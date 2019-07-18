Blume promoted at Heady Vermont

Staffer and cannabis podcaster Kathryn Blume has been promoted to the role of communications director for the cannabis media and events company Heady Vermont. Monica Donovan, co-founder and CEO of Heady Vermont, said the move also makes Blume a minority owner of the organization.

Blume, who resides in Charlotte, brings a long history as an actor, writer, climate activist and public speaker to the work of ushering cannabis culture into the light of mainstream life.

Also new to the Heady Vermont team are sales and outreach coordinators Christina Hall and Kelly McDowell and marketing coordinator Erin Doble.

“As Heady Vermont expands its offerings and reach, we’re so excited to have this brilliant, badass team in place,” said Donovan. “It coincides beautifully with our upcoming Farm Jam, which is our first major event in southern Vermont.”

The Farm Jam, a celebration of Vermont’s first year of legal cannabis, takes place Saturday, July 20, 12 to 8 p.m., at Bordertown Farm in Brattleboro. The event features workshops on growing, making and processing, a genetics swap, exhibitors, food trucks and live music.

The Farm Jam will also host a book signing of the cannabis courtesy book “Higher Etiquette” by Lizzie Post, co-president of the Emily Post Institute.

The Farm Jam additionally serves as the launch of The New England Cannabis Guide, Heady Vermont’s first print publication, showcasing New England cannabis businesses and attractions from Maine to Rhode Island.