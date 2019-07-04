Charlotte zoning administrator leaving

SCOOTER MACMILLAN

Staff Writer

Charlotte zoning administrator and sewage control officer Aaron Brown is leaving this position to accept a position as zoning administrator and town administrator for New Haven. Although his official last day is July 8, he’s told the selectboard that he’ll work Fridays until they hire his replacement.

Not only is the new position a step up professionally, it’s a step closer to home since Brown lives in New Haven.

Brown started as zoning administrator for Charlotte in March of 2018. Before that he had worked as a consultant and for the non-profit organization Vital Communities in White River Junction working on climate change and transportation.

In the interim, Emily Nosse-Leirer of the Chittenden Regional Planning Commission will be filling in Tuesdays and Wednesdays, “processing permits and keeping things rolling,” Brown said.