Charlotte author: ‘Best Is Yet to Be’

Author Larry Sudbay, who lives in Charlotte, will give a reading from his book “The Best Is Yet to Be” Thursday, Aug. 1, at 7 p.m. at Phoenix Books, 191 Bank Street in Burlington.

Dr. Melanie Bui, assistant professor of the dermatology division at the University of Vermont’s Department of Medicine, will also highlight the work being done on melanoma research at UVM and the hospital.

“There is no favoritism when it comes to melanoma,” Sudbay said. “While we can be educated, accidents happen. Knowing you have a quality medical center there doing research and improvements for Vermont, I can’t thank UVM Medical Center enough for my life and for caring for my whole family.”

Sudbay’s book is a collection of inspiring stories shared over many years in a corporate newsletter. The stories cross the line from the business realm to a place of personal reflection.

Illustrated by Steven Kellogg, the book is also a memoir of sorts for Sudbay. Kellogg and Sudbay worked together to envision the group of paintings that tell the tale of Sudbay’s life, highlighting certain periods that were particularly transformative.

A portion of proceeds from book sales will go to the UVM Medical Center Department of Dermatology for melanoma cancer research.

Sudbay co-founded the technology services company SymQuest Group in 1996. In 2015, SymQuest became a wholly owned subsidiary of Konica Minolta. His career has included service and sales experiences with IBM, Hewlett Packard and MCI Telecommunications.

The book reading event is free and open to the public.