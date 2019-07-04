News from Carpenter-Carse Library

By on No Comment

Summer Reading Club

Wednesdays in July

For those of you interested in signing your child(ren) up for one or more of these free programs, please visit https://www.carpentercarse.org/summer-reading-program for descriptions, times, and registration instructions.

Taradiddle

Wednesday, July 10, 10-11:30 a.m.

Ages 5-10; Registration required. Drop-off.

Come listen to Taradiddle, a storytelling duo who weave traditional songs and stories into a fun time for the entire audiences. Everyone leaves with smiles on their faces and maybe even a new tale or tune to pass along.

Rockin’ Ron the Friendly Pirate

Wednesday, July 17,

10 to 11:30 a.m.

All ages; Registration required. Children 10 and under need to be accompanied by a guardian.

Ahoy, ye landlubbers! Join us for a “sea story.” Ron sings pirate music and sea songs for all ages and encourages audience participation including singing, cheering, body motions and guessing games.

News from Carpenter-Carse Library added by on
View all posts by The Citizen →

Leave a Reply

Shelburne News requires that you use your full name, along with a valid email address. Your email address will not be published, shared, or used for promotional purposes. Please see our guidelines for posting for full details.