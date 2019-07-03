July 5, 5-7:30 p.m., Shelburne Museum, 6000 Shelburne Rd., Shel-burne

Celebrate summer with Shelburne Museum and the farm families of Cabot for live music, picnicking, lawn games, food trucks and special programs designed to delight. Sur-round yourself with family, friends and the glory of summer evenings at Shelburne Museum. At 5:15 p.m., Tracie Hotchner, pet wellness advocate and radio personality, hosts a conversation about the bonds between humans and their pets. At 6 p.m., the New York seven piece The Big Takeover (above) performs. Fronted by Jamaican-born singer/songwriter Nee Nee Rushie, the band’s sound is rooted in popular Jamaican music combined with the big hooks and arrange-ments that recall the spirit of Motown and the modern soul/R&B revival. The entire mu-seum campus will be open and free to all.

COMMUNITY

Vermont Open Farm Week

Aug. 9 to 15: Fifth annual. Visit unique farms. Activities and costs vary (milking cows and goats, harvesting vegetables, collecting eggs, tastings, etc.) Dress in layers, wear close-toed shoes that can get muddy. Bring water bottle, bug spray, rain gear, sunscreen, camera, cooler for purchases. 434-2000, diginvt.com/vtopenfarm, vtopenfarm@vermontfresh.net

BURLINGTON

American Heart Association

CycleNation

Aug 15: 4:30-8:30 p.m., 5 p.m. welcome. 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Cycling. 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Celebra-tion. First relay-style stationary cycling event in Vermont. cyclenation.org/Burlington, nan-cy.luke@heart.org Waterfront Park, 20 Lake St.

CHARLOTTE

Clemmons Family Farm

African American and African Diaspora arts and culture community-building and creative placemaking programs.

• July 14: 1:30-2:30 p.m. West African Dance with Sidiki Sylla and Ismael Bangoura.

Admission by donation. Register.

• July 13: 1:30-2:30 p.m. West African Drumming with Ismael Bangoura. Donation. Register.

Limited to max. of 35 people. Pre-registration required through Eventbrite sites. Visit www.clemmonsfamilyfarm.org for registration links. 765-560-5445. 2190 Greenbush Rd.

COLCHESTER

AMVETS Vermont Post 1

Second Monday: 6:30 p.m.. Open to all veterans, National Guard and Reservists. John Kehoe, 796-3098, amvetsvt@gmail.com. American Legion Post, 3650 Roosevelt Highway.

Vermont Genealogy Library

Open for research: Tuesday, 3-9:30 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Dupont Hall, Fort Ethan Allen, 377 Hegeman Ave. 310-9285, vtgenlib.org.

HINESBURG

Warriors S.O.A.R. Golf Classic

Aug. 12: 10 a.m. Third annual. Fundraiser for local nonprofit providing support, outreach, assis-tance, recovery to veterans (warriorsoar.org). classy.org/event/3rd-annual-warriors-soar-golf-classic/e234670?preview=true. Cedar Knoll Country Club, 13460 Route 116.

SHELBURNE

Shelburne Charlotte Garden Club

July 9: 10 a.m. Club meets at the home of Ivan Plouffe in Charlotte to see his collection of roses and extensive gardens. For further information, please contact Ann Mead at 985-2657.

Protect Our Wildlife Vermont and Vermont Wildlife Coalition

“The Real Eastern Coyote”

July 12: 6-7:30 p.m. Chris Schadler, wildlife biologist and sheep farmer presents her research on this misunderstood animal. Sponsored by VT Wildlife Coalition and Protect Our Wildlife VT. Free. protectourwildlifevt.org. Shelburne Town Hall, 5420 Shelburne Rd.

2019 Walk to End Alzheimer’s – Champlain Valley

Sept. 15: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Shelburne Museum, 6000 Shelburne Road. alz.org

SOUTH BURLING-TON

SOBU Nite Out Summer Series

July 11: 5-8 p.m. Food trucks, live music, yard games, bike valet. Every Thursday through Aug. 29. Veterans Memorial Park, 1000 Dorset St.

WINOOSKI

Smart Driver Class

July 24: 3:30-8:30 p.m. AARP hosts a Smart Driver Class at the Winooski Senior Center. For res-ervations, call 655-6425. $20, non-AARP and $15, AARP members. 123 Barlow St.

