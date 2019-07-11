Changes to Town Meeting Day discussed

SCOOTER MACMILLAN

Staff Writer

Town Meeting Day – how and when should Charlotte do it – was a major subject at the July 8 selectboard meeting.

The board discussed whether or not to change Charlotte’s unique voting process. No decision was made at the meeting, but the discussion inspired plenty of suggestions.

Town Meeting 2020 will follow the same procedure that has been set in Charlotte for last three years. Under a charter that was adopted in 2016, the town budget is among items discussed at Town Meeting Day in March followed by a floor vote, but the budget does not get final approval until a vote in April by Australian ballot.

This process was adopted in an effort to increase voting participation, but it has had the opposite effect. Attendance at Charlotte’s Town Meeting Day has decreased and turnout for the balloting in April has been low.

Town administrator Dean Bloch said that after next year’s Town Meeting, the current voting procedure will sunset. The process of changing a town’s voting procedure is a lengthy one, requiring selectboard approval of another charter change, then citizen approval at Town Meeting and then legislative approval, said board chair Matt Krasnow.

The selectboard is also considering changing other aspects of Charlotte’s Town Meeting Day voting procedure, primarily to increase attendance and participation in the process. One possibility considered was holding Town Meeting on another day of the week or at another time of day.

Changing new business

Selectboard member Louise McCarren said that she had a different issue with Town Meeting Day: She is concerned that the new business portion of the meeting comes toward the end of Town Meeting.

“When there are maybe very few people there, very serious, important issues are raised,” said McCarren. “Last year, it had to do with voting against any new fossil fuel facilities. That’s a very serious issue and it deserves fair and substantial consideration.”

She said that the motion opposing new fossil fuel development was made at Town Meeting in March and read from the floor when most of the people were headed home and it was “very difficult to understand and had not been seen before.”

She said she “would like more warning and something in writing if there is a big, difficult-to-understand issue.” That way supporters of important issues “can leverage their support,” and these issues can be given the consideration they require, McCarren said.

“So, what you end up having is a very small group of folks, and God bless them for being interested in this very important issue, get something passed with very few votes,” she said. “And not a lot of warning.”

Selectboard member Frank Tenney agreed that Charlotte could choose to have new business at the beginning of Town Meeting.

“Starting in late January, we could solicit people to send in advance motions that they are thinking of proposing at Town Meeting,” Krasnow said.

New day for Town Meeting

Town Meeting is always the first Tuesday in March. Tenney said that he thought Tuesday was a difficult day for many people to attend Town Meeting, especially when school is in session. “I’d like to see it on a Saturday. We’d have more participation,” he said.

“Saturday does allow for daycare,” Krasnow added.

Before the town adopted the charter with “this new way of voting,” a former principal at Charlotte Central School (CCS) had agreed to let the town have a stand-up buffet lunch with a jazz ensemble at the school for Town Meeting, said selectboard member Carrie Spear.

She said that she likes Tuesday as the day for Town Meeting Day because there are many new young people in town that like keeping the tradition.

Krasnow expressed his affinity for having the Town Meeting on a school day.

“There was a Charlotte Central School class that came to observe a bit of Town Meeting this year,” he said. “That was really encouraging. I also did that when I was in CCS. It was inspiring just to see the government at work.”

“I’m looking forward to getting back to the town meeting that I grew up with,” said Krasnow.

Former selectboard chair Lane Morrison, who was in the audience, said that when the change to the charter was being considered, the board looked at holding Town Meeting on Monday night, Tuesday morning or Saturday, but decided it wouldn’t help.

“There was some data that we collected, and believe it or not, it didn’t change the attendance,” he said.

“It’s just too bad we can’t get more than a couple of hundred people to come out,” said Morrison. “People have not found the magic solution.”

Bill Stuono, who was in the audience and who later interviewed as one of two applicants for an open position on the Charlotte Planning Commission, said that besides changing the date, there are other ways to increase attendance at Town Meeting like having food, entertainment or activities for kids.

Health center hurdles

In other business, Andrea Regan, a primary care doctor and one of the owners of Charlotte Family Health Center, talked about the last 16 months of work trying to build a new health center in Charlotte’s West Village. The health center is planned for 140 Ferry Street, across the street from the Charlotte Town Hall between the Charlotte Children’s Center and the fire station.

“We’ve outgrown our current building. We have a fridge in our bathroom. We have cars parked on the lawn. We only have four exam rooms,” she said.

Two barriers Regan said they have encountered are the building cost and septic.

“We would expect septic for us to be $30,000 to 40,000 in a different town, and likely we will have to pay over $100,000 for offsite septic,” Regan said, adding that she was officially representing the Charlotte Family Health Center but, as the mother of a 3-year-old, she was also informally representing the children’s center.

She said that she understood that the town wastewater system has 2,500 gallons of wastewater capacity available per day, of which the town needs 10 percent or 250 gallons. Rather than pay to put in a septic system, she said the health center and the children’s center would like to lease much of that capacity, possibly as much as 1,800 gallons per day.

“This is not the selling of the rights. We would pay all the cost to hookup. We would pay maintenance fees,” Regan said. “The town would continue to own it. I just want to emphasize this is money that the town has already spent. This would allow the town to get back some of the money back.”

Recurring affordability issues

Peter Joslin, who is chair of the planning commission and a member of the West Charlotte Village Wastewater Committee, said, “It’s very distressing to hear what you just said, that it’s going to cost that much money. I think it would be a great shame if the town can’t collectively make this work.”

He said that this situation “speaks to the bigger issue” that Charlotte has, an affordability issue with both homes and businesses.

“I think most people in town really want to keep them here. It’s to everyone’s benefit to have a medical staff in town,” Joslin said.

A health center provides an essential service in any town, said Krasnow, and their desire to build near the village center is “admirable.”

He said he believed there was agreement that the selectboard should do everything they can to speed the process up and that he would schedule more work on the wastewater issue at the July 22 selectboard meeting.

Planning commission interviews

In his interview for the vacancy on the planning commission, Stuono said, “Planning is sort of my passion. I don’t know how else to say it.”

The other interview for the planning commission was with James Faulkner, who also said that he enjoyed the planning process. Faulkner said he had served on planning boards in Maine and Massachusetts. In both instances, he said they were towns that faced issues of balancing growth while maintaining their rural character.

The selectboard went into a closed executive session to consider the two candidates for the planning commission. When they came back to out of the closed session, the selectboard approved Faulkner for the position with four votes for and Spear abstaining.

Block reported that four people have applied for the zoning administrator position to replace Aaron Brown, who has resigned to take a position as zoning administrator and town administrator for New Haven.

The selectboard decided to form a committee to look at candidates for zoning administrator which would consist of three members of the selectboard, Krasnow, Spears and Tenney; two members of the planning commission; and two members of the zoning board.