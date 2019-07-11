COMMUNITY

BURLINGTON

The Intervale Center

Summervale

Thursdays, July 11 to Aug. 29: 5:30 to 8 p.m. 16th annual. Free admission. Local food and music festival, chil-dren’s activities. Cash only event. No pets or alcohol. Limited parking. intervale.org/summervale 180 Intervale Rd.

Unitarian Universalist Church

Friday, July 12, Vermont residents will join protestors across the nation in Lights for Liberty: Vigils to End Hu-man Concentration Camps. The Burlington event will take place from 8 to 9 p.m. outside the Unitarian Uni-versalist Church at 152 Pearl Street. Abel Luna, of Migrant Justice, and Representative Mari Cordes, recently returned from Homestead Detention Center in Florida, will offer remarks, followed by a candlelight vigil.

CHARLOTTE

Community Beach Party and Pot Luck

Saturday, July 13, 4-8 p.m. (rain date July 14) at the town beach. Free admission and parking with pot luck dish, otherwise $5 suggested donation. BBQ, live music by Mystic Party Band. Sponsored by Charlotte Recrea-tion and SunCommon, For more information, contact Bill Fraser-Harris, billandeva@gmavct.net.

Clemmons Family Farm

African American and African Diaspora arts and culture community-building and creative placemaking pro-grams.

• July 14: 1:30-2:30 p.m. West African Dance with Sidiki Sylla and Ismael Bangoura.

Admission by donation. Register.

• July 13: 1:30-2:30 p.m. West African Drumming with Ismael Bangoura. Donation. Register. Limited to max. of 35 people. Pre-registration required through Eventbrite sites. Visit www.clemmonsfamilyfarm.org for reg-istration links. 765-560-5445. 2190 Greenbush Rd.

COLCHESTER

Camp Johnson

Vermont Military Museum

Merci/Gratitude Train Boxcar

July 20: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Book sale. Celebration of the arrival of the 1949 “Merci/Gratitude Train Boxcar” in Vermont, containing thank-you gifts in response to the 1947 Friendship Train sent by the U.S. to aid WWII re-covery in Europe. Brigitte Kibler Helzer, then a 7-year-old immigrant, will share memories of being in the New York City parade. Nancy Remsen, Vermont Historical Society volunteer, will talk about cataloging the Eu-ropean gifts. Stop at security gate before proceeding to the museum. Jim Bergen, 338-3360. 789 Vermont Na-tional Guard Rd.

SOUTH BURLINGTON

SoBu Nite Out Summer Series

July 11: 5-8 p.m. Food trucks, live music, yard games, bike valet. Every Thursday through Aug. 29. Veterans Memorial Park, 1000 Dorset St.

WILLISTON

2nd Annual NEFCU Shred Fest

July 13: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. New England Federal Credit Union’s Shred Fest is free and open to the public. Maxi-mum 5 boxes containing personal documents only. No business materials accepted. No three ring binders or general recycling, only documents containing personal or sensitive information. Items can be recycled with paperclips, staples, plastic spiral holders, rubber bands, file folders and hanging file holders. Participants can watch on a video monitor as their documents are shredded. Desktop computer towers, server computer tow-ers, laptop computers and hard drives accepted; “HD Hammer” will be on hand to destroy hard drives, making it impossible to access data contained on them. 141 Harvest Lane.

WINOOSKI

Smart Driver Class

July 24: 3:30-8:30 p.m. AARP hosts a Smart Driver Class at the Winooski Senior Center. For reservations, call 655-6425. $20, non-AARP and $15, AARP members. 123 Barlow St.

EXHIBITS

HUNTINGTON

Birds of Vermont Museum

Pollinate This!

July 11: 3-5 p.m. A reception to celebrate the many artists and photographers of the museum’s 2019 special exhibit, Pollinate This! “Art inspiring seeds of conservation.” Work from 34 artists and photographers asks and sometimes answers, “How can art explore, examine, and express pollination—metaphorically and other-wise?” Light refreshments served. Donations welcome at the door. 900 Sherman Hollow Rd.

JEFFERSONVILLE

Bryan Memorial Gallery

• Current: 35th Anniversary Exhibit: “Mary & Alden Seaside;” 30 coastal-themed paintings by Alden Bryan (1913-2001) and Mary Bryan (1907-1978). Middle Room. 30 paintings of the Southwest.

