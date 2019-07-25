Three home burglaries reported in Charlotte

Vermont State Police are alerting the public about a trio of burglaries that happened Tuesday morning at homes in Charlotte.

The incidents happened between 10 a.m. and noon at homes on Prindle Road, Dorset Street and Roscoe Road in East Charlotte, according to Trooper Steve DiGregorio.

No one was home during what DiGregorio described as “forced-entry burglaries.” The early investigation found that jewelry and other items were taken from the homes.

Police ask anyone who may have seen suspicious vehicles or activity in these areas late Tuesday morning to contact the state police Williston barracks at 878-7111.