COMMUNITY

Vermont Open Farm Week

Aug. 9 to 15: Fifth annual. Visit unique farms. Activities and costs vary (milking cows and goats, harvest-ing vegetables, collecting eggs, tastings, etc.) Dress in layers, wear close-toed shoes that can get mud-dy. Bring water bottle, bug spray, rain gear, sunscreen, camera, cooler for purchases. 434-2000, diginvt.com/vtopenfarm, vtopenfarm@vermontfresh.net

BURLINGTON

Very Merry Theatre Summer Fundraiser

June 27: 7-10 p.m. A fun filled evening for adults 18 and over including music, dancing, cash bar and silent auction to support Very Merry Theatre’s mission to ensure all children have access to performing arts. $15. For more information, visit verymerrytheatre.org. Arts Riot, 400 Pine St.

CHARLOTTE

Clemmons Family Farm

African American and African Diaspora arts and culture community-building and creative placemaking programs.

• July 14: 1:30-2:30 p.m. West African Dance with Sidiki Sylla and Ismael Bangoura.

Admission by donation. Register.

• July 13: 1:30-2:30 p.m. West African Drumming with Ismael Bangoura. Donation. Register.

Limited to max. of 35 people. Pre-registration required through Eventbrite sites. Visit www.clemmonsfamilyfarm.org for registration links. 765-560-5445. 2190 Greenbush Rd.

HINESBURG

Warriors S.O.A.R. Golf Classic

Aug. 12: 10 a.m. Third annual. Fundraiser for local nonprofit providing support, outreach, assistance, recovery to veterans (warriorsoar.org). classy.org/event/3rd-annual-warriors-soar-golf-classic/e234670?preview=true. Cedar Knoll Country Club, 13460 Route 116.

SHELBURNE

Shelburne United Methodist Church

57th Annual Live Auction, Chicken Barbeque, White Elephant and Book Sale

• June 30: Last day to donate items to the auction and/or sale. Collection times: shelburneumc.org.

• July 4: 9 a.m. Bake sale on lawn; sales in Fellowship Hall. 10 a.m. Live auction with Charlie Barsalow and Tom Young; 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. (or until all dinners sold) – chicken barbecue. 30 Church St.

2019 Walk to End Alzheimer’s Champlain Valley

Sept. 15: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Shelburne Museum, 6000 Shelburne Road. alz.org

SOUTH BURLINGTON

Weed Warrior Program

June 29: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Learn more about plants and work to improve the health of South Burlington’s parks and natural areas. Program aims to educate and engage volunteers that will assist city staff in the identification and removal of non-native invasive plants found in city parks. Led by Mike Bald with Got Weeds. 18 years of age and up. Wear sturdy shoes/boots, long sleeves, long pants, a hat, and bring sunscreen and/or bug spray. For info: Ashley Parker, aparker@sburl.com. Register at https://register.southburlingtonvt.gov. Red Rocks Park, Central Ave.

VERGENNES

Lake Champlain Maritime Museum 22nd annual Challenge Race

June 30: 9:30 a.m. Registration; 11 a.m. race start. Three-mile race. Open to all human-powered boats. Triangular course crosses Lake Champlain from Vermont to New York and back. $25 participant fee in-cludes gift bag and lunch. Benefits longboat program. lcmm.org 4472 Basin Harbor Rd.

DANCE

BURLINGTON

Balkan Folk Dancing

June 30: 3:30-6:30 p.m. Taught by Louise Brill and others. Line and circle dances, then intermediate dances, reviews, open request dancing. Beginners welcome. No partner needed. Free first time. $6 donation and snacks for the break welcome. Wear informal, comfortable clothing. 802-540-1020; dance@together.net. Enter through back door – Ohavi Zedek Synagogue, 188 N. Prospect St.

June 22 – Oct. 20, Pizzagalli Center, Shelburne Museum, 6000 Shelburne Rd., Shel-burne

Shelburne Museum presents an exploration of more than four decades of the renowned artist William Wegman’s ongoing fascination with the natural world. This poignant exhibition, drawn from the artist’s collection, showcases more than 60 works of art in a variety of media. In addition to a selection of 20 x 24 Polaroid photographs with his beloved Weimaraners, the exhibit also features portfolio pages from his handmade book “Field Guide to North America and to Other Regions”, drawings and his most re-cent postcard paintings, including two new works inspired by archival postcards of Shelburne Museum. Above, “On and In the Landscape,”1988, by Wegman.