• To July 14: Call to Artists: “2019 Land and Light and Water and Air;” show Sept. 5-Nov. 3.

Friday to Sunday, 11 a.m.- 4 p.m., and by appointment. Free admission. info@bryangallery.org, bryan-gallery.org. 180 Main St.

JERICHO

Emile A Gruppe Gallery

Through July 21: “Window on the Northeast Landscape,” by artists in Vermont, New York and Massachusetts. Watercolors by Kathleen Manley and Christine Zavgren; oils by Jane Morgan.

Thursday to Sunday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and by appointment. 899-3211, emilegruppegallery.com. 22 Barber Farm Rd.

MIDDLEBURY

Museum of Art

To Aug. 11: Overbrook Gallery. “Being There: Photographs by James P. Blair, National Geographic Society;” “Collecting for the Middlebury College Museum of Art,” 50 works, one from each year. 443-3168, middle-bury.edu/arts. 72 Porter Field Rd.

FILM

BURLINGTON

Vermont International Film Festival

Sunday Best

“The Distant Barking of Dogs”

July 14: 4 p.m. Documentary directed by Simon Lereng Wilmont, (Ukrainian, English subtitles, 55-minutes). 10-year-old boy and grandmother; coming of age in wartime. Introduced by Eric Ford, Director of Program-ming at VTPBS and followed by Q&A with Adrian Ivakhiv, UVM Professor of Environmental Thought and Culture. Sunday Best screenings are FREE with a suggested donation of $5 – highly recommended to book in advance. vtiff.org. Main Street Landing Film House, 60 Lake St.

KIDS

BURLINGTON

Burlington City Arts Center Family Art Saturday

July 27 (4th Saturday of the month): 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Drop-in. Create original work inspired by BCA’s current exhibitions. Free and open to the public. 865-7166, www.burlingtoncityarts.org. 135 Church St.

Flynn – Free Family Saturdays

10-11 a.m. Free. Pre-registration required. flynncenter.org Flynn Lobby, 153 Main St.

MEETINGS

BURLINGTON

Mother Up! Burlington

Third Thursday of the month. 6-7:30 p.m. Mother Up! is a project of 350VT bringing together families to talk about the tough realities of climate change and to participate in the transition to a healthier and safer world. Meeting location rotates to different homes. Contact maeve@350vt.org for more information.

NAMI Support Group

Thursdays: 3 p.m. The National Alliance on Mental Illness hosts a free 90-minute recovery support group, fa-cilitated by trained NAMI peers living in recovery, for people living with mental illness where people learn from one another’s experiences, share coping strategies, and offer mutual encouragement and understand-ing. Free. namivt.org. Saint Paul’s Cathedral, 2 Cherry St.

Champlain Valley Prostate Cancer Support Group

No meeting in July.

CHARLOTTE

Fitness at any age

Tuesdays 9:15-10 a.m. Interval type, moderate to high intensity exercise class. $10. Charlotte Senior Center. 212 Ferry Road. 425-6345, charlottesrctr@gmavt.net.

HINESBURG

Taekwondo classes

Wednesdays: 3:15 and 5:15 p.m. Taekwondo KICKS offers free introductory classes open to ages 5 through adults. St. Jude’s Parish. Register by email or phone: tkdkicks101@yahoo.com or 377-0476.

SHELBURNE

Chittenden County Chess Club

Thursdays: 7 p.m. Registration 7-7:15 p.m.; Games begin at 7:30 p.m. Great competitive fun. Information: Dave at 324-1143 or email carterd253@hotmail.com. Lake Champlain Waldorf High School, 122 Bostwick Rd.

RSVP Bone Builders

Monday, Wednesday, Friday: 10-11 a.m. Fight osteoporosis, improve balance. Sponsored by United Way of Northwest Vermont, taught by trained volunteer instructors. Free. No registration required. Katharine Stock-man, kastockman@aol.com Shelburne United Methodist Church, 30 Church St.

SOUTH BURLINGTON

Alzheimer’s Disease Caregiver Support Group

Second Tuesdays of the month. 10-11:30 a.m. Light refreshments. Free respite care while caregivers attend the support group. Info: Dawn Plante, 863-6631, rdplante@comcast.net. The Residence at Quarry Hill, 465 Quarry Hill Rd.

Radio Amateurs of Northern VT

Second Tuesday of month. 7 p.m. Anyone interested in ham radio welcome. Meets every second Tuesday of the month. Refreshments. Mitch, 879-6589, ranv.org. Wheeler House, 1100 Dorset St.

