The freedom to fly

A red-tailed hawk is brought to freedom July 2 by Drew Farmer and her father Will Farmer of Hinesburg. While mowing her lawn, Denise Farmer spied wings “sticking out of a tree.” Finding the bird was alive, she tried to reach professional wildlife help with no luck. So, the family, including daughters Riley and Rowan, flew into action and were able to release the hawk, who readily flew away to further adventures.