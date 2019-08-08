Many hands make new playground

Photos by Scooter MacMillan

Above, from left, Miles Jordan, Noah Jordan, Bill Fraser-Harris (chair of the Recreation Commission), Nicole Conley (Recreation Director), Hilary Jordan, Geoff Miller and Bud Shriner working on Charlotte’s new playground at the Town Beach on Saturday, Aug. 3. Conley said they had at least 20 people working to get the equipment assembled and that the volunteers included kids, parents and selectboard members. The playground is still being assembled, and Fraser-Harris said it is not yet ready for use. The commission hopes to have a grand opening in mid-August.