MUSEUMS

ADDISON

DAR John Strong Mansion Museum

Saturday and Sunday: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Guided tours through Labor Day. 1796 home; five generations of the Strong family. Vermont Daughters of the American Revolution; special tours by appointment. $5 adults, $3 seniors and students, $10 family. 6656 VT-17W. 759-2309, johnstrongmansion.org 6656 Vt. Route 17 W.

BURLINGTON

Ethan Allen Homestead Museum

Open daily to Oct. 31: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Last tour 3 p.m. $10, $6 students age 5 to 17; under 5 free. 865-4556, ethanallenhomestead.org. 1 Ethan Allen Homestead.

Fleming Museum

University of Vermont

$3 students and seniors, $5 adults, $10 family; age 6 & under free. Tuesday, Thursday, Friday: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday: 12-4 p.m. www.uvm.edu/~fleming/. 61 Colchester Ave.

FERRISBURGH

Rokeby Museum

• Current: “Free & Safe: The Underground Railroad in Vermont,” multi-media exhibit.

• July 15-Oct. 27: “Amassed and Up-ended: Decoding the Legacy of Stuff.” Objects, artworks, and documents from four generations of the Robinson family who lived at Rokeby from 1793 to 1961.

• Aug. 18: 35th annual Pie & Ice Cream Festival; string music by the Meatpackers and the Fiddleheads.

• Aug. 24: ArtRokeby, a festival of art and artmaking.

• Aug. 24-Oct. 17: “Structure,” exploration of the built environment.

Daily, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. through Oct. 27. 90-acre historic site. 877-3406, rokeby.org. 4334 Route 7.

MIDDLEBURY

The Henry Sheldon Museum

• July 13: noon. Hidden Treasure Series; through July. Archivist Eva Garcelon-Hart discusses unique crystoleum photographic portrait (ivorytype) of Joseph Battell (1839-1915), philanthropist, Morgan horse breeder.

• July 21: 1:30-3 p.m. Tea Cup Fairy House workshop; age 5 and up with adult. Materials provided. $10. Fairy House artist Sally J. Smith of Westport, N.Y. Fairy costumes welcome. Space limited; reserve and pay in ad-vance: 388-2117.

One Park St., across from Ilsley Library.

Museum: Tuesday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday (to Oct. 13) noon to 5 p.m.

Research Center: Thursday and Friday, 1 to 5 p.m. Museum: $5 adults; $3 age 6 to18); $4.50 seniors; $12 fam-ily; $5 Research Center. 388-2117, henrysheldonmuseum.org.

SHELBURNE

Shelburne Museum

• July 23: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Mindful Yoga with Yoga Roots; monthly series (weather dependent). Pleissner Gal-lery. Aug. 20: Bostwick Garden.

• To Aug. 25: Harold Weston (1894-1972): Freedom in the Wilds; the “Thoreau of the Adirondacks.” American modernist painter and social activist. Early Adirondack views, 1920-1923; selections from the Stone Series, 1968-1972, and ephemera.

• To Oct. 20: William Wegman: Outside In

Pizzagalli Center, 985-3346, shelburnemuseum.org. 6000 Shelburne Rd.

MUSIC

BURLINGTON

Green Mountain Chamber Music Festival

Emerging Artists Series

• July 11, 15, 16, 17, 18: 7:30 p.m. Free concerts by students. gmcmf.org/events/category/emerging-artists-series. UVM Recital Hall, 384 S. Prospect St.

Classical Encounters

• July 12 – 20 various locations throughout Burlington. Emerging artists of the Green Mountain Chamber Mu-sic Festival. Free. For location info and time, visit gmcmf.org/events/category/classical-encounters.

Burlington City Arts Free Summer Concerts

12:30 p.m. Wednesday and Friday.

• July 12: Alex2e, Singer/Songwriter

• July 17: Green Mountain Playboys, Cajun/Zydeco

• July 19: Red Hot Juba, Countrified Jazz & Blues

• July 24: Mosa Music, Folk

burlingtoncityarts.org. Lower Church St. near City Hall.

MIDDLEBURY

Middlebury College 34th Annual Carillon Series

• July 12: Tatiana Lukyanova, Congregational Church, New Britain, Ct.; Former Associate Carillonneur, St. Pe-tersburg, Russia.

• July 19: George Matthew Jr., Middlebury College and Norwich University.

