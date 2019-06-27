News from Charlotte Library

Library expansion kick-off party

Join us Friday, June 28 from 3 to 7 p.m. for a festive kick off to our library fundraising campaign. In addition to the latest details about our exciting new expansion plan, we’ll have live music to entertain and delicious treats from Gilfeather’s and Philo Ridge Farm for snacking. Very Merry Theatre will be on hand for fun improv games and our brand-new bookplate station will make its debut as well. We hope to see you for a start to summer and a successful library addition project!

Summer reading

Pick up the Universe of Summer Fun Program flyer at the library desk or access online at www.charlottepubliclibrary.org.

Take a bag if you need it

June 17- Aug. 18

The Charlotte Library, along with Spear’s Corner Store and the Charlotte Congregational Church (403 Church Hill Road) are partnering again this year to provide lunch assistance for families with children and youth. Bags with lunch items will be available at the library, store and church for families to take. Vouchers are also available upon request and good for a gallon of milk and loaf of bread from Spear’s Store. Don’t forget to stop by the Little Free Library at the Grange this summer to pick up a free book or two!

Drop-in LEGO fun

Thursdays at 10 a.m., beginning June 20

Try a challenge or build your own creation with other LEGO fans.

Summer reading kick-off with VINS

Friday, June 28 at 1 p.m.

A snake, an owl and a turtle will be visiting the library. VINS will tell us myth and legends about all three. All ages invited and no registration required. This program is made available through a generous grant from the Vermont Department of Libraries.

Very Merry Theatre presents: Pinocchio

Monday, July 1 at noon

Bring sunscreen, water, blanket or low lawn chair. Rain location is at the Charlotte Congregational Church.

Universe of summer fun

Mondays July 8-22 for age 9+

Wednesdays July 10 and July 17 for age 6-8.

Both at 10:30 a.m.

An hour of books and space projects. Each week features a new space-based theme! Registration required.

Birds of VT beginning bird watching

Wednesday, July 10 at 5:30 p.m.

Learn to identify field markings and features of local birds using museum carvings. Track your observations to help our feathered friends! Registration required.

Bake for Good

Thursday, July 11, 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Charlotte Senior Citizen Center

Learn. Bake. Share. Kids and seniors bake together and share the bounty with the Senior Center and Community Food Shelf. Lunch provided. For seniors and children age 9 & up. Registration required. Sponsored by King Arthur Flour.