EXHIBITS

BURLINGTON

Burlington City Arts

Current: Nicole Czapinski, “forever, a little ghost.” First artist in new series dedicated to experimenta-tion. Crystal Wagner: Traverse. Site-specific installation, first floor gallery. 865-7166. Burlingtoncit-yarts.org. 135 Church St.

JEFFERSONVILLE

Bryan Memorial Gallery

• Current: 35th Anniversary Exhibit: “Mary & Alden Seaside;” 30 coastal-themed paintings by Alden Bryan (1913-2001) and Mary Bryan (1907-1978). Middle Room. 30 paintings of the Southwest.

• July 1-14: Call to Artists: “2019 Land and Light and Water and Air;” show Sept. 5-Nov. 3.

Friday to Sunday, 11 a.m.- 4 p.m., and by appointment. Free admission. info@bryangallery.org, bryan-gallery.org. 180 Main St.

JERICHO

Emile A Gruppe Gallery

Through July 21: “Window on the Northeast Landscape,” by artists in Vermont, New York and Massa-chusetts. Watercolors by Kathleen Manley and Christine Zavgren; oils by Jane Morgan.

Thursday to Sunday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and by appointment. 899-3211, emilegruppegallery.com. 22 Bar-ber Farm Rd.

MIDDLEBURY

Museum of Art

• June 28: 1 p.m. Informal gallery talk with National Geographic Society photographer, James P. Blair.

• To Aug. 11: Overbrook Gallery. “Being There: Photographs by James P. Blair, National Geographic Society;” “Collecting for the Middlebury College Museum of Art,” 50 works, one from each year. 443-3168, middlebury.edu/arts. 72 Porter Field Rd.

Vermont Folklife Center – Vision & Voice Gallery

Through summer 2019: “Ice Shanties: Fishing, People & Culture.” M-F: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. ADA accessible, first floor, rear entrance, 88 Main St. 388-4964, vermontfolklifecenter.org

FILM

BURLINGTON

Anime Night

Second Friday of the month. Animated shows from Japan; four or more episodes. Discussion follows. Enter through side door. Laboratory B, 266 Pine St. 777-9012, lazerem91@gmail.com.

Vermont International Film Festival

“Hail Satan?”

June 27: 7 p.m. Chronicling the extraordinary rise of one of the most colorful and controversial religious movements in American history, “Hail Satan?” is a 94-minute documentary from acclaimed director Penny Lane, who offers a timely look at a group of often misunderstood outsiders whose unwavering commitment to social and political justice has empowered thousands of people around the world. $8/$5/Free for VTIFF members. vtiff.org. Main Street Landing Film House, 60 Lake St.

KIDS

BURLINGTON

Burlington City Arts Center Family Art Saturday

July 27 (4th Saturday of the month): 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Drop-in. Create original work inspired by BCA’s cur-rent exhibitions. Free and open to the public. 865-7166, www.burlingtoncityarts.org. 135 Church St.

Flynn – Free Family Saturdays

10-11 a.m. Free. Pre-registration required. flynncenter.org Flynn Lobby, 153 Main St.

GEORGIA

UVM Extension 4-H Youth Farm Safety Day

• June 30: Pre-register to receive T-shirt.

• July 9: 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Age 10 to 16. Basic first aid and more. 4-H enrollment not required. Lunch in-cluded. Free. go.uvm.edu/farmsafetyday2019. Ballard Acres Farm, 1900 Ballard Rd.

MEETINGS

BURLINGTON

Mother Up! Burlington

Third Thursday of the month. 6-7:30 p.m. Mother Up! is a project of 350VT bringing together families to talk about the tough realities of climate change and to participate in the transition to a healthier and safer world. Meeting location rotates to different homes. Contact maeve@350vt.org for more infor-mation.

NAMI Support Group

Thursdays: 3 p.m. The National Alliance on Mental Illness hosts a free 90-minute recovery support group, facilitated by trained NAMI peers living in recovery, for people living with mental illness where people learn from one another’s experiences, share coping strategies, and offer mutual encourage-ment and understanding. Free. namivt.org. Saint Paul’s Cathedral, 2 Cherry St.

