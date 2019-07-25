Midnight Riders do well at Vermont State 4-H Horse Show

BETH FRIESEN

The Midnight Riders 4-H equine club of Hinesburg showed their equestrian riding and horsemanship skills at the Vermont State 4-H Horse show July 11-14 in New Haven.

Nine members of the club brought home a rainbow of ribbons, riding and placing in multiple classes throughout the four days. While ribbons were earned, the members showed their devotions to their horses, rising early each day and working well into the evening, caring independently for the Livery Horse Farm horses throughout the show.

Sammie Blackmore of Charlotte and Vivie Babbott of Hinesburg, in the senior division, have qualified to attend as riders at the Eastern States Exposition this fall while Emily Lang qualified to attend the Big E on the horse judging team. Ella Haire was the high-point dressage winner at this year’s states, showing Livery’s Stone Broke.

In the junior division, Neika Haire of Charlotte on Solid Classy Lass and Greta Friesen on Smudge in the advanced beginner division both had great placings and showed together in the novice over-fences class this year.

Olivia Osekoski of Hinesburg showed Built to Spill in the beginner division, along with Maya Lewis of Williston and Piper Thomas of Hinesburg, who both made their debut at the states, showing Sugar on Top and Lights Out, respectively.

The team members created and performed their own choreographed drill team performance for Club Class to the tune of “Good Vibrations” by the Beach Boys, showing their synchronized riding skills and placing third overall.

When the club members are not riding or caring for the horses at Kim Johansen’s Livery Horse Farm, the club participates in community service events, horseless knowledge events and skills workshops throughout the year.