Aug. 10 & 11, Champlain Valley Expo, Robert E. Miller Centre, 105 Pearl St., Essex Jct.

The huge 16th Annual KidSafe Community Yard Sale is a summer sizzler, boasting 250-plus tables and a full arena of items, collectibles and fabulous finds for the whole family. Kids pick out a free book. CHAMP visits Saturday, Aug. 10, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. $1 suggested donation. Shop the sale Aug 10, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, Aug 11, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., reopening at 1 to 3 p.m. for deep discounts. KidSafe Collaborative of Chittenden County is a partnership of over 30 agencies, organizations and individuals working together to prevent and address child abuse and neglect in the community. kidsafevt.org.

COMMUNITY

Rooted in Vermont

“Field-to-Fork: Wild Food Cooking Series”

Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department – Vermont Farm-to-Plate Network program.

Aug.14: City Market, South End campus, Burlington. Free. Register: vtfishandwildlife.com or nicole.meier@vermont.gov.

Vermont Open Farm Week

Aug. 9-15: Fifth annual. Visit unique farms. Activities and costs vary (milking cows and goats, harvesting vegetables, collecting eggs, tastings, etc.) 434-2000, diginvt.com/vtopenfarm, vtopenfarm@vermontfresh.net

BURLINGTON

The Intervale Center

Summervale

Aug. 8, 15, 22, 29: 5:30-8 p.m. 16th annual. Free admission. Local food and music festival, children’s activities. Cash only event. No pets or alcohol. Limited parking. intervale.org/summervale 180 Intervale Road.

American Heart Association

CycleNation

Aug 15: 4:30-8:30 p.m. 5 p.m. welcome. 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Cycling. 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Celebration. First relay-style stationary cycling event in Vermont. cyclenation.org/Burlington, nancy.luke@heart.org Waterfront Park,

20 Lake St.

Cycle and Walk 4 CMT

Aug. 25: 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Help find a cure for CMT (Charcot-Marie-Tooth), a progressive disease of the nerves, causing the muscles to atrophy. Guest of Honor –Paralympic Bronze medalist Anthony Zahn. Riders choose from one of four cycling routes that travel through the scenic Vermont towns of Shelburne, Charlotte and Hinesburg. All routes start and end at the Old Lantern in Charlotte. All proceeds go the CMT Association. Visit cycle4cmt.com to register.

3260 Greenbush Road.

ESSEX

Travis Roy Foundation

WIFFLE Ball Tournament

• Aug. 9-11: 18th annual. Little Fenway, Little Wrigley and Little Field of Dreams, quarter-scale replicas of the three iconic ballparks. Free. Benefits people with spinal cord injuries.

• Aug. 9: 5:30 p.m. Opening ceremonies at Little Fenway, Celebrities-Sponsor game with Boston Globe sportswriter and ESPN contributor Bob Ryan.

6 p.m. Games at all three fields. ’Fantasy WIFFLE’ fundraiser (fantasywiffle.com). travisroyfoundation.org. Tournament Schedule: travisroyfoundation.org/trf-wiffleball-tournament, Live streaming video: packnetwork.com/video/trfwiffleball/

HINESBURG

Warriors S.O.A.R. Golf Classic

Aug. 12: 10 a.m. Third annual. Fundraiser for local nonprofit providing support, outreach, assistance, recovery to veterans (warriorsoar.org). classy.org/event/3rd-annual-warriors-soar-golf-classic/e234670?preview=true. Cedar Knoll Country Club, 13460 Route 116.

RICHMOND

Richmond Congregational Church

Taco Night Fundraiser

Aug. 14: 5:30 p.m. Learn about church mission trips to Costa Rica. Fundraiser for materials to build houses for families in need. $10 adults, $5 children, under 5 free. Cindy Preston, 434-2053, snipe@gmavt.net. 20 Church St.

ST. GEORGE

Jim Van Orden Memorial Golf Classic

Aug. 12: Third annual. 9 a.m. Scramble format, shotgun start, four-person team. Prizes. Tournament only raffle. $100 per player. Benefits UVM Health Network, McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester. jvoclassic.com, Rocky Ridge Golf Club, 7470 VT-116.

WILLISTON

Tick Borne Illness (Lyme)

Support Group

Aug. 11: 1-3 p.m. Dr. Lauren Tessier, Naturopathic Physician, licensed by the State of Vermont, “Life After Mold,” CIRS certified Naturopathic Medical practice, Vice President of the International Society for Environmentally Acquired Illness (ISEAI). 860-4360. PT360, 426 Industrial Ave.

WINOOSKI

French Heritage Day 2019

Aug. 11: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Live music and vendors including the Winooski Farmer’s Market. Enter the tourtiere (meat pie) contest. In the Champlain Mill, visit the Winooski Historical Society Museum, the Mill Museum and the Vermont French-Canadian Genealogical Society’s display. Free parking in the city garage. www.downtownwinooski.org. Winooski Falls Way

DANCE

BURLINGTON

Queen City Contras

Aug. 9: 7:45 p.m. beginners; 8 p.m. Dana Dwinnell-Yardley calling (Larks and Ravens); music by Frost & Fire. All welcome, dances taught, no partner or experience necessary. $9 adults; 12 and under free. Bring clean, soft-soled dancing shoes. 877-3698, queencitycontras.org. facebook.com/events/345422096119075 North End Studios, 294 N. Winooski Ave.

