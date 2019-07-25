Shooting aftermath: How much security does Hinesburg need?

SCOOTER MACMILLAN

Staff Writer

A week after the shooting death of David Auclair, 45, of Williston July 11 in the trailhead parking lot on Gilman Road, security in town parking lots was a prominent item on the Hinesburg Selectboard’s agenda.

Craig Chevrier, who lives on Gilman Road next to the LaPlatte Headwaters Town Forest trailhead parking lot, where the shooting occurred, wrote a letter to the selectboard criticizing security there. Chevrier’s letter, which he also posted on social media, said the parking area has been a security concern since it was established eight years ago.

However, board chair Phil Pouech said that Police Chief Anthony Cambridge, who wasn’t at the meeting because he had taken several days off to celebrate his wedding anniversary, had looked at police data and hadn’t found any indications that this parking lot or other trailhead parking lots had a history of problems.

Pouech said Cambridge told him officers regularly check these areas as they drive by. The chief could recall only one time when he saw a car at the Gilman Road trailhead parking lot, “and it was totally innocent.”

Pouech said that he personally couldn’t remember any problems at any of the town’s other trailhead parking lots, except for maybe one time around five years ago when there were some complaints about some kids “or something” at the Texas Hill parking lot.

Trail parking security

Four of the nine members of the Hinesburg Trails Committee were at the selectboard meeting to speak to the issue — chair Lenore Budd, Jane Sheldon, Bret Golann and George Dameron. They were the only people who attended the meeting to talk about trailhead parking security.

“Are these trailhead parking areas a mecca for crime? I don’t know the answer to that,” Budd said. She hopes police crime data will show if these areas are a problem.

There are at least eight trailheads with parking lots in the Hinesburg Trails system.

“We certainly don’t want to close the trails,” Budd said. “I hate the idea of losing public space and that we’re all going to retreat to our castles, and behind the moat, we’re going to pull up the drawbridges.”

In his letter, Chevrier called for the selectboard to “immediately secure and completely close all public parking lots to prevent such a crime from happening again, until it comes up with a permanent solution.”

Lots of people have put in lots of work on Hinesburg’s trails, Budd said. The trails are supposed to be an amenity to the town, not a burden.

“We need to figure this out,” Budd said. “It certainly makes it a little challenging right now because we’re in the process of talking to other landowners in other parts of town about trailhead parking and about new easements.”

Sheldon said she’d witnessed a drug deal when she was restocking the map holder at the Geprags Park Trails during daylight hours. She drove to the police station and told former Police Chief Frank Koss, who sent a cruiser out. But the suspects were gone.

She said one suggestion is closing the Gilman Road trailhead parking area at night. “Well, it’s going to happen during the day, too. In considering some of the solutions, keep that in mind; it’s not just nighttime activity,” Sheldon said.

Concerns about closing other areas

Dameron said, unless police data show particular areas have been a problem, he doesn’t like the idea of closing public areas. “I’m thinking in particular of the cemetery,” which he said is even more isolated. “You can be there and no one will see you from the street.”

He also mentioned the playing fields, which are remote and where there was vandalism last year.

In his letter, Chevrier talked about hunters in the past illegally shooting their guns in the LaPlatte Headwaters Town Forest trailhead parking lot within sight of homes.

Dameron said he understood Chevrier’s concern about the safety of his family because he had a very good friend, a 75-year-old man, who was shot at his dinner table in Essex by someone taking target practice.

“I think most hunters are very careful,” Damerson said. “But, if they’re not, police should make sure that they’re properly trained and follow the law.”

“We don’t know what happened,” said selectboard member Aaron Kimball. “We are doing ourselves a disservice to jump to: It was a drug deal. We don’t know that.”

He said Auclair’s shooting is a very serious matter, particularly since it happened so near someone’s home, but he hesitated to react until it’s clear what happened.

“We don’t want to be at all callous. We don’t want to be dismissive in any way,” Kimball said. “But we want to be intentional. We want to be straight with our facts.”