‘Women at War’ film, Charlotte Senior Center

Transition Town Charlotte presents “Woman at War,” an Icelandic film by Benedikt Erlingsson, Thursday, July 25, 7 p.m., at the Charlotte Senior Center, 212 Ferry Road.

According to the filmmaker, “Woman at War” tells the story of Halla, a 50-year-old independent woman. Behind the scenes of a quiet routine, Halla leads a double life as a passionate environmental activist. Known to others only by her alias, “The Woman of the Mountain,” she secretly wages a one-woman war on the local aluminum industry. Right as she begins planning her biggest and boldest operation yet, Halla learns her application to adopt a child has finally been accepted.

Described as a “fantastically artful fable,” the film was the official selection at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival and the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival.

Popcorn and drinks will be provided at the screening. A $5 donation is appreciated. A discussion will follow.

Transition Town Charlotte is a Vermont non-profit working to reduce overall energy use, shift from declining fossil fuel resources to renewable energy sources and re-localize the economy. Learn more at www.transitioncharlottevt.org.