Champlain Valley Prostate Cancer Support Group

No meeting in July.

CHARLOTTE

Fitness at any age

Tuesdays 9:15-10 a.m. Interval type, moderate to high intensity exercise class. $10. Charlotte Senior Center. 212 Ferry Road. 425-6345, charlottesrctr@gmavt.net.

HINESBURG

Taekwondo classes

Wednesdays: 3:15 and 5:15 p.m. Taekwondo KICKS offers free introductory classes open to ages 5 through adults. St. Jude’s Parish. Register by email or phone: tkdkicks101@yahoo.com or 377-0476.

SHELBURNE

Chittenden County Chess Club

Thursdays: 7 p.m. Registration 7-7:15 p.m.; Games begin at 7:30 p.m. Great competitive fun. Infor-mation: Dave at 324-1143 or email carterd253@hotmail.com. Lake Champlain Waldorf High School, 122 Bostwick Rd.

RSVP Bone Builders

Through July 5: No sessions. Regular schedule resumes July 8. Monday, Wednesday, Friday: 10 to 11 a.m. Fight osteoporosis, improve balance. Sponsored by United Way of Northwest Vermont, taught by trained volunteer instructors. Free. No registration required. Katharine Stockman, kastock-man@aol.com Shelburne United Methodist Church, 30 Church St.

SOUTH BURLINGTON

Alzheimer’s Disease Caregiver Support Group

Second Tuesdays of the month. 10-11:30 a.m. Light refreshments. Free respite care while caregivers attend the support group. Info: Dawn Plante, 863-6631, rdplante@comcast.net. The Residence at Quarry Hill, 465 Quarry Hill Rd.

Radio Amateurs of Northern VT

Second Tuesday of month. 7 p.m. Anyone interested in ham radio welcome. Meets every second Tuesday of the month. Refreshments. Mitch, 879-6589, ranv.org. Wheeler House, 1100 Dorset St.

MUSEUMS

ADDISON

DAR John Strong Mansion Museum

Saturday & Sunday: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Guided tours through Labor Day. 1796 home; five generations of the Strong family. Vermont Daughters of the American Revolution; special tours by appointment. $5 adults, $3 seniors and students, $10 family. 6656 VT-17W. 759-2309, johnstrongmansion.org 6656 Vt. Route 17 W.

BURLINGTON

ECHO Leahy Center for Lake Champlain LGBTSTEM Day at ECHO

• July 5: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Celebrate inclusive science. Activities throughout the building and information about LGBT+ role models making a difference in STEM. LGBTSTEM Day is the international day of LGBTQ+ people in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math. Free with ECHO admission or member-ship

Sensory-Friendly Sunday

• July 7: 9-10 a.m. Free for families with sensory-processing differences. All kids, teens and adults with sensory processing differences, autism spectrum disorder or developmental disabilities are invited to experience a sensory-friendly ECHO. Museum will be closed to the general public, allowing visitors to enjoy a calm environment. Interact with ECHO’s exhibits, participate in hands-on science activities, or watch a short film with accommodations such as noise and lighting adjustments, quiet spaces and noise-canceling headphones. Sponsored by UVM Medical Center. Sensory adjustments are 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., but families are welcome to stay all day.

Echovermont.org, 1 College St.

Ethan Allen Homestead Museum

Open daily to Oct. 31: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Last tour 3 p.m. $10, $6 students age 5 to 17; under 5 free. 865-4556, ethanallenhomestead.org. 1 Ethan Allen Homestead.

Fleming Museum University of Vermont

$3 students and seniors, $5 adults, $10 family; age 6 & under free. Tuesday, Thursday, Friday: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday: 12-4 p.m. www.uvm.edu/~fleming/. 61 Colchester Ave.

FERRISBURGH

Rokeby Museum

Current: “Free & Safe: The Underground Railroad in Vermont,” multi-media exhibit.

• July 15-Oct. 27: “Amassed and Up-ended: Decoding the Legacy of Stuff.” Objects, artworks, and doc-uments from four generations of the Robinson family who lived at Rokeby from 1793 to 1961.

