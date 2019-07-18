COMMUNITY

BURLINGTON

The Intervale Center

Summervale

July 18: Thursdays through Aug. 29: 5:30-8 p.m. 16th annual. Free admission. Local food and music festival, children’s activities. Cash only event. No pets or alcohol. Limited parking. inter-vale.org/summervale 180 Intervale Rd.

Greek Food Festival

July 28: noon-5 p.m. Rain or shine. Full Greek menu and Greek pastries. Music and dancing, tours of Greek Orthodox Church, 862-2155. Ledge Road and S. Willard St.

July 20, 4-5:30 p.m., Clemmons Family Farm, 2190 Greenbush Rd., Charlotte

The Clemmons Family Farm presents guest speaker Shomari Wills, Brooklyn journalist and author, who will read from selected parts of his book, “Black Fortunes: The Story of the First Six African Americans Who Survived Slavery and Became Millionaires.” First of a five-part speaker series, “To Sing of Common Things: Making A Way Out of No Way” moderated by Dr. Wanda Heading-Grant, vice president for human resources, diversity and multicultural affairs at the University of Vermont. Q&A, discussion, refreshments and socializing to follow the presentation. clemmonsfamilyfarm.org.

CHARLOTTE

The Clemmons Family Farm

• Through fall 2019: “To Sing of Common Things: Making a Way Out of No Way”

• July 20: 10-11:30 a.m. West African drumming for children 8 to 12. $12

• Aug. 4: 4-5:30 p.m. Rajnii Eddins, “Their Names Are Mine.” Free.

African-American and African Diaspora arts and culture community-building and creative placemaking programs. 765-560-5445, clemmonsfamilyfarm.org, 2190 Greenbush Rd.

COLCHESTER

Camp Johnson

Vermont Military Museum

Merci/Gratitude Train Boxcar

July 20: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Book sale. Celebration of the arrival of the 1949 “Merci/Gratitude Train Boxcar” in Vermont, containing thank-you gifts in response to the 1947 Friendship Train sent by the U.S. to aid WWII recovery in Europe. Brigitte Kibler Helzer, then a 7-year-old immigrant, will share memories of being in the New York City parade. Nancy Remsen, Vermont Historical Society volunteer, will talk about cataloging the European gifts. Stop at security gate before proceeding to the museum. Jim Bergen, 338-3360. 789 Vermont National Guard Rd.

HINESBURG

Warriors S.O.A.R. Golf Classic

Aug. 12: 10 a.m. Third annual. Fundraiser for local nonprofit providing support, outreach, assis-tance, recovery to veterans (warriorsoar.org). classy.org/event/3rd-annual-warriors-soar-golf-classic/e234670?preview=true. Cedar Knoll Country Club, 13460 Route 116.

SOUTH BURLING-TON

SoBu Nite Out Summer Series

July 18: 5-8 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 29. Food trucks, live music, yard games, bike valet. Veterans Memorial Park, 1000 Dorset St.

Eagles Auxiliary Christmas in July Craft Fair

July 27: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. 17 local crafters, bake sale and raffle. Hosted by the Eagles Auxiliary. Ea-gles Club, 1233 Shelburne Rd.

WINOOSKI

Smart Driver Class

July 24: 3:30-8:30 p.m. AARP hosts a Smart Driver Class at the Winooski Senior Center. For res-ervations, call 655-6425. $20, non-AARP and $15, AARP members. 123 Barlow St.

FILM

BURLINGTON

Vermont International Film Festival

“Birds of Passage”

July 25: 7 p.m. “Birds of Passage,” origins of Columbian drug trade in the 1970s. vtiff.org. Main Street Landing Film House, 60 Lake St.

CHARLOTTE

Transition Town Charlotte

“Woman at War”

July 25: 7 p.m. An Icelandic film by Benedikt Erlingsson. Official selection at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival and the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival. Popcorn and drinks offered. $5 donation appreciated. Discussion to follow. Charlotte Senior Center, 212 Ferry Rd.

MEETINGS

CHARLOTTE

Fitness at any age

Tuesdays 9:15-10 a.m. Interval type, moderate to high intensity exercise class. $10. Charlotte Senior Center. 212 Ferry Road. 425-6345, charlottesrctr@gmavt.net.

