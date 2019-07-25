Two classical concerts planned for town beach in Charlotte

Despite the cancellation of this summer’s Mozart at the Beach series, the Charlotte Recreation Department has decided to continue classical music this summer at the Town Beach with the Vermont Symphony Orchestra and Playing for Good.

Instead of three classical music performances, there will be two — at 7 p.m. on two Thursdays, July 25 and Aug. 8.

“In an effort to continue the success and appreciation of classical music at the beach, we are scheduling two evenings of superb music, lawn-chair libations and summer sunsets at the beach,” said Bill Fraser-Harris, chair of the Charlotte Recreation Commission.

The series of three Mozart performances were part of the Vermont Mozart Festival that was canceled this summer by the abrupt resignation and departure of Michael Dabroski, the festival’s director.

These two concerts will be free, but there will be the usual beach parking fees. A pass-the-hat collection will be made for the musicians.