EXHIBITS

BURLINGTON

Burlington City Arts

Current: Nicole Czapinski, “forever, a little ghost.” First artist in new series dedicated to exper-imentation. Crystal Wagner: Traverse. Site-specific installation, first floor gallery. 865-7166. Burlingtoncityarts.org. 135 Church St.

HUNTINGTON

Birds of Vermont Museum

Pollinate This!

July 11: 3-5 p.m. A reception to celebrate the many artists and photographers of the museum’s 2019 special exhibit, Pollinate This! “Art inspiring seeds of conservation.” Work from 34 artists and photographers asks and sometimes answers, “How can art explore, examine, and express pollination—metaphorically and otherwise?” Light refreshments served. Donations welcome at the door. 900 Sherman Hollow Rd.

JEFFERSONVILLE

Bryan Memorial Gallery

• Current: 35th Anniversary Exhibit: “Mary & Alden Seaside;” 30 coastal-themed paintings by Alden Bryan (1913-2001) and Mary Bryan (1907-1978). Middle Room. 30 paintings of the Southwest.

• To July 14: Call to Artists: “2019 Land and Light and Water and Air;” show Sept. 5-Nov. 3.

Friday to Sunday, 11 a.m.- 4 p.m., and by appointment. Free admission. info@bryangallery.org, bryangallery.org. 180 Main St.

JERICHO

Emile A Gruppe Gallery

Through July 21: “Window on the Northeast Landscape,” by artists in Vermont, New York and Massachusetts. Watercolors by Kathleen Manley and Christine Zavgren; oils by Jane Morgan.

Thursday to Sunday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and by appointment. 899-3211, emilegruppegallery.com. 22 Barber Farm Rd.

MIDDLEBURY

Museum of Art

To Aug. 11: Overbrook Gallery. “Being There: Photographs by James P. Blair, National Geo-graphic Society;” “Collecting for the Middlebury College Museum of Art,” 50 works, one from each year. 443-3168, middlebury.edu/arts. 72 Porter Field Rd.

Vermont Folklife Center – Vision & Voice Gallery

Through summer 2019: “Ice Shanties: Fishing, People & Culture.” M-F: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. ADA accessible, first floor, rear entrance, 88 Main St. 388-4964, vermontfolklifecenter.org

FILM

BURLINGTON

Anime Night

Second Friday of the month. Animated shows from Japan; four or more episodes. Discussion follows. Enter through side door. Laboratory B, 266 Pine St. 777-9012, lazerem91@gmail.com.

Vermont International Film Festival Sunday Best

“The Distant Barking of Dogs”

July 14: 4 p.m. Documentary directed by Simon Lereng Wilmont, (Ukrainian, English subtitles, 55-minutes). 10-year-old boy and grandmother; coming of age in wartime. Introduced by Eric Ford, Director of Programming at VTPBS and followed by Q&A with Adrian Ivakhiv, UVM Professor of Environmental Thought and Culture. Sunday Best screenings are FREE with a sug-gested donation of $5 – highly recommended to book in advance. vtiff.org. Main Street Landing Film House, 60 Lake St.

KIDS

BURLINGTON

Burlington City Arts Center

Family Art Saturday

July 27 (4th Saturday of the month): 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Drop-in. Create original work inspired by BCA’s current exhibitions. Free and open to the public. 865-7166, www.burlingtoncityarts.org. 135 Church St.

Flynn – Free Family Saturdays

10-11 a.m. Free. Pre-registration required. flynncenter.org Flynn Lobby, 153 Main St.

MEETINGS

BURLINGTON

Mother Up! Burlington

Third Thursday of the month. 6-7:30 p.m. Mother Up! is a project of 350VT bringing together families to talk about the tough realities of climate change and to participate in the transition to a healthier and safer world. Meeting location rotates to different homes. Contact maeve@350vt.org for more information.

NAMI Support Group

Thursdays: 3 p.m. The National Alliance on Mental Illness hosts a free 90-minute recovery sup-port group, facilitated by trained NAMI peers living in recovery, for people living with mental illness where people learn from one another’s experiences, share coping strategies and offer mutual encouragement and understanding. Free. namivt.org. Saint Paul’s Cathedral, 2 Cherry St.

