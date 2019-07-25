July 25, 5-8 p.m. Veterans Memorial Park, South Burlington, 1000 Dorset St.

South Burlington Recreation and Parks Department hosts a weekly summer event. Live music by Sticks & Stones. Relax in the park or play yard games. Bike valet checks bikes for free. Food trucks on site, beer and wine available for purchase. Some-thing for everyone, including kids’ fare and ice cream. SoBu Nite Out continues through Aug. 29. For more information, visit southburlingtonvt.gov.

COMMUNITY

Rooted in Vermont “Field-to-Fork: Wild Food Cooking Series”

Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department – Vermont Farm-to-Plate Network program.

• Aug. 7: Ilsley Public Library, Middlebury.

• Aug.14: City Market, South End campus, Burlington.

Free. Register: vtfishandwildlife.com or nicole.meier@vermont.gov.

Vermont Open Farm Week

Aug. 9-15: Fifth annual. Visit unique farms. Activities and costs vary (milking cows and goats, harvesting vegetables, collecting eggs, tastings, etc.) 434-2000, diginvt.com/vtopenfarm, vto-penfarm@vermontfresh.net

BURLINGTON

The Intervale Center

Summervale

July 25: Thursdays through Aug. 29: 5:30-8 p.m. 16th annual. Free admission. Local food and music festival, children’s activities. Cash only event. No pets or alcohol. Limited parking. inter-vale.org/summervale 180 Intervale Rd.

Burlington City Arts

Festival of Fools

Aug. 2-4: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. All ages, busking and street performance festival, including Cimarrón, Dan Deacon, FLiP, Flyin Hawaiian, Giri and Uma Peters, Kilted Colin, Lakou Mizik, NANDA, Red Trousers, Sara Twister, Tic & Tac, and the Waterbombs. vtfools.org. Church St.

American Heart Association

CycleNation

Aug 15: 4:30-8:30 p.m. 5 p.m. welcome. 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Cycling. 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Celebra-tion. First relay-style stationary cycling event in Vermont. cyclenation.org/Burlington, nan-cy.luke@heart.org Waterfront Park, 20 Lake St.

CHARLOTTE

The Clemmons Family Farm

• Through fall 2019: “To Sing of Common Things: Making a Way Out of No Way”

• Aug. 4: 4-5:30 p.m. Rajnii Eddins, “Their Names Are Mine.” Free.

African-American and African Diaspora arts and culture community-building and creative placemaking programs. 765-560-5445, clemmonsfamilyfarm.org, 2190 Greenbush Rd.

HINESBURG

Warriors S.O.A.R. Golf Classic

Aug. 12: 10 a.m. Third annual. Fundraiser for local nonprofit providing support, outreach, assis-tance, recovery to veterans (warriorsoar.org). classy.org/event/3rd-annual-warriors-soar-golf-classic/e234670?preview=true. Cedar Knoll Country Club, 13460 Route 116.

SOUTH BURLING-TON

Eagles Auxiliary

Christmas in July Craft Fair

July 27: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. 17 local crafters, bake sale and raffle. Hosted by the Eagles Auxiliary. Ea-gles Club, 1233 Shelburne Rd.

Comedy for a Cause

Mahana Magic Foundation Scholarship Fund

July 31: 8-10 p.m. Tracie Spenser, Tim Kavanagh, Tina Friml, Nilima Abrams and Tracy Dolan. Benefits high school students who experienced parent’s cancer journey. 18-up. $20. ma-hanamagic.org. eventbrite.com/e/comedy-for-a-cause-tickets-65201404155 Sorriso Bistro, 408 Shelburne Rd.

Guardians of Peace and Planet Demonstration against F-35s

Family-friendly event/demonstration will protest the F-35s that are scheduled to come to the Burlington International Airport this fall. Attendees of all ages are encouraged to make person-al shields with various messages and to come dressed as “alternative” super heroes of their own making/imagination. Contact Marguerite Adelman at madel51353@aol.com or 518-561-3939. www.facebook.com/events/499371287476138/.

• Aug. 3: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Free shield and protest sign making workshop. Cardboard and arts and crafts supplies available. Bring your own supplies to help out. Shaw’s, 570 Shelburne Rd.

