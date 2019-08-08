Pop Up success

From left, Abby Kelly, 7, gives her order for a free ice cream sundae to Lydia Spinner, 8, at Hinesburg’s Pop Up Park on Saturday, Aug. 3. Maggie Gordon organized the event to encourage the town to develop the grassy lot behind the Hinesburg Community Police and Fire departments into a park. At least 200 people attended the event. “This was beyond what we’d hoped for. It’s so exciting,” she said. The 1.5- acre lot at the corner of Vermont 11 and Farmall Drive saw a lot of action with live music (local band Set Theory), a ride, kid’s activities, a taco truck, popcorn, lemonade and, oh, did we mention free ice cream sundaes?