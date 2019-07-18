CycleNation seeks teams

The first CycleNation event in the Green Mountain State takes place Aug. 15 at Waterfront Park in Burlington. Teams are wanted for the American Heart Association’s relay-style, stationary cycling fundraiser.

Sarah Voigt Pritchard is the chair of Vermont’s first CycleNation event. She shared that her stepfather first experienced heart problems at the age of 40, adding that advancing technology and changes to his lifestyle have given him 27 additional years.

“I am cycling so that others can have the same great outcome he has had,” said Voight Pritchard. “I also hope that others hear our message of health and prevention and take action to prevent heart disease and stroke.”

Fifty stationary bikes, provided by REV Indoor Cycling, will be available for teams of four to eight to ride relay-style from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Those who wish to a walk to fundraise can also do that, and there will be a Kids Zone. A celebration will take place from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.

“The CycleNation event is a powerful way to promote heart disease awareness, prevention and sense of community for all those affected,” said Stefan Bachofen, brand manager of Vermont Teddy Bear. “We look forward to sharing our ‘Love Your Heart Bear,’ designed with a scar down its chest to honor those affected by heart disease, and 20 percent of proceeds are donated directly to the American Heart Association.”

For information, visit CycleNation.org/Burlington or contact Nancy.Luke@heart.org.</p