• July 26: Ellen Dickinson, Trinity College Hartford, Conn., and Yale University.

• Aug. 2: Elena Sadina, Instructor, Middlebury College Russian School; Royal Carillon School, Mechelen, Bel-gium.

• Aug. 9: Austin Ferguson, Plummer Carillon, Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minn.

• Aug. 16: 3 p.m. George Matthew Jr., Middlebury College and Norwich University (precedes Language Schools Commencement).

6 p.m. (3 p.m. Aug. 16) Free. 443-3168, go.middlebury.edu/carillon in and around Mead Memorial Chapel, 75 Hepburn Rd.

Point CounterPoint Faculty Concert Series: 40th Anniversary

July 12: 7 p.m. doors open. 7:30 p.m. concert. Ari Streisfeld, Anne Lanzilotti, David Kaplan, Joann Whang, Jes-sica Tong, Romina Monsanto and Isabel Ong – professional musicians who teach at Point CounterPoint Cham-ber Music Camp on Lake Dunmore. Free, donations welcome. pointcp.com Town Hall Theater, 68 S. Pleasant St.

Middlebury Summer 41st Annual Festival on-the-Green

To July 13: Noon brown bag concerts and 7 and 8:30 p.m. concerts. Visit website for list of performers. Noon events include Vermont troubadour Jon Gailmor, No Strings Marionette Company and mime Chris Yerlig. Evening concerts include Sam Reider and the Human Hands, Lowdown Brass Band and Big Night: Cajun and Western swing band. Free. Family friendly. Rain or shine. Donations welcome. 462-3555, festivalon-thegreen.org. 3 Park St. next to St. Stephen’s Church.

July 16, 7 p.m. Winooski River (rain date July 17)

Friends of the Winooski invite friends and family to the third annual River of Light: Paddling by the Light of the Moon. Meet at the Heineberg Bridge access, Rte. 127, Colchester. Participants will leave their boats, drive their cars to the take out at the Colchester Point fishing access and shuttle back to put in. The goal is to launch at sunset, and paddle and howl the three miles to the lake as the moon rises. This year, there will be paddleboards and kayaks available for rent at the start of the event, around 6:30 p.m. All pad-dlers must wear a properly fitted PFD. Admission is free, however, a $10 (or more) donation to help the Friends of the Winooski River protect and restore the watershed is greatly appreciated. For more information including maps and rental options, visit winooskiriver.org.

OUTDOORS

Vermont Fish & Wildlife Let’s Go Fishing Clinics

Vermont state parks are working with the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department to offer free Let’s Go Fishing clinics throughout this summer. Instructors teach fishing skills and techniques, the importance of qual-ity aquatic habitat, fishing ethics and fishing regulations. Clinics are free after paid admission to the state park and all equipment is provided on site.

• Grand Isle State Park: South Hero

July 13, July 27, Aug. 10, Aug. 24: 9:30a.m.-12p.m.

Meeting location: Nature Center

• Little River State Park: Waterbury

July 8, July 15, July 22: 2 p.m.

Meeting location: Side beach parking lot

No registration is required. Call the individual parks for more information. vtfishandwildlife.com.

Green Mountain Bicycle Club Day Touring Rides

Rides begin 15 minutes after meeting. Under 18 need signed parental waiver. Helmets required. thegmbc.com.

• July 14: Monkton Ridge Ride. 23 (E), 38 (M) or 43 (M). 8:45 a.m. at Shelburne Village Shopping Center. Brian Howard, 505-1148, bjhowd@gmail.com.

• July 21: Triple (or Double) Ferry Ride. (bring money). 8:45 a.m. Curtis Lumber Parking Lot, Burlington. North to Colchester, Local Motion bike ferry to the Islands, followed by Grand Isle Ferry to Plattsburgh, ending with Burlington ferry. 43 miles (E/M), some packed gravel; or skip bike ferry, take longer ride on Routes 2 and 7 (50 miles). Kerry Crosby, 578-3249, crosbykn@comcast.net.

• July 28: Not Quite Quebec. 8:45 a.m. Tractor Supply Co., Exit 20 off I-89. 51 (M) and 64 (M/S). Low traffic roads, crosses Missisquoi River twice, along shore of Lake Carmi. Dave Merchant, 825-3808, dpierchand@comcast.net. Joyce McCutcheon, 893-1690, mellowmiti@aol.com.