FILM

BURLINGTON

Anime Night

Second Friday of the month. Animated shows from Japan; four or more episodes. Discussion follows. Enter through side door. 777-9012, lazerem91@gmail.com. Laboratory B, 266 Pine St.

Vermont International Film Festival

• Aug. 11: 4 p.m. Sunday Best Screening: Shaena Mallett, “Farmsteaders.” Q&A, Nicole Dehne, Certification Director for Vermont Organic. $5 suggested donation.

• Aug. 29: 7 p.m. Norah Schapiro, “Time for Ilhan;” documentary, Ilhan Omar.

660-2600, vtiff.org. Main Street Landing Film House, Third Floor, 60 Lake St.

MEETINGS

BURLINGTON

Champlain Valley Prostate Cancer

Support Group

Aug. 13: 6-7:30 p.m. Every second Tuesday of month. General discussion and sharing among survivors, those beginning or rejoining the battle, wives, partners, etc. Special guest Jane Kaufman, PT, M.ED, BCB-PMD will discuss a common side effect of prostate cancer, the partial or complete loss of urinary control. Mary L. Guyette RN, MS, ACNS-BC, 274-4990, vmary@aol.com. Hope Lodge, 237 East Ave.

NAMI Support Group

Thursdays: 3 p.m. The National Alliance on Mental Illness hosts a free 90-minute recovery support group, facilitated by trained NAMI peers living in recovery, for people living with mental illness where people learn from one another’s experiences, share coping strategies, and offer mutual encouragement and understanding. Free. namivt.org. Saint Paul’s Cathedral,

2 Cherry St.

HINESBURG

Taekwondo classes

Wednesdays: 3:15 and 5:15 p.m. Taekwondo KICKS offers free introductory classes open to ages 5 through adults. St. Jude’s Parish. Register by email or phone: tkdkicks101@yahoo.com or 377-0476.

SHELBURNE

Chittenden County Chess Club

Thursdays: 7 p.m. Registration 7-7:15 p.m.; Games begin at 7:30 p.m. Great competitive fun. Information: Dave at 324-1143 or email carterd253@hotmail.com. Lake Champlain Waldorf High School, 122 Bostwick Road.

RSVP Bone Builders

Monday, Wednesday, Friday: 10-11 a.m. Fight osteoporosis, improve balance. Sponsored by United Way of Northwest Vermont, taught by trained volunteer instructors. Free. No registration required. Katharine Stockman, kastockman@aol.com Shelburne United Methodist Church, 30 Church St.

SOUTH BURLINGTON

Alzheimer’s Disease Caregiver

Support Group

Second Tuesdays of the month. 10-11:30 a.m. Light refreshments. Free respite care while caregivers attend the support group. Info: Dawn Plante, 863-6631, rdplante@comcast.net. The Residence at Quarry Hill, 465 Quarry Hill Road.

MUSEUMS

ADDISON

DAR John Strong Mansion Museum

Saturday and Sunday: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Guided tours through Labor Day. 1796 home; five generations of the Strong family. Vermont Daughters of the American Revolution; special tours by appointment. $5 adults, $3 seniors and students, $10 family. 6656 VT-17W. 759-2309, johnstrongmansion.org.

6656 Vt. Route 17 W.

FERRISBURGH

Rokeby Museum

• Current: “Free & Safe: The Underground Railroad in Vermont,” multi-media exhibit.

• Through Oct. 27: “Amassed and Up-ended: Decoding the Legacy of Stuff.” Objects, artworks, and documents from four generations of the Robinson family who lived at Rokeby from 1793 to 1961.

• Aug. 18: 35th annual Pie & Ice Cream Festival; string music by the Meatpackers and the Fiddleheads.

Guided Tours: Friday to Monday and by appointment. Daily, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. through Oct. 27. 90-acre historic site. 877-3406, rokeby.org. 4334 Route 7.

SHELBURNE

Shelburne Museum

• Aug. 12-16: 2 p.m. Dog Days of Summer Film Festival. Work from artist William Wegman. Free with museum admission.

• Aug. 18: 4 to 5 p.m. Dr. William Tortolano and violinist Allegra Tortolano Havens; Vermont Chapter of the American Guild of Organists Concert. Free with museum admission.

• To Aug. 25: Harold Weston (1894-1972): Freedom in the Wilds; the “Thoreau of the Adirondacks.” American modernist painter and social activist. Early Adirondack views, 1920-1923; selections from the Stone Series, 1968-1972, and ephemera.

• To Oct. 20: William Wegman: Outside In

Pizzagalli Center, 985-3346, shelburnemuseum.org.

