervale Center in Burlington.

Beth Royer will take over as interim library director.

Armstrong-Donegan, whose last day at the library is Friday, June 28, has worked at the library for nine years, the last two as director. After working as a substitute, she became the youth librarian.

She moved to Hinesburg in 2008 with her partner James Donegan to start Trillium Hill Farm on his family’s farm, the Russell family farm. Trillium Hill Farm grows vegetables and produces grass-fed beef and maple syrup.

Armstrong-Donegan grew up on a farm in Lyndonville, so the move to the Intervale Center is a return to her roots, and to her degree. She earned her bachelor’s in sustainable agriculture at the University of Vermont.

Royer has been working as a substitute at the library for about a year. She has her master’s of library science from Southern Connecticut State University and is a candidate for the director position.