Susan McClure graduates from Snelling Leadership Institute

The Snelling Center for Government has announced that Susan McClure of Hinesburg has graduated from the Vermont Leadership Institute. The commencement ceremony for the class of 2019 was held June 1 at Basin Harbor in Vergennes.

McClure is currently the executive director at Lake Champlain Maritime Museum in Vergennes. As a participant in the Vermont Leadership Institute, McClure joined 23 other leaders from around the state for eight overnight sessions totaling 19 seminar days between September 2018 and June.

The Vermont Leadership Institute was created in 1995 with the goal of stimulating citizen enthusiasm for and participation in public service. Associates engage in intensive assessment and self-reflection, learn from both each other and an esteemed faculty and become immersed in some of the most important issues facing Vermont.

The class of 2019 is the 24th graduating class and McClure joins a professional network of over 1,000 Vermont Leadership network alumni, including more than 550 Vermont Leadership Institute graduates who influence Vermont’s future in business, public policy, education, community development and a wide range of volunteer and non-profit sector roles.