Champlain Valley Prostate Cancer Support Group

No meeting in July.

CHARLOTTE

Fitness at any age

Tuesdays 9:15-10 a.m. Interval type, moderate to high intensity exercise class. $10. Charlotte Senior Center. 212 Ferry Road. 425-6345, charlottesrctr@gmavt.net.

HINESBURG

Taekwondo classes

Wednesdays: 3:15 and 5:15 p.m. Taekwondo KICKS offers free introductory classes open to ag-es 5 through adults. St. Jude’s Parish. Register by email or phone: tkdkicks101@yahoo.com or 377-0476.

SHELBURNE

Chittenden County Chess Club

Thursdays: 7 p.m. Registration 7-7:15 p.m.; Games begin at 7:30 p.m. Great competitive fun. Information: Dave at 324-1143 or email carterd253@hotmail.com. Lake Champlain Waldorf High School, 122 Bostwick Rd.

RSVP Bone Builders

Through July 5: No sessions. Regular schedule resumes July 8. Monday, Wednesday, Friday: 10 to 11 a.m. Fight osteoporosis, improve balance. Sponsored by United Way of Northwest Ver-mont, taught by trained volunteer instructors. Free. No registration required. Katharine Stock-man, kastockman@aol.com Shelburne United Methodist Church, 30 Church St.

SOUTH BURLING-TON

Alzheimer’s Disease Caregiver Support Group

Second Tuesdays of the month. 10-11:30 a.m. Light refreshments. Free respite care while caregivers attend the support group. Info: Dawn Plante, 863-6631, rdplante@comcast.net. The Residence at Quarry Hill, 465 Quarry Hill Rd.

Radio Amateurs of Northern VT

Second Tuesday of month. 7 p.m. Anyone interested in ham radio welcome. Meets every sec-ond Tuesday of the month. Refreshments. Mitch, 879-6589, ranv.org. Wheeler House, 1100 Dorset St.

MUSEUMS

ADDISON

DAR John Strong Mansion Museum

Saturday & Sunday: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Guided tours through Labor Day. 1796 home; five gen-erations of the Strong family. Vermont Daughters of the American Revolution; special tours by appointment. $5 adults, $3 seniors and students, $10 family. 6656 VT-17W. 759-2309, john-strongmansion.org 6656 Vt. Route 17 W.

BURLINGTON

ECHO Leahy Center for Lake Champlain

LGBTSTEM Day at ECHO

• July 5: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Celebrate inclusive science. Activities throughout the building and in-formation about LGBT+ role models making a difference in STEM. LGBTSTEM Day is the inter-national day of LGBTQ+ people in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math. Free with ECHO admission or membership

Sensory-Friendly Sunday

• July 7: 9-10 a.m. Free for families with sensory-processing differences. All kids, teens and adults with sensory processing differences, autism spectrum disorder or developmental disabil-ities are invited to experience a sensory-friendly ECHO. Museum will be closed to the general public, allowing visitors to enjoy a calm environment. Interact with ECHO’s exhibits, participate in hands-on science activities, or watch a short film with accommodations such as noise and lighting adjustments, quiet spaces and noise-canceling headphones. Sponsored by UVM Medi-cal Center. Sensory adjustments are 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., but families are welcome to stay all day.

Echovermont.org, 1 College St.

Ethan Allen Homestead Museum

Open daily to Oct. 31: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Last tour 3 p.m. $10, $6 students age 5 to 17; under 5 free. 865-4556, ethanallenhomestead.org. 1 Ethan Allen Homestead.

Fleming Museum

University of Vermont

$3 students and seniors, $5 adults, $10 family; age 6 & under free. Tuesday, Thursday, Friday: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday: 12-4 p.m. www.uvm.edu/~fleming/. 61 Colchester Ave.

FERRISBURGH

Rokeby Museum

• Current: “Free & Safe: The Underground Railroad in Vermont,” multi-media exhibit.

• July 15-Oct. 27: “Amassed and Up-ended: Decoding the Legacy of Stuff.” Objects, artworks, and documents from four generations of the Robinson family who lived at Rokeby from 1793 to 1961.