• Aug. 4: 4-6 p.m. Demonstration. Burlington International Airport, Airport Drive and Patrick St.

July 28, 12-5 p.m. Greek Orthodox Church, 600 South Willard St., Burlington

For over 25 years, the Greek Food Festival has served up a full Greek menu – from dinner to pastries. Greek music and dancing accompanies the sale of delicious food. Take a tour of the Dormition of the Theotokos Greek Orthodox Church. Free admission. Rain or shine. Enter at 30 Ledge Rd. Information: gocvt.org.

EXHIBITS

JEFFERSONVILLE

Bryan Memorial Gallery

Through Sept. 2: THEN AND NOW, a plein air landscape exhibition of works by 12 20th century masters of the medium, and 30 contemporary plein air landscape artists. Paintings by the mas-ters were selected for their identifiable and preserved locations in Vermont. Contemporary art-ists were then invited to paint at the same locations as their predecessors over the course of a year. Friday-Sunday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., and by appointment. Free admission. 644-5100, bryan-gallery.org. 180 Main St.

JERICHO

Emile A Gruppe Gallery

• July 26-Aug. 24: Michael Smith, “I can’t move,” case studies in still life behavior.

• July 28: 2-4 p.m. Artist reception.

Thursday to Sunday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and by appointment. 899-3211, emilegruppegallery.com. 22 Barber Farm Rd.

FILM

BURLINGTON

Vermont International Film Festival

“Birds of Passage”

July 25: 7 p.m. “Birds of Passage,” origins of Columbian drug trade in the 1970s. vtiff.org. Main Street Landing Film House, 60 Lake St.

CHARLOTTE

Transition Town Charlotte

“Woman at War”

July 25: 7 p.m. An Icelandic film by Benedikt Erlingsson. Official selection at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival and the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival. Popcorn and drinks offered. $5 donation appreciated. Discussion to follow. Charlotte Senior Center, 212 Ferry Rd.

KIDS

BURLINGTON

ECHO Leahy Center for Lake Champlain

• July 25: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Apollo Anniversary Space Day. 50th anniversary of Apollo 11 Lunar Landing. All ages.

• Aug. 7: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Happy Birthday, Champ! Stories, games, music, cake.

864-1848, echovermont.org 1 College St.

MEETINGS

CHARLOTTE

Fitness at any age

Tuesdays 9:15-10 a.m. Interval type, moderate to high intensity exercise class. $10. Charlotte Senior Center. 212 Ferry Road. 425-6345, charlottesrctr@gmavt.net.

HINESBURG

Taekwondo classes

Wednesdays: 3:15 and 5:15 p.m. Taekwondo KICKS offers free introductory classes open to ag-es 5 through adults. St. Jude’s Parish. Register by email or phone: tkdkicks101@yahoo.com or 377-0476.

SHELBURNE

Chittenden County Chess Club

Thursdays: 7 p.m. Registration 7-7:15 p.m.; Games begin at 7:30 p.m. Great competitive fun. Information: Dave at 324-1143 or email carterd253@hotmail.com. Lake Champlain Waldorf High School, 122 Bostwick Rd.

RSVP Bone Builders

Monday, Wednesday, Friday: 10-11 a.m. Fight osteoporosis, improve balance. Sponsored by United Way of Northwest Vermont, taught by trained volunteer instructors. Free. No registration required. Katharine Stockman, kastockman@aol.com Shelburne United Meth-odist Church, 30 Church St.

SOUTH BURLING-TON

Alzheimer’s Disease Caregiver Support Group

Second Tuesdays of the month. 10-11:30 a.m. Light refreshments. Free respite care while caregivers attend the support group. Info: Dawn Plante, 863-6631, rdplante@comcast.net. The Residence at Quarry Hill, 465 Quarry Hill Rd.

Radio Amateurs of Northern VT

Second Tuesday of month. 7 p.m. Anyone interested in ham radio welcome. Meets every sec-ond Tuesday of the month. Refreshments. Mitch, 879-6589, ranv.org. Wheeler House, 1100 Dorset St.

