News from Carpenter-Carse Library

Summer Reading Club

Wednesdays in July

For those of you interested in signing your child(ren) up for one or more of these free programs, please visit https://www.carpentercarse.org/summer-reading-program for descriptions, times, and registration instructions.

Taradiddle

Wednesday, July 10, 10-11:30 a.m.

Ages 5-10; Registration required. Drop-off.

Come listen to Taradiddle, a storytelling duo who weave traditional songs and stories into a fun time for the entire audiences. Everyone leaves with smiles on their faces and maybe even a new tale or tune to pass along.

Rockin’ Ron the Friendly Pirate

Wednesday, July 17,

10 to 11:30 a.m.

All ages; Registration required. Children 10 and under need to be accompanied by a guardian.

Ahoy, ye landlubbers! Join us for a “sea story.” Ron sings pirate music and sea songs for all ages and encourages audience participation including singing, cheering, body motions and guessing games.