• Aug. 18: 35th annual Pie & Ice Cream Festival; string music by the Meatpackers and the Fiddleheads.

• Aug. 24: ArtRokeby, a festival of art and artmaking.

• Aug. 24-Oct. 17: “Structure,” exploration of the built environment.

Daily, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. through Oct. 27. 90-acre historic site. 877-3406, rokeby.org. 4334 Route 7.

SHELBURNE

Shelburne Museum

• To Aug. 25: Harold Weston (1894-1972): Freedom in the Wilds; the “Thoreau of the Adiron-dacks.” American modernist painter and social activist. Early Adirondack views, 1920-1923; se-lections from the Stone Series, 1968-1972, and ephemera.

• To Oct. 20: William Wegman: Outside In

Pizzagalli Center, 985-3346, shelburnemuseum.org. 6000 Shelburne Rd.

MUSIC

BURLINGTON

Burlington City Arts

Free Summer Concerts

12:30 p.m. Wednesday and Friday.

• July 5: Mikahely, World

• July 10: The Starline Rhythm Boys, Rockability

• July 12: Alex2e, Singer/Songwriter

• July 17: Green Mountain Playboys, Cajun/Zydeco

• July 19: Red Hot Juba, Countrified Jazz & Blues

• July 24: Mosa Music, Folk

burlingtoncityarts.org. Lower Church St. near City Hall.

CHARLOTTE

Charlotte Congregational Church

Playing for Good

July 14: 5 p.m. Celebrate summer with a wonderful program of chamber music presented by the six-member ensemble Playing for Good, a professional group dedicated to supporting non-profits through the power of music. Features works by Haydn, Shostakovich, Philip Glass and the Danish String Quartet. Family friendly, rain or shine event. Open to all. Complimentary re-freshments provided. Free. Donations accepted. All proceeds support the Malayaka House home in Uganda, founded in 2005 by Vermonter Robert Fleming. www.charlotteucc.org. 403 Church Hill Rd.

MIDDLEBURY

Middlebury College

34th Annual Carillon Series

• July 5: Sergei Gratchev, Middlebury Russian School; City Carillonneur, Hulst, Netherlands.

• July 11: Tatiana Lukyanova, Congregational Church, New Britain, Ct.; Former Associate Caril-lonneur, St. Petersburg, Russia.

• July 19: George Matthew Jr., Middlebury College and Norwich University.

• July 26: Ellen Dickinson, Trinity College Hartford, Conn. and Yale University.

• Aug. 2: Elena Sadina, Instructor, Middlebury College Russian School; Royal Carillon School, Mechelen, Belgium.

• Aug. 9: Austin Ferguson, Plummer Carillon, Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minn.

• Aug. 16: 3 p.m. George Matthew Jr., Middlebury College and Norwich University (precedes Language Schools Commencement).

6 p.m. (3 p.m. Aug. 16) Free. 443-3168, go.middlebury.edu/carillon In and around Mead Memo-rial Chapel, 75 Hepburn Rd.

Middlebury Summer

41st Annual Festival on-the-Green

July 7 – July 13: Noon brown bag concerts and 7 and 8:30 p.m. concerts. Visit website for list of performers. Noon events include Vermont troubadour Jon Gailmor, No Strings Marionette Company and mime Chris Yerlig. Evening concerts include Sam Reider and the Human Hands, Lowdown Brass Band and Big Night: Cajun and Western swing band. Free. Family friendly. Rain or shine. Donations welcome. 462-3555, festivalonthegreen.org. 3 Park St. next to St. Stephen’s Church.

July 7, 8:30 a.m. Ferry Rd. at Old Champlain Flyer Parking lot, Charlotte

The oldest and largest cycling club in Vermont, the Green Mountain Bicycle Club hosts their “Willsboro Wanderer” ride July 7. Meet 8:30 a.m. for 9 a.m. ferry at the Old Champlain Flyer parking lot on Ferry Road, in Charlotte – not at ferry parking lot. There are two rides of different lengths from the same starting location to accommodate different riders and schedules. A 40-mile easy/moderate ride and a 55-mile moder-ate/strenuous ride. Options of hilly terrain on low-traffic roads in New York. There are two po-tential stops for ice cream. Bring money for the ferry and food stops. The shorter version of this ride skips the big hill out of Willsboro. Rides begin 15 minutes after meeting. Under 18 need waiver signed by parent. Helmets required. Questions? Contact ride leader Phyl Newbeck, 899-2908, phyl@together.net. Future GMBC July rides include the “Monkton Ridge” ride and the “Not Quite Quebec” ride. Visit thegmbc.com for more details.