MUSEUMS

ADDISON

DAR John Strong Mansion Museum

Saturday and Sunday: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Guided tours through Labor Day. 1796 home; five genera-tions of the Strong family. Vermont Daughters of the American Revolution; special tours by ap-pointment. $5 adults, $3 seniors and students, $10 family. 6656 VT-17W. 759-2309, john-strongmansion.org 6656 Vt. Route 17 W.

BURLINGTON

Ethan Allen Homestead Museum

Open daily to Oct. 31: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Last tour 3 p.m. $10, $6 students age 5 to 17; under 5 free. 865-4556, ethanallenhomestead.org. 1 Ethan Allen Homestead.

Fleming Museum

University of Vermont

$3 students and seniors, $5 adults, $10 family; age 6 & under free. Tuesday, Thursday, Friday: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday: 12-4 p.m. www.uvm.edu/~fleming/. 61 Colchester Ave.

FERRISBURGH

Rokeby Museum

• Current: “Free & Safe: The Underground Railroad in Vermont,” multi-media exhibit.

• Through Oct. 27: “Amassed and Up-ended: Decoding the Legacy of Stuff.” Objects, artworks, and documents from four generations of the Robinson family who lived at Rokeby from 1793 to 1961.

• Aug. 18: 35th annual Pie & Ice Cream Festival; string music by the Meatpackers and the Fiddleheads.

• Aug. 24: ArtRokeby, a festival of art and artmaking.

• Aug. 24-Oct. 17: “Structure,” exploration of the built environment.

• Guided Tours: Friday to Monday and by appointment. Daily Daily, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. through Oct. 27. 90-acre historic site. 877-3406, rokeby.org. 4334 Route 7.

MIDDLEBURY

The Henry Sheldon Museum

Summer exhibit: “The Landscape Architecture Legacy of Dan Kiley.”

• Through July: Hidden Treasure Series. Archivist Eva Garcelon-Hart discusses unique crysto-leum photographic portrait (ivorytype) of Joseph Battell (1839-1915), philanthropist, Morgan horse breeder.

Museum: Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday (to Oct. 13) noon-5 p.m.

Research Center: Thursday & Friday, 1-5 p.m. Museum: $5 adults; $3 age 6 to18, $4.50 seniors, $12 family; $5 Research Center. 388-2117, henrysheldonmuseum.org. One Park St.

SHELBURNE

Shelburne Museum

• To Aug. 25: Harold Weston (1894-1972): Freedom in the Wilds; the “Thoreau of the Adiron-dacks.” American modernist painter and social activist. Early Adirondack views, 1920-1923; se-lections from the Stone Series, 1968-1972, and ephemera.

• To Oct. 20: William Wegman: Outside In

Pizzagalli Center, 985-3346, shelburnemuseum.org. 6000 Shelburne Rd.

MUSIC

BURLINGTON

Burlington City Arts

Free Summer Concerts

12:30 p.m. Wednesday and Friday through Aug. 28

• July 26: The Blind Spots.

• July 31: Bella and the Notables.

burlingtoncityarts.org. Lower Church St. near City Hall.

CHARLOTTE

Charlotte Recreation Department

Classical Performances

July 25 & Aug. 8: 7 p.m. Two evenings of classical music, lawn-chair libations and summer sunsets at the Charlotte Town Beach. Free concert, beach parking fees, a pass-the-hat donation for the musicians. 1371 Lake Rd.

MIDDLEBURY

Middlebury College

34th Annual Carillon Series

• July 26: Ellen Dickinson, Trinity College Hartford, Conn. and Yale University.

• Aug. 2: Elena Sadina, Instructor, Middlebury College Russian School; Royal Carillon School, Mechelen, Belgium.

• Aug. 9: Austin Ferguson, Plummer Carillon, Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minn.

• Aug. 16: 3 p.m. George Matthew Jr., Middlebury College and Norwich University (precedes Language Schools Commencement).

6 p.m. (3 p.m. Aug. 16) Free. 443-3168, go.middlebury.edu/carillon In and around Mead Memo-rial Chapel, 75 Hepburn Rd.

SHELBURNE

Shelburne Museum

FREE First Friday Eve

Aug. 2: 5-7:30 p.m. Celebrate summer with the museum and the farm families of Cabot. Live music by Copilot. Reading by Rebecca Foster and UVM Professor Emeritus Frank Owen of artist Harold Weston’s writing. Picnicking, lawn games and food trucks. Entire museum campus open and free to all. shelburnemuseum.org. 6000 Shelburne Rd.