HINESBURG

Taekwondo classes

Wednesdays: 3:15 and 5:15 p.m. Taekwondo KICKS offers free introductory classes open to ag-es 5 through adults. St. Jude’s Parish. Register by email or phone: tkdkicks101@yahoo.com or 377-0476.

SHELBURNE

Chittenden County Chess Club

Thursdays: 7 p.m. Registration 7-7:15 p.m.; Games begin at 7:30 p.m. Great competitive fun. Information: Dave at 324-1143 or email carterd253@hotmail.com. Lake Champlain Waldorf High School, 122 Bostwick Rd.

RSVP Bone Builders

Monday, Wednesday, Friday: 10-11 a.m. Fight osteoporosis, improve balance. Sponsored by United Way of Northwest Vermont, taught by trained volunteer instructors. Free. No registra-tion required. Katharine Stockman, kastockman@aol.com Shelburne United Methodist Church, 30 Church St.

MUSEUMS

ADDISON

DAR John Strong Mansion Museum

Saturday and Sunday: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Guided tours through Labor Day. 1796 home; five genera-tions of the Strong family. Vermont Daughters of the American Revolution; special tours by ap-pointment. $5 adults, $3 seniors and students, $10 family. 6656 VT-17W. 759-2309, john-strongmansion.org 6656 Vt. Route 17 W.

FERRISBURGH

Rokeby Museum

Current: “Free & Safe: The Underground Railroad in Vermont,” multi-media exhibit.

Through Oct. 27: “Amassed and Up-ended: Decoding the Legacy of Stuff.” Objects, artworks, and documents from four generations of the Robinson family who lived at Rokeby from 1793 to 1961.

Guided Tours: Friday to Monday and by appointment. Daily Daily, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

through Oct. 27. 90-acre historic site. 877-3406, rokeby.org. 4334 Route 7.

SHELBURNE

Shelburne Museum

• July 20 & 21: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. “Community Tile Making with Brigitta Varadi;” for 3,000 tile exhibit, February 2020, BCA Center. Free with general admission. No registration neces-sary.

• July 23: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Mindful Yoga with Yoga Roots; monthly series (weather dependent). Pleissner Gallery. Aug. 20: Bostwick Garden.

• July 23: 5:30 p.m. gates open, 6-7 p.m. show. Young Tradition Vermont Showcase featuring Instructors from Trad Camp.

• To Aug. 25: Harold Weston (1894-1972): Freedom in the Wilds; the “Thoreau of the Adiron-dacks.” American modernist painter and social activist. Early Adirondack views, 1920-1923; se-lections from the Stone Series, 1968-1972, and ephemera.

• To Oct. 20: William Wegman: Outside In

Pizzagalli Center, 985-3346, shelburnemuseum.org. 6000 Shelburne Rd.

MUSIC

BURLINGTON

Green Mountain Chamber Music Festival

Emerging Artists Series

July 18: 7:30 p.m. Free concert by students. gmcmf.org/events/category/emerging-artists-series. UVM Recital Hall, 384 S. Prospect St.

Classical Encounters

Through July 20: concerts at various locations throughout Burlington. Emerging artists of the Green Mountain Chamber Music Festival. Free. For location info and time, visit gmcmf.org/events/category/classical-encounters.

Burlington City Arts Free Summer Concerts

12:30 p.m. Wednesday and Friday.

• July 17: Green Mountain Playboys, Cajun/Zydeco

• July 19: Red Hot Juba, Countrified Jazz & Blues

• July 24: Mosa Music, Folk

burlingtoncityarts.org. Lower Church St. near City Hall.

July 20, 8-9 a.m. Vermont lakes and ponds

Join your fellow citizen scientists and volunteer to survey a lake on Vermont’s 37th annual LoonWatch Day hosted by Vermont Center for Ecostudies. Time expanded, 6-10 a.m., for lakes greater than 300 acres. Each year on the third Saturday of July, volunteers cover more than 160 lakes and ponds statewide with the help of a corps of citizen scientists. It’s the single most ef-fective way for VCE to document and track loon populations across Vermont. To get an assign-ment for the annual LoonWatch, contact loon biologist Eric Hanson.

OUTDOORS

Green Mountain Bicycle Club Day Touring Rides

Rides begin 15 minutes after meeting. Under 18 need signed parental waiver. Helmets re-quired. thegmbc.com.

