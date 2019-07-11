Hinesburg’s July Fourth means community

SCOOTER MACMILLAN

Staff Writer

By 9 a.m. on the Fourth of July in Hinesburg, people had started staking out their favorite spots for viewing a parade that didn’t start for another two hours.

Recreation Department Coordinator Jennifer McCuin, who oversees the parade, said that some people have been coming with their lawn chairs and blankets to the same spot for more than 20 years.

And on a day when every conversation eventually touched upon how hot it was, shade was at a premium.

Many in the crowd that grew as parade time drew nearer held balloons, snow cones, strawberry shortcake or armfuls of books. The Independence Day celebration also included a silent auction and book, plant and tiny treasures sales at the town hall.

Frank Koss, who recently retired as Hinesburg Police Chief, was scheduled to be the parade’s Grand Marshall, but withdrew from participation. Contacted by phone, Koss said he was “not at liberty” to talk about the reason why he withdrew as Grand Marshall.

An hour or so after Hinesburg’ Fourth of July parade ended, around 30 people gathered at the Hinesburg Community Police Building for the swearing in of new police chief Anthony Cambridge.

After being sworn in by town administrator Renae Marshall, Cambridge thanked the town’s selectboard and the screening committee for his selection to the position. He also thanked his wife Amy Cambridge for her support. He said that when he told her that he wanted to switch careers from high school social studies teacher to police officer, she said, “Only those who risk going too far find out how far they can go.”

Balloons were being sold by volunteers organized by Roger Kohn to raise money to pay for the fireworks that night, said Hinesburg Selectman Aaron Kimball. Kimball may be a member of the selectboard, but for quite a few years on July 4, he’s found himself transformed into a balloon seller.

Kohn said he has been organizing the balloon sales for this purpose for about 35 years. They sold about 800 balloons at the parade and Thursday night and made almost $900 to support the fireworks.

“The funniest thing is, it takes the kids a lot of time to figure out what color balloon they should get. Sometimes a parent tries to convince the kids to get a certain color,” Kohn said. “The kids always win.”

Kohn said much of the inspiration for Hinesburg’s Fourth of July celebration was the United States Bicentennial in the 1970s.

Michelle McGee, who was buying a balloon from Kimball for 10-year-old Emma McGee, said she enjoys Hinesburg’s celebration.

“It’s great and it’s good and it’s all the right things about our country,” she said.

At the Carpenter-Carse Library’s book sale inside the town hall was a sign that read, “Fill a bag for $5; fill a box for $10.”

Ecologically sensitive bibliophiles chose to ease their conscience by foregoing the bag and hugging bundles of books to their chests as they roamed the festivities.

Sammy Nielsen, now of Boston but whose parents still live in Hinesburg, had returned to the town’s Fourth of July celebration this year after over a decade away because she loves it.

“Hinesburg’s Fourth of July is great,” she said.

The winners of the various categories of the Hinesburg parade were:

Best Business Float – National Bank of Middlebury

Best of Parade – Big River Bait & Tackle

Best Float – Brown’s Logging & Maple

Best Theme – Hinesburg Nursery School

Best Antique/Classic Vehicle – Ron Menard

Best Pet/Livestock – Livery Stables

Best Tractor – Leo Fortin

Best Costume – Allyson Gutierrez

Best Horse & Rider – Veronica Taylor

Best Decorated Bike – Ellie White.

The various sales at the Hinesburg Town Hall stayed open into the afternoon, as did displays the Hinesburg Historical Society set up on the porch and in the entrance hall. Included were historical photos of old homes and businesses on Route 116.

There were also photos of the remarkably well-preserved uniform that William Palmer of Hinesburg wore in the War of 1812. The historical society hopes to find funding to build a museum to house this and other artifacts that now are kept in some members’ homes.

The silent auction in the garden on the northside of town hall became frenzied as the countdown started for the close of bidding and people rushed to get in a final bid.

The silent auction included a wide array of items, including hot pads, tiny treasures (rather than antiques which organizers felt sounded too highbrow), an old Lincoln Logs set, a telescope, wicker furniture, books, china, a tunic, meals at restaurants, a few hours of weeding and a two-person kayak. Also, included were 4×4 inch miniature art works from 13 different artists.

As she took payments from the winning bidders, Catherine Goldsmith said that the money raised by the sales supports Responsible Growth Hinesburg and its legal fees from its eight-year battle to stop the Hannaford grocery chain from building a 36,000 square-foot store on Lot 15 in Commerce Park in the middle of the village, a case which is still in the court.

The grand total from the sales was almost $5,000 and roughly 145 snow cones were sold

Goldsmith said she remains optimistic about their chances to eventually win their case.

“We have a good case, but it’s in the courts now and anything can happen when it’s in the courts,” she said.