Bread & Butter Farm

Scrag Mountain Music

Aug. 8: 7:30 p.m. Music by Eve Beglarian, Jessica Meyer, Evan Premo, Mary Bonhag. “Come as you are, pay what you can;” donations collected at intermission. Space limited: reservations: scragmountainmusic.org. 200 Leduc Farm Rd.

OUTDOORS

Local Motion

Island Line Bike Ferry

Through Sept. 2: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Local Motion, Vermont’s statewide advocate for active trans-portation, vibrant communities and safe streets, operates ferry seven days a week that links the Island Line Trail, a popular bike path, to the Champlain Islands. Round trip: $8 adults, $5 youth 7-17, free 6 & under. www.localmotion.org.

Green Mountain Bicycle Club

Day Touring Rides

Rides begin 15 minutes after meeting. Under 18 need signed parental waiver. Helmets re-quired.

• July 28: Not Quite Quebec. 8:45 a.m. Tractor Supply Co., Exit 20 off I-89. 51 (M) and 64 (M/S). Low traffic roads, crosses Missisquoi River twice, along shore of Lake Carmi. Dave Merchant, 825-3808, dpierchand@comcast.net. thegmbc.com.

Green Mountain Club

Hike Outings

Join the Burlington section of the Green Mountain Club. Contact specific hike leader for meetup time and location.

• July 27: Bird Monitoring Walk at Macrae Farm Park

Several loops on walk led by Juli Tyson, AmeriCorps member and environmental educator for the Winooski Valley Park District. Binoculars and field guides are available to borrow, all are welcome (no expertise on birds necessary). Easy hike. Leisurely pace. 2.5 miles. 0’ elevation gain. Juli Tyson, 863-5744 or americorps@wvpd.org.

Free. For more information and hikes: gmcburlington.org.

ESSEX

Social Tennis

To Aug. 14: Wednesdays. USTA Vermont sponsors fun, social tennis for players looking to get back into the game. Round-robin doubles and drills held at both indoor and outdoor courts. For 18 years or older. All ability levels welcome. Membership with The Edge or USTA not required. Bring a friend, family member, or colleague to one or all of the six sessions. $10 a session. vt-league@newengland.usta.com. The Edge in Essex, 4 Gauthier Dr.

MILTON

Forests, Trees and Firewood:

A Campfire Talk and Tree Walk

Aug. 7: 7 p.m. Milton Historical Society hosts a talk about outdoor natural history by Chittenden County Forester Ethan Tapper. How to ID trees, history of local forestry and wood-based indus-try, how to make a campfire. All ages. miltonvthistory.org 13 School St.

MONTPELIER

North Branch Nature Center

BirdFest!

Sept. 7: 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Live birds of prey, children’s activities, bird banding, walks, workshops, presentations. By donation. Bridget Butler, “Saving the Bird in the Bush.” northbranchnature-center.org/birdfest 713 Elm St.

SHELBURNE

Shelburne Farms

Summer Campfire with Outreach for Earth Stewardship

Aug. 5: 6:30-8 p.m. Enjoy sitting around a campfire on a warm summer evening, fun activities, and a visit from a live owl. Recommended for ages 5 and up. Registration required. Member: $5/person; Non-member: $6/person.

shelburnefarms.org/calendar

SOUTH BURLING-TON

Burlington Garden Club

Community Garden Volunteer Work Program

Aug. 3, Sept. 7: 9-11 a.m. Help maintain the four gardens in the Vermont Garden Park: All-American, Cottage, Butterfly and Grandma and Grandpa Gardens. Bring small garden tools and gloves. 615-390-9965, djvanmullen@gmail.com. 1100 Dorset St.

Stunt Kite Fliers & Archery Hobbyists

Saturdays: 10 a.m. to noon. All skill levels. Free. David, 658-0030. Meet at Presto Music Store, Blue Mall, Dorset St.