• July 21: Triple (or Double) Ferry Ride. (bring money). 8:45 a.m. Curtis Lumber Parking Lot, Burlington. North to Colchester, Local Motion bike ferry to the Islands, followed by Grand Isle Ferry to Plattsburgh, ending with Burlington ferry. 43 miles (E/M), some packed gravel; or skip bike ferry, take longer ride on Routes 2 and 7 (50 miles). Kerry Crosby, 578-3249, cros-bykn@comcast.net.

• July 28: Not Quite Quebec. 8:45 a.m. Tractor Supply Co., Exit 20 off I-89. 51 (M) and 64 (M/S). Low traffic roads, crosses Missisquoi River twice, along shore of Lake Carmi. Dave Merchant, 825-3808, dpierchand@comcast.net. Joyce McCutcheon, 893-1690, mellowmiti@aol.com.

Green Mountain Club Hike Outings

Join the Burlington section of the Green Mountain Club. Contact specific hike leader for meetup time and location.

• July 20: Cantilever Rock. A 2.7-mile hike about half way up Mt. Mansfield. See this amazing blade of rock 60 feet above, sticking out of a 100-foot cliff. $4 state park day use fee. Moderate hike and pace. 5.4 miles total. 1200’ elevation gain. David Hathaway, 899-9982, da-vid.hathaway.78@gmail.com.

• July 26: Lincoln Gap to Appalachian Gap.

Join the Burlington section of the Green Mountain Club. We’ll carpool from Burlington to Appa-lachian Gap to drop off car(s) and proceed to Lincoln Gap. An all-day ridge-walk along the Long Trail with initial ascent up to Mt. Abraham. Difficult hike. Moderate pace. 12.3 miles. 2100’ el-evation gain. Contact leader by July 24. Pete Saile, 658-0912.

Free. For more information and hikes: gmcburlington.org.

SHELBURNE

Shelburne Farms

Bats in the Barn

• July 19: 7:30-9 p.m. Slideshow, Barry Genzlinger, Vermont Bat Center, to watch evening flight from Farm Barn. Age 7 up. $6, $5 member. Adult chaperone required.

Register at shelburnefarms.org/calendar, 985-0304; shelburnefarms.org. 1611 Harbor Rd.

Community Tile Making

• July 20 and 21: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. With Brigitta Varadi. For 3,000 tile exhibit, February 2020, BCA Center. Free with general admission. No registration necessary. shelburnefarms.org/calendar

TALKS

BURLINGTON

Ethan Allen Homestead Museum

Northwestern Vermont in the War of 1812

July 21: 2 p.m. Historian Jason Barney discusses his ongoing research focusing on the War of 1812 barracks located in Swanton during the conflict. Forgotten for over 200 years and only mentioned in a few historical texts, what happened to the barracks? Who were these men who served? ethanallenhomestead.org. 865-4556. 1 Ethan Allen Homestead.

THEATER

ESSEX

Essex Players

Auditions for “Inherit the Wind”

July 25 and 26: 7-9 p.m. and July 27: 1-4 p.m. Actors ages 10 to 80+ needed for large cast. In-spired by the Scopes Monkey Trial of the 1920s, “Inherit the Wind” offers a drama fueled by the clash that invariably happens when new ideas challenge traditional understandings. For more information including audition sides: essexplayers.com. Memorial Hall, Towers Rd.

MIDDLEBURY

Town Hall Theater Young Company

“Legally Blonde: The Musical”

July 26: 7 p.m. July 27 & 28: 2 p.m. All ages. One hour, 15 minutes, no intermission. $15 adults, $5 age 12 and under, plus preservation fees. Box office open Monday to Saturday, noon-5 p.m. and one hour before show time. 382-9222, townhalltheater.org. 68 S. Pleasant St.

RIPTON

Bread Loaf Acting Ensemble

“All’s Well That Ends Well”

July 31 & Aug. 4: 8 p.m. This year’s annual summer production is a Shakespeare classic, directed by Stephen Thorne. Free tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis, start-ing July 24 by calling 802-443-2771. Patrons may leave a message with ticket requests, and calls will be returned to confirm. Limit four tickets per caller. Bread Loaf Campus, Burgess Meredith Little Theatre, VT Rt. 125.