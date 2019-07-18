Charlotte celebrates Charlotte

Photos by Scooter MacMillan
Lizzy Healy and Kolby Kruger enjoyed the written word while others enjoyed the water before the meal portion of the Community Beach Party and Pot Luck started.
Lake Champlain was a popular spot at the Charlotte’s Community Beach Party and Pot Luck on Saturday, July 13.
From left, Blakely Witt, 7, and Penelope Witt, 4, prepare to enjoy the offerings from the pot luck portion of Charlotte’s Community Beach Party.

  

