Zoe’s Race: 11 years and still running

Registration for the 2019 Howard Center Zoe’s Race is now open. This year’s event is Sunday, Aug. 25, at Oakledge Park in Burlington.

The annual fundraiser helps make homes accessible for children and families and includes a 1K fun-run, 5K run/walk and a 10K run.

To date, the event has raised more than $200,000, with support from numerous local businesses and individuals, and has completed 21 home accessibility projects. Whether the modifications involve remodeling a bathroom, adding an entrance ramp, or enlarging doorways, the improvements have a lasting impact in the daily lives of young Howard Center clients and their families.

“It’s about much more than updating a bathroom that is not safe and functional,” said one mother whose home received accessibility modification. “It’s about providing hope and a better quality of life for those who truly need it.”

The idea for the race was sparked in 2009 when Erika Nestor began a remodeling project to make her home accessible for her daughter Zoe, who’s now 16 years old. Zoe is in a wheelchair as a result of a near drowning when she was 18 months old. Erika was thankful that she was able to make her home accessible, but worried about other families that may not be so fortunate. She teamed up with Howard Center and Zoe’s Race was born.

In addition to the runners, walkers and sponsors who contribute to the event, numerous local businesses provide services and materials for the projects. For more information, visit howardcenter.org.