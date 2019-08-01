Hinesburg Police Log

July 20

1:51 a.m., A missing juvenile was reported. The juvenile was later found.

11:07 a.m., An officer responded to Birdie Drive for an alarm.

3:50 p.m., Police helped with a locked vehicle on Commerce Street.

5:35 p.m., A vehicle parked in the roadway was reported on Pond Brook Road. The owner was located and the vehicle was moved.

8:15 p.m., A found dog was turned over to the town’s animal control officer.

10:55 p.m., A vehicle reported off of the road on Richmond Road was gone when police arrived.

July 21

5:04 p.m., Someone reported a theft from their car in parking lot of Lantman’s Market. An investigation is ongoing.

July 22

2:53 p.m., Aubuchon Hardware on Commerce Street reported that someone paid with a bad check. The investigation is ongoing.

4:45 p.m., The Department of Children and Families requested assistance from Hinesburg Police at Hillview Terrace.

5:04 p.m., Police responded to a 911 call at Public House for a work-related accident.

5:10 p.m., Charlotte Road alarm call. The responding officer found no issues.

July 23

8:55 p.m., Two officers responded to Wile Street for a neighbor dispute.

10:42 a.m., Police assisted a disabled vehicle on Route 116.

2:55 p.m., Welfare check on Jourdan Street.

4:35 p.m., Two officers responded to CVU for an accidental alarm activation.

8:53 p.m., A motorist hit a deer on Hollow Road. Police said there were no injuries or damage. The deer was not located.

July 24

8:20 a.m., An officer issued a speeding ticket after a report of suspicious activity on Commerce Street.

5:30 p.m., Police assisted another law enforcement agency on Hollow Road.

5:50 p.m., A motorist’s vehicle was towed from Route 116 for misuse of plates and the driver was ticketed for driving with a suspended license.

9:13 p.m., Someone reported gunshots on Sherman Hollow Road.

9:50 p.m., An officer assisted a disabled motorist on CVU Road.

July 25

5:09 p.m., Police took a complaint involving a non-criminal, family matter.

July 26

12:30 p.m., Two officers responded to North Road for a family dispute. No action was needed.

2:05 p.m., Unspecified suspicious activity was reported on Farmall Drive.

5:45 p.m., A 911 hangup at Hillview Terrace required no action.

5:55 p.m., Police responded to Hillview Terrace for a citizen dispute.

10:00 p.m., Someone reported gunshots on Lincoln Hill Road.