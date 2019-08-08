Hinesburg Police Log

July 27

7:09 a.m. A walk-in complaint was taken about harassment.

12:30 p.m. A bad check was reported at Aubuchon Hardware. Officers are investigating.

3:02 p.m. Officers responded to the National Bank of Middlebury on Commerce Street for an alarm activation.

5:47 p.m. Officers responded to a vehicle on Route 116 for a possible medical situation. The operator was later arrested for driving under the influence.

July 28

2:47 p.m. An officer assisted a motorist on Commerce Street.

July 29

11:28 a.m. A theft was reported at the Mobile station on Commerce Street.

1:00 p.m. An officer responded to Richmond Road for the report of a juvenile problem.

July 30

10:15 a.m. A suspicion of phone fraud was reported.

1:55 p.m. An officer responded to Route 116 for a medical call.

7:15 p.m. A stray dog was turned into the Hinesburg Police Department. The owner was located shortly after.

8:05 p.m. A traffic stop was made on Richmond Road. The operator was arrested for driving with a suspended license.

8:30 p.m. An officer responded to Birchwood Drive for a dispute between neighbors.

July 31

7:10 a.m. A request was made by a local business to trespass an individual.

12:22 p.m. An officer conducted a welfare check on Hillview Terrace.

5:42 p.m. Officers responded to Birchwood Drive for a family fight.

Aug. 1

5:00 p.m. Officers attempted to serve a citation on Route 116 at the request of another agency.

7:50 p.m. An officer responded to Rocky Ridge golf course in St. George to assist state police with an incident there.