Green Mountain Club Hike Outings

Join the Burlington section of the Green Mountain Club. Contact specific hike leader for meetup time and lo-cation.

• July 13: Mystery hike. Moderate hike. Wes Volk, wesvolk@gmail.com.

• July 14: Mansfield Forehead. Difficult hike. Moderate pace. 6.4 miles. 2600’ elevation gain. Jill George, jillghiker@gmail.com.

• July 14: Ravens Ridge. An easy ramble with a few short steep rocky parts, maybe two hours total including a long lunch break. Raven’s Ridge is described as a rocky forest refuge for a variety of wildlife. This Nature Con-servancy property stretches from Lewis Creek south along a ridge on the boundary of Charlotte and Hinesburg to a large wetland complex in Monkton. Ted Albers, ted@ted-albers.net.

Free. For more information and hikes: gmcburlington.org.

ESSEX

Social Tennis

To Aug. 14: Wednesdays. USTA Vermont sponsors fun, social tennis for players looking to get back into the game. Round-robin doubles and drills held at both indoor and outdoor courts. For 18 years or older. All ability levels welcome. Membership with The Edge or USTA not required. Bring a friend, family member, or col-league to one or all of the six sessions. $10 a session. vt-league@newengland.usta.com. The Edge in Essex, 4 Gauthier Dr.

SHELBURNE

Shelburne Farms An Evening of Bats

• July 15: 7:30-9 p.m. Barry Genzlinger of the Vermont Bat Center, adult program at the Inn. $6, $5 member.

Bats in the Barn

• July 19: 7:30-9 p.m. Slideshow, Barry Genzlinger, Vermont Bat Center, to watch evening flight from Farm Barn. Age 7 up. $6, $5 member. Adult chaperone required.

Register at shelburnefarms.org/calendar, 985-0304; shelburnefarms.org. 1611 Harbor Rd.

• July 20 and 21: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. “Community Tile Making with Brigitta Varadi;” for 3,000 tile exhibit, February 2020, BCA Center. Free with general admission. No registration necessary.

• July 23: 5:30 p.m. gates open, 6-7 p.m. show. Young Tradition Vermont Showcase featuring Instructors from Trad Camp.

shelburnefarms.org/calendar

SOUTH BURLINGTON

Burlington Garden Club Community Garden Volunteer Work Program

Aug. 3, Sept. 7: 9-11 a.m. Help maintain the four gardens in the Vermont Garden Park: All–American, Cottage, Butterfly, and Grandma and Grandpa Gardens. Bring small garden tools and gloves. 615-390-9965, djvanmul-len@gmail.com. 1100 Dorset St.

Stunt Kite Fliers & Archery Hobbyists

Saturdays: 10 a.m. to noon. All skill levels. Free. David, 658-0030. Meet at Presto Music Store, Blue Mall, Dor-set St.

July 12, 6-7:30 p.m., Shelburne Town Hall, 5420 Shelburne Rd., Shelburne

Join wildlife biologist Chris Schadler for a presentation on the eastern coyote. Learn the true story of this often-misunderstood animal including how it contributes to keeping forests and fields healthy, how and when the coyote arrived in New England and, though rarely seen, how it lives among us. With 30 years of wolf and coyote research experience, Schadler, who is a sheep farmer and the Vermont and New Hampshire representative for Project Coyote, provides unique insight into the wild North American canine. Sponsored by VT Wildlife Coalition and Protect Our Wildlife VT. Free admission. Public welcome. protectour-wildlifevt.org.

TALKS

ST. ALBANS

St. Albans Free Library NVU Prof. Paul Searls

July 25: 6:30-8 p.m. Vermont Historical Society and Vermont Department of Libraries community conversa-tions: “Repeopling Vermont: The Paradox of Development in the Twentieth Century.” Discussion follows. 524-1507, stalbansfreelibrary.org; vermonthistory.org/community-conversations St. Albans Free Library, 11 Maid-en Lane.

THEATER

ESSEX

Essex Players

Auditions for “Inherit the Wind”

July 25 and 26: 7-9 p.m. and July 27: 1-4 p.m. Actors ages 10 to 80+ needed for large cast. Inspired by the Scopes Monkey Trial of the 1920s, “Inherit the Wind” offers a drama fueled by the clash that invariably hap-pens when new ideas challenge traditional understandings. For more information including audition sides: essexplayers.com. Memorial Hall, Towers Rd.