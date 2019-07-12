Police identify body found in Hinesburg, shot multiple times

STAFF REPORT

Police have identified a man whose body was found at a Hinesburg trailhead Thursday night, and say he was shot several times.

Vermont State Police have identified the victim as David Auclair, 45, of Williston. According to a press release issued at 4:25 p.m. on Friday, police said a preliminary investigation indicates Auclair was shot multiple times.

The investigation began Thursday night when Hinesburg Police responded to a report of multiple reports of gunshots in the area of the LaPlatte Headwaters Town Forest trailhead, and a suspicious vehicle with its lights on in the trailhead parking lot on Gilman Road around 10:40 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found Auclair dead near his vehicle, a gray 2017 GMC pickup truck.

Hinesburg Police requested assistance from the Vermont State Police, who arrived on scene around 11 p.m. with the Major Crime Unit, Bureau of Criminal Investigations and Crime Scene Search Team and Field Force.

Because Thursday night was such a dark, moonless night, state police “slowed down” the investigation and secured the scene until Friday morning, said Adam Silverman with the Vermont State Police.

Both ends of Gilman Road from Route 116 to Hines Road were closed to through traffic.

The investigation resumed early Friday morning and investigators processed the scene.

Auclair’s body was transported to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington on Friday afternoon for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.

Detectives are pursuing multiple avenues of investigation, conducting interviews, reviewing any available video and carrying out searches of the scene and locations connected to sAuclair. Investigators do not believe there is a threat to public safety.

The Vermont State Police would like to speak to anyone who may have heard gunshots or seen anything suspicious in the area of the trailhead on Thursday evening, or who may have seen Mr. Auclair or his GMC truck (Vermont registration 290A755). Anyone with information is asked to call the state police Williston Barracks at 802-878-7111. Tips may also be submitted online at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.