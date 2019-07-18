News from Carpenter-Carse Library

Color your way to calm: Adult coloring

Saturday, July 20, 1- 2:30 p.m.

Color your way to calm at our drop-in coloring club for adults. Coloring sheets, art supplies, and tea will be provided.

Tiny humans, big emotions: Parent and caregiver workshop

Tuesday, July 236- 7:30 p.m.

We are excited to bring emotional development expert Alyssa Campbell to Carpenter-Carse Library. This workshop is free, but please register by calling (802-482-2878), emailing Jill, or stopping by the front desk.

How do you respond to the tantruming child beyond validating their emotion and letting them express? Should we talk about every feeling? How do you really build a comfort in experiencing a feeling without getting trapped in it as we see in anxiety and depression? How do you build children’s coping strategies to last a lifetime, moving away from coping mechanisms? When is it time to problem solve? How do we know when it’s okay to just let something happen and move forward?

Campbell has an Master’s degree in early childhood education and is a leading expert in emotional development. She speaks to people around the world as the podcast host for Voices of Your Village in over 60 countries. She is the founder and CEO of Seed & Sew.

Babes in arms are welcome at this workshop.

Summer Reading Club, Week 5

Wednesday, July 2410- 11:30 a.m.

Night out at the ballpark to benefit the library

Sunday, July 285:05- 8:05 p.m. (Gate opens at 4 p.m.)

Come enjoy a baseball game on July 2 while supporting the Carpenter-Carse Library. Grandstand seats are available for $7 per ticket, and for every ticket purchased – 35 percent of the ticket price goes to the library. In addition to helping out the library, it is Aviation Night at the ballpark so you can learn about planes and helicopters too!

Use the special offer code of CCL on the ticket order form, or use this link to purchase tickets.

Invite your friends, neighbors, and family in having fun and supporting the library at the same time.