Teen suicide prevention row-a-thon raises $18,000

By on No Comment

Photo by Buzz Kuhns
Jurassic Park, one of 34 rowing teams that participated in the Hope for TomorROW on June 29, got some help from a T-rex in the stern. The team also won the day’s Team Spirit Award. The event was a collaboration between Project HOePpnEr and the Lake Champlain Maritime Museum in honor of Paul Hoeppner, a CVU student who took his life last fall. The event raised over $18,000 to raise awareness for teen suicide prevention.
Photo by Buzz Kuhns
This happy team of rowers, The Renegades, comprised just one of 34 teams that participated in the Hope for TOmor-rROW row-a-thon on Lake Champlain June 29. Over 200 people participated in the event, inspired by the Hoeppner family in honor of their son, Paul.

Community from around Vermont and New England gathered at the Lake Champlain Maritime Muse-um on Saturday, June 29, to raise money and awareness for teen suicide prevention.

This first “Hope for TomorROW” row-a-thon was a collaboration between Project HOePpnEr and the Lake Champlain Maritime Museum in honor of Paul Hoeppner, a Hinesburg resident and Champlain Valley Union High School rower who took his life last fall. Paul was a devoted member of the Lake Champlain Maritime Museum rowing program for all of his high school career at CVU.

Over 200 participants and over 100 spectators showed up to support this life saving adventure, raising a total of over $18,000 for the cause. Participants rowed a total of two nautical miles to New York State and back, coming up with creative team names and remembering Paul along the way. That morning, the forecast looked forbidding, but the thunderclouds miraculously held off, exceeding all expecta-tions. When all made it back to shore, prizes were awarded to the most successful fundraisers and the teams with the most team spirit.

“The Lake Champlain Maritime Museum is honored to have been a part of such an incredible commu-nity event,” said Nick Patch, Director of Champlain Discovery and Champlain Longboats

Lake Champlain Maritime Museum.

Photo by Buzz Kuhns
A team in a long boat pulls hard on the waters of Lake Cham-plain during the row-a-thon. The event raised over $18,000 to raise awareness for teen suicide preven-tion.

 

  , , , ,

Teen suicide prevention row-a-thon raises $18,000 added by on
View all posts by The Citizen →

Leave a Reply

Shelburne News requires that you use your full name, along with a valid email address. Your email address will not be published, shared, or used for promotional purposes. Please see our guidelines for posting for full details.