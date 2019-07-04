Volunteer Connection News

SUE ALENICK

United Way Volunteer

United Way of Northwest Vermont’s mobile-friendly Volunteer Connection connects you to hundreds of local volunteer needs. Search by age, date, county, interests or causes that are important to you. Stay connected to community needs. Go to www.unitedwaynwvt.galaxydigital.com.

Dragon boats

Dragon Heart Vermont is preparing for the Dragon Boat Festival to be held at Waterfront Park on Lake Champlain August 4. The event raises money to support cancer survivors in the local community. Volunteers are needed to help run events between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Tasks include managing parking, helping paddling teams prepare to race, selling merchandise, putting up and taking down tents, and more. Contact Cindy Rouille at 922-8413 or email volunteer@ridethedragon.org.

Academic support

King Street Center invites volunteers, age 16 and older, to donate a “power hour” to support an elementary school student achieve his or her academic goals. Together you can enjoy reading, math games, puzzles, world play and great conversation. Weekdays through August 16, 12:45-1:45 p.m. Contact GabriellaTufo Strouse at 862-6736 or email gabriella@kingstreetcenter.org.

Donor center

American Red Cross is seeking volunteers to work as Blood Donor Ambassadors at the Burlington Blood Donation Center and at regional blood drives. Contact Alice Drislane at 658-6120 or email alice.drislane@redrcoss.org.

On the trail

The Nature Conservancy is engaged in repairing damage done to trails and paths by heavy storms so they can again be accessible to strollers and wheelchairs. There is some degree of heavy lifting and moving across uneven terrain. Dates for specific trail work include July 17 and Aug. 1 at Williams Woods Natural Area in Charlotte, July 9 at LaPlatte River Marsh Natural Area in Shelburne, and July 26 at Raven Ridge Natural Area in Monkton. Work begins at 9:30 a.m. and goes to 2:30 p.m. For information and/or to sign up, call 802-229-4425, Ext. 106, or email volunteervt@tnc.org.