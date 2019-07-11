Hinesburg Police Log

June 28

11:25 a.m. Officers responded to Buck Hill West for the report of a residential alarm. Alarm was determined to be accidental.

11:54 a.m. An officer responded to Rogers Way to take a report of a verbal dispute.

5:45 p.m. An officer responded to the area of Richmond Road between North Road and Magee Hill for the report of loose horses. The owners were notified and the horses were returned without incident.

9:40 p.m. An officer responded to Anthony Road for a medical call.

June 29

10:45 a.m. An officer responded to Hollow Road for a traffic hazard. A fallen tree was partially blocking the roadway.

1:45 p.m. An officer responded to Hillview Terrace for a medical call.

2:30 p.m. An officer conducted a VIN check for a citizen at the Hinesburg Police Department.

6:30 p.m. Officers responded to Sunset Lane West for a vehicle lockout.

9:15 p.m. Officers responded to Birchwood Drive for a noise complaint. Upon arrival several fireworks were observed. The offender was not located.

11:30 p.m. An officer responded to Brookside Lane for a 911 hang up which was deemed accidental.

July 1

6:45 p.m. An officer responded to the intersection of Route 116 and Charlotte Road for the report of a non-functioning traffic light. Upon arrival the traffic light was operating correctly.

July 2

10:15 p.m. An officer responded to Hillview Terrace for a missing juvenile. The juvenile was located prior to the officers’ arrival.

July 4

10:45 a.m. Officers assisted the Town of Hinesburg with the Independence Day Parade.

1:45 p.m. An officer gave a courtesy ride home to a Hinesburg citizen after his vehicle suffered a flat tire in the village.

5:25 p.m. Officers responded to Kellys Field for the report of an intoxicated female. The subject was taken into protective custody and transported to South Burlington for detox purposes.

8:00 p.m. Officers assisted the Town of Hinesburg with the Independence Day fireworks.

9:50 p.m. An officer responded to Burritt Road for a noise complaint related to fireworks.

10:22 p.m. An officer responded to North Road for a noise complaint related to loud music.

July 5

7:50 p.m. An officer responded to Kinney Drugs for the report of a stolen cell phone. The investigation is ongoing.

8:25 p.m. An officer responded to the area of Baldwin Road for the report of farm trucks traveling at high rates of speed. The vehicles were observed by the responding officer traveling the posted speed limit.