Daily, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. through Oct. 27. 90-acre historic site. 877-3406, rokeby.org. 4334 Route 7.

SHELBURNE

Shelburne Museum

• To Aug. 25: Harold Weston (1894-1972): Freedom in the Wilds; the “Thoreau of the Adirondacks.” American modernist painter and social activist. Early Adirondack views, 1920-1923; selections from the Stone Series, 1968-1972, and ephemera.

• To Oct. 20: William Wegman: Outside In

Pizzagalli Center, 985-3346, shelburnemuseum.org. 6000 Shelburne Rd.

MUSIC

BURLINGTON

Ethan Allen Homestead Museum 40th Army Band’s “40th Unplugged”

July 1: 7 p.m. A free concert from an eclectic cover band playing the hits from the 1990s through pre-sent day. Food truck and ice cream truck on the grounds. Arrive early to enjoy a tour of the Home-stead, discussion about the new Abenaki exhibit and kids’ games, 865-4556, ethanallenhome-stead.org. 1 Ethan Allen Homestead.

Burlington City Arts Free Summer Concerts

12:30 p.m. Wednesday and Friday.

• June 28: The Revenants, Americana.

• July 5: Mikahely, World

• July 10: The Starline Rhythm Boys, Rockability

• July 12: Alex2e, Singer/Songwriter

burlingtoncityarts.org. Lower Church St. near City Hall.

MIDDLEBURY

Middlebury College 34th Annual Carillon Series

• July 5: Sergei Gratchev, Middlebury Russian School; City Carillonneur, Hulst, Netherlands.

• July 11: Tatiana Lukyanova, Congregational Church, New Britain, Ct.; Former Associate Carillonneur, St. Petersburg, Russia.

6 p.m. Free. 443-3168, go.middlebury.edu/carillon In and around Mead Memorial Chapel, 75 Hepburn Rd.

Saturday, June 29, Delta Park, 668 Windmere Way, Colchester

Join AmeriCorps Environmental Educator Juli Tyson of the Winooski Valley Park District for their first bird monitoring walk of the summer. The approximate one-mile walk is easy and along a paved path. Look for shore birds and waterfowl. There will also be songbirds in the woods for the walk out. “This is a very special place, classified as an Important Bird Area, hope to see you there!” Tyson said. Meet at the information board by the bike path next to the small parking lot. Parking also available in the Fish and Game lot. www.wvpd.org. Above, a Caspian Tern at Delta Park.

OUTDOORS

Green Mountain Bicycle Club Day Touring Rides

Rides begin 15 minutes after meeting. Under 18 need waiver signed by parent. Helmets required. thegmbc.com.

• June 30: 8:45 a.m. Rouse’s Point Rouser, 60-mile loop, short ride 50 miles. Meet at Grand Isle Ferry parking lot. Info: Matt Kuivinen, 881-9045, mattkui@earthlink.net, Social Ride Leader: Donna Leban, 862-1901, lightspd@comcast.net.

• July 7: Willsboro Wanderer. 8:30 a.m. for 9 p.m. ferry. Meet: Old Champlain Flyer parking lot, Ferry Road, Charlotte, NOT ferry parking lot. Phyl Newbeck, 899-2908, phyl@together.net. Bryan Harrington, 899-2908, alpinefogman@yahoo.com.

• July 14: Monkton Ridge Ride, 23 (E), 38 (M) or 43 (M). 8:45 a.m. at Shelburne Village Shopping Center. Brian Howard, 505-1148, bjhowd@gmail.com. Matt Kuivinen, 881-9045, mattkui@earthlink.net.

Green Mountain Club Hike Outings

Contact specific hike leader for meetup time and location.

• June 30: Spruce Ledge Camp. Hike will follow the Long Trail from VT118 through Devil’s Gulch to Spruce Ledge Camp. After a leisurely lunch at the camp, return via the Babcock Trail past Big Muddy Pond. Moderate hike. 6 miles. Dana Baron, dk.baron@comcast.net or 373-8613.

• July 6: Laraway Loop. From Davis neighborhood, head over to Codding Hollow, follow the Long Trail up over Laraway Mt, and return via Davis Neighborhood Trail. Moderate hike. Moderate pace. 8 miles. 1600’ elevation gain. David Hathaway, 899-9982, david.hathaway.78@gmail.com.