TALKS

BURLINGTON

Congressman John Lewis & Andrew Aydin “March Trilogy”

The Vermont Humanities Council welcomes Congressman John Lewis and his “March Trilogy” co-author Andrew Aydin to the Flynn Center Oct. 7 to discuss their transformative and award-winning graphic novels. “March: Book One” is the Vermont Reads choice for 2019. Free.

• Aug. 2: Free tickets for the event are available on the Flynn website. www.flynncenter.org. Be sure to visit the website on that date for best chance at securing these popular tickets. 4-ticket limit.

• Oct. 7: 7:30-9 p.m. A visit with Congressman John Lewis and Andrew Aydin.Flynn MainStage, 153 Main St.

MIDDLEBURY

Middlebury Town Offices

Landscape architect Patricia O’Donnell

Aug. 3: 2 p.m. O’Donnell, preservation landscape architect and urban planner, presents “Revi-talizing Modern Landscapes for Contemporary Life: Fletcher Steele, Louis I. Kahn, Simonds and Simonds.” $5 general public, Sheldon Museum members and Vermont Association of Vermont Landscape Architects members free. Space limited, advance reservations recommended: 388-2117. henrysheldonmuseum.org. 77 Main St.

Middlebury College

Museum of Art

July 26 & Aug. 2: 1 p.m. Join longstanding National Geographic photographer Jim Blair in the gallery both Fridays for a talk that coincides with the museum’s current exhibit of his work. 443-3168, middlebury.edu/arts. 72 Porter Field Rd.

RICHMOND

Lake Champlain Salmon Festival

International Year of the Salmon

Oct. 5: 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. History and restoration of Atlantic salmon in Lake Champlain and Winooski River. See live salmon on display. Richmond Volunteers Green. Talks and film screen-ings: 434-3036, richmondfreelibraryvt.org Community Room, Richmond Community Library, 201 Bridge St.

SOUTH BURLING-TON

Meet VYCC Community Crew

Aug. 1: 5-6 p.m. An interactive way for the community to learn directly from the Vermont Youth Conservation Corps members about the project they are working on in the city this sum-mer. Crews are part of over 200 VYCC young people who are working across the state to ad-dress climate change’s impact and make the outdoors more accessible for all. Open to the pub-lic. ww.vycc.org Veterans Memorial Park, 1000 Dorset St.

ST. ALBANS

St. Albans Free Library

NVU Prof. Paul Searls

July 25: 6:30-8 p.m. Vermont Historical Society and Vermont Department of Libraries commu-nity conversations: “Repeopling Vermont: The Paradox of Development in the Twentieth Centu-ry.” Discussion follows. 524-1507, stalbansfreelibrary.org; vermonthistory.org/community-conversations St. Albans Free Library, 11 Maiden Lane.

THEATER

ESSEX

Essex Players

Auditions for “Inherit the Wind”

July 25 and 26: 7-9 p.m. and July 27: 1-4 p.m. Actors ages 10 to 80+ needed for large cast. In-spired by the Scopes Monkey Trial of the 1920s, “Inherit the Wind” offers a drama fueled by the clash that invariably happens when new ideas challenge traditional understandings. For more information including audition sides: essexplayers.com. Memorial Hall, Towers Rd.

MIDDLEBURY

Town Hall Theater Young Company

“Legally Blonde: The Musical”

July 26: 7 p.m. July 27 & 28: 2 p.m. All ages. One hour, 15 minutes, no intermission. $15 adults, $5 age 12 and under, plus preservation fees. Box office open Monday to Saturday, noon-5 p.m. and one hour before show time. 382-9222, townhalltheater.org. 68 S. Pleasant St.

RIPTON

Bread Loaf Acting Ensemble

“All’s Well That Ends Well”

July 31 & Aug. 4: 8 p.m. This year’s annual summer production is a Shakespeare’s classic, directed by Stephen Thorne. Free tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis, start-ing July 24 by calling 802-443-2771. Patrons may leave a message with ticket requests, and calls will be returned to confirm. Limit four tickets per caller. Bread Loaf Campus, Burgess Meredith Little Theatre, VT Rt. 125.

WAITSFIELD

Valley Players

“On Golden Pond”

Aug. 2-18: Friday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, 2 p.m. 40th Anniversary Season.

valleyplayers.com, 583-1674, 4254 Main St.