CVU athletes play at all-state level

LAUREN READ

Correspondent

Girls Lacrosse

The Vermont Lacrosse Coaches Association released its annual all-state high school girls lacrosse team, honoring the top players in the state.

Champlain Valley Union High School’s (CVU) Tedi Simons was named to the first team on defense to represent the Redhawks.

Mia Brumsted, Sophia Cresta, Maggie Gannon, Petra Kapsalis and Sara Kelley were all named to the second team from the Redhawks, while Sydney Peet and Caroline Reynolds both earned honorable mentions.

Baseball

The CVU baseball team earned some late season honors after winning the Divsion I state championship after the Vermont baseball coaches released the all-league teams.

Coach Tim Albertson was named the Metro Division Coach of the Year, while Ian Parent was named Player of the Year.

Storm Rushford was named a first team pitcher in the Metro Division, while Aidan Johnson (third base), Ryan Easton (designated hitter), Jacob Murphy (utility player) and Jonah Roberts (outfield) were also named to the first team.

Tyler Skaflestad (second base) and Brendan Tivnan (outfield) were named to the second team and Bake Angstman and Jacob Boliba each earned honorable mention.

Softball

The Vermont softball coaches released the all-league softball teams and CVU had a few names on the list.

Riley Canty was named to the first team as a pitcher, while Shayla Lawrence was named to the first team as an outfielder.

Kristy Carlson was named to the second team as a first baseman, Jessica Gagne made the team as a second baseman and Hailey Chase was named to the team as a shortstop.

Kiley McClure earned an honorable mention.

In addition, Canty and Lawrence were both named to the rosters for the 33rd North-South Softball Classic.

Canty and Lawrence represented the North in Friday’s game at Castleton University, which pitted the state’s top seniors against each other. They resumed play on Saturday for the second of the two-game series.

CVU coach Mike Sullivan also represented, helping out on the bench.

Boys Lacrosse

The Vermont Lacrosse Coaches Association handed out some end of season awards, and the seven-time CVU defending champs were well represented.

Sam Sturim was named a U.S. Lacrosse Academic All-American and a Vermont Lacrosse Coaches Association (VLCA) Green and Gold Outstanding Player. Noah Martin was named a US Lacrosse All-American when the honors were released. Jake Schaefer was also named a VCLA Green and Gold Outstanding Player.

Sturim, Martin and Schaefer were also named to the Division I first team, as was Shane Boehmcke and Max Gorman.