• July 7: Tillotson Camp to Hazen’s Notch. Follow the Frank Post Trail to Tillotson Camp, then head north on the Long Trail to Hazen’s Notch. Highlights include Tillotson Camp, Tillotson Peak and Haystack Mountain. Moderate hike. 6.6 miles. Contact leader by July 6: 660-2834, mlrecor@myfairpoint.net.

gmcburlington.org.

ADDISON

Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department Goose Banding

July 3: 8 a.m. Volunteers needed. Dead Creek Wildlife Management Area off Route 17. Children must be with adults. Banded geese monitored to gather biological information to help ensure their popula-tion continues to thrive. Event may be rescheduled due to weather; call and leave phone number to volunteer: 878-1564.

COLCHESTER

Friends of the Winooski River River of Light

Paddling by the Light of the Moon

July 16: 6:30 p.m. PaddleSurf Champlain rentals. $25. Heineberg Bridge put-in. Reservations: Jason, 881-4905 or jason@paddlesurfchamplain.com.

7 p.m. Sunset launch. Heineberg Bridge Access, Colchester side of Route 127 bridge over Winooski Riv-er. 2.5 miles to Lake Champlain. Take out: Colchester Fishing Access.

winooskiriver.org/river-of-light-moonlight-paddle.php.

SHELBURNE

Shelburne Farms

Summer Campfire with Abenaki Chief Don Stevens

June 28: 6:30-8 p.m. Gather around a summer campfire to learn more about Abenaki Culture with Chief Don Stevens of the Nulhegan Band of the Coosuk-Abenaki Nation. Stevens will share stories, artifacts, drumming, songs, and culture of the Abenaki people. Recommended for ages 6 and up. $5/member; $6/non-member. Register at shelburnefarms.org/calendar, 985-0304; shelburne-farms.org. 1611 Harbor Rd.

Shelburne Farms Summer Campfire with Outreach for Earth Stewardship

• July 8: 6:30-8 p.m.. Age 5 and up. Live owl visit. $6, $5 member.

An Evening of Bats

• July 15: 7:30-9 p.m. Barry Genzlinger of the Vermont Bat Center, adult program at the Inn. $6, $5 member.

Register at shelburnefarms.org/calendar, 985-0304; shelburnefarms.org. 1611 Harbor Rd.

SOUTH BURLINGTON

Burlington Garden Club Community Garden Volunteer Work Program

First Saturday of month: July 6, Aug. 3, Sept. 7: 9-11 a.m. Help maintain the four gardens in the Ver-mont Garden Park: All–American, Cottage, Butterfly, and Grandma and Grandpa Gardens. Bring small garden tools and gloves. 615-390-9965, djvanmullen@gmail.com. 1100 Dorset St.

Stunt Kite Fliers &Archery Hobbyists

Saturdays: 10 a.m. to noon. All skill levels. Free. David, 658-0030. Meet at Presto Music Store, Blue Mall, Dorset St.

VERGENNES

Lake Champlain Maritime Museum 22nd annual Challenge Race

TALKS

BURLINGTON

Chittenden County Historical Society Commercial History of Lake Champlain

July 7: 2 p.m. Jeff Hindes, lake captain and educator, presents a program about the commercial history of Lake Champlain and the voyages of the Lake Champlain Maritime Museum’s canal schooner, the Lois McClure. A tour of the schooner at Perkins Pier will follow. Brief business meeting precedes the program. Free and open to the public. 47 Maple St., 3rd floor (elevator access). Free parking behind 47 Maple St. at 230 Battery St.

THEATER

Mahaney Arts Center Seeler Studio Theatre

See workshops of New York-bound productions by Middlebury affiliated, off-Broadway theatre com-pany PTP/NYC.

Havel: The Passion of Thought

• June 28: 6 p.m. The show includes plays by Vaclav Havel, Harold Pinter, and Samuel Beckett, directed by Richard Romagnoli. Free

Dogg’s Hamlet, Cahoot’s Macbeth

• June 29: 1 p.m. Play by Tom Stoppard, directed by Cheryl Faraone. Free. www.middlebury.edu/arts or 802-443-3168, 72 Porter Field Rd.