6000 Shelburne Road.

Aug. 14, 21, 28, 6-8 p.m., gates open at 5:30 p.m. Shelburne Farms, 116 Harbor Road, Shelburne

Every Wednesday in August, enjoy summer evenings with live music and great food at Shelburne Farms. Bring a picnic or purchase fresh food grown right on the premises. Sisters of Anarchy will serve ice cream. The Children’s Farmyard will be open. For safety, all children must be accompanied by an adult. Performances: Aug. 14 – Beg, Steal or Borrow; Aug. 21 – Chad Hollister Trio; Aug. 28 – The Meatpackers. shelburnefarms.org.

MUSIC

BURLINGTON

Burlington City Arts

Free Summer Concerts

12:30 p.m. Wednesday and Friday through Aug. 28

• Aug. 9: Zeichner Trio

• Aug. 14: John Emil

• Aug. 16: Bessette Quartet

ArtsRiot

Free Music Fridays

• Aug. 9: 8 p.m. Free Music Fridays: Sad Turtle.

• Aug. 16: 8 p.m. Free Music Fridays: Brett Hughes.

The Moth: Animals

• Aug. 13: 6:30 p.m. doors. 7:30 p.m. Limited seating available.

Box office open daily: 4:30-10 p.m. info@artsriot.com, 400 Pine St.

Evening Concert at the Homestead

Ethan Allen Homestead

Aug. 10: 5 p.m. Bring a picnic. 6 p.m. Evening Concert. Hanaford’s Volunteer Fife and Drum Corps. Refreshments and food on site. Free, donations appreciated. ethanallenhomestead.org. 1 Ethan Allen Homestead.

MIDDLEBURY

Middlebury College

34th Annual Carillon Series

• Aug. 9: 6 p.m. Austin Ferguson, Plummer Carillon, Mayo Clinic,

Rochester, Minn.

• Aug. 16: 3 p.m. George Matthew Jr., Middlebury College and Norwich University.

Free. 443-3168, go.middlebury.edu/carillon In and around Mead Memorial Chapel, 75 Hepburn Road.

SHELBURNE

Bread & Butter Farm

Scrag Mountain Music

Aug. 8: 7:30 p.m. Music by Eve Beglarian, Jessica Meyer, Evan Premo, Mary Bonhag. “Come as you are, pay what you can;” donations collected at intermission. Space limited: reservations: scragmountainmusic.org. 200 Leduc Farm Road.

OUTDOORS

Green Mountain Bicycle Club

Day Touring Rides

Rides begin 15 minutes after meeting. Under 18 need signed parental waiver. Helmets required. Visit thegmbc.com for more info or contact ride leader.

Aug. 11: Covered Bridges of Franklin & Lamoille County. 8:45 a.m. The hilly 41-mile loop goes through Eden and Johnson, while the 55-mile ride passes more covered bridges in Montgomery Center, returning through Bakersfield. Meet at Jeffersonville Fish and Wildlife Access. Leader: Phyl Newbeck, 899-2908, phyl@together.net.

Green Mountain Club

Hike Outings

Join the Burlington section of the Green Mountain Club. Contact specific hike leader for meetup time and location. Free. For more information and hikes: gmcburlington.org.

• Aug. 10: Mystery hike. Moderate hike. Leader: Wes Volk, wesvolk@gmail.com.

• Aug. 11: Mt. Abraham and Lincoln Peak. Lincoln Gap and head north to Mt. Abraham, then on to the observation platform on Lincoln. Moderate-difficult hike. Moderate pace. 6.8 miles. 1600› elevation gain. Leader: Jill George, jillghiker@gmail.com.

BURLINGTON

Burlington Garden Club

Last Summer Garden Tour

Aug. 15: 10 a.m. Atrium Gardens (living roofs) at the University of Vermont Medical Center. Park in hospital parking lot. Atrium Gardens are outside the Atrium Café located in the main lobby area, level 3. RSVP Mary Scollins. bgcvt.org. 111 Colchester Ave.

SOUTH BURLINGTON

Burlington Garden Club

Friends, Flowers and Food Picnic

Aug. 15 – 6 p.m. BGC’s first annual summer picnic. Bring your picnic basket, a friend or two who are not yet members and admire the gardens and mingle. Rain date Aug. 22. Vermont Garden Park, 1100 Dorset St.

TALKS

ESSEX

Essex Community Historical Society

Tales and Treasures of Essex

Aug. 14: 7 p.m. The War Before the War – Radical Abolition in Antebellum America. A new wave of antislavery thinking swept the country in the 1830s as some churches demanded immediate emancipation of slaves and equal rights for free blacks. Jane Williamson, former director of Rokeby Museum, presents the thinking, strategies and tactics of these abolitionists, compares their efforts with those of earlier abolitionists, and explores their impact on American society. A Vermont Humanities Council Speakers Bureau event. Free and open to the public. Memorial Hall, 5 Towers Road.

THEATER

MIDDLEBURY

Town Hall Theater

“Taming of the Shrew” the Rock Musical

Aug. 16 & 17: 7 p.m. Shakespeare’s comedy gets a rock-n-roll upgrade in this Young Company production with songs by Clint Bierman and the Young Company ensemble. Middlebury Underground’s Evolution Kitchen hosts the Dairy Fairy opening Aug. 16, 6 p.m., for pre-show ice cream. $15/$5.

www.townhalltheater.org.

68 S. Pleasant St.