OUTDOORS

Green Mountain Club

Hike Outings

Contact specific hike leader for meetup time and location.

• July 6: Laraway Loop. From Davis neighborhood, head over to Codding Hollow, follow the Long Trail up over Laraway Mt, and return via Davis Neighborhood Trail. Moderate hike. Mod-erate pace. 8 miles. 1600’ elevation gain. David Hathaway, 899-9982, da-vid.hathaway.78@gmail.com.

• July 7: Tillotson Camp to Hazen’s Notch. Follow the Frank Post Trail to Tillotson Camp, then head north on the Long Trail to Hazen’s Notch. Highlights include Tillotson Camp, Tillotson Peak and Haystack Mountain. Moderate hike. 6.6 miles. Contact leader by July 6: 660-2834, mlrecor@myfairpoint.net.

Free. gmcburlington.org.

ESSEX

Social Tennis

July 10-Aug. 14: Wednesdays. USTA Vermont sponsors fun, social tennis for players looking to get back into the game. Round-robin doubles and drills held at both indoor and outdoor courts. For 18 years or older. All ability levels welcome. Membership with The Edge or USTA not re-quired. Bring a friend, family member, or colleague to one or all of the six sessions. $10 a ses-sion. vt-league@newengland.usta.com. The Edge in Essex, 4 Gauthier Dr.

COLCHESTER

Friends of the Winooski River River of Light

Paddling by the Light of the Moon

July 16: 6:30 p.m. PaddleSurf Champlain rentals. $25. Heineberg Bridge put-in. Reservations: Jason, 881-4905 or jason@paddlesurfchamplain.com.

7 p.m. Sunset launch. Heineberg Bridge Access, Colchester side of Route 127 bridge over Winooski River. 2.5 miles to Lake Champlain. Take out: Colchester Fishing Access.

winooskiriver.org/river-of-light-moonlight-paddle.php.

SHELBURNE

Shelburne Farms

Summer Campfire with Outreach for Earth Stewardship

• July 8: 6:30-8 p.m.. Age 5 and up. Live owl visit. $6, $5 member.

An Evening of Bats

• July 15: 7:30-9 p.m. Barry Genzlinger of the Vermont Bat Center, adult program at the Inn. $6, $5 member.

Bats in the Barn

• July 19: 7:30-9 p.m. Slideshow, Barry Genzlinger, Vermont Bat Center, to watch evening flight from Farm Barn. Age 7 up. $6, $5 member. Adult chaperone required.

Register at shelburnefarms.org/calendar, 985-0304; shelburnefarms.org. 1611 Harbor Rd.

SOUTH BURLING-TON

Burlington Garden Club Community Garden Volunteer

Work Program

First Saturday of month: July 6, Aug. 3, Sept. 7: 9-11 a.m. Help maintain the four gardens in the Vermont Garden Park: All–American, Cottage, Butterfly, and Grandma and Grandpa Gardens. Bring small garden tools and gloves. 615-390-9965, djvanmullen@gmail.com. 1100 Dorset St.

Stunt Kite Fliers & Archery Hobbyists

Saturdays: 10 a.m. to noon. All skill levels. Free. David, 658-0030. Meet at Presto Music Store, Blue Mall, Dorset St.

TALKS

BURLINGTON

Chittenden County Historical Society

Commercial History of Lake Champlain

July 7: 2 p.m. Jeff Hindes, lake captain and educator, presents a program about the commercial history of Lake Champlain and the voyages of the Lake Champlain Maritime Museum’s canal schooner, the Lois McClure. A tour of the schooner at Perkins Pier will follow. Brief business meeting precedes the program. Free and open to the public. 47 Maple St., 3rd floor (elevator access). Free parking behind 47 Maple St. at 230 Battery St.