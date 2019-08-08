Storms topple Old Oak in Charlotte

SCOOTER MACMILLAN

Staff Writer

The Old Oak Tree, the third largest tree in Charlotte, has fallen.

Julian Kulski, a member of the Charlotte Park Oversight Committee, said he thinks it fell either July 28 or 29. There were storms both days, and many tree limbs were blown down in the 290-acre Charlotte Park and Wildlife Refuge where the Old Oak reigned.

Two-hundred years ago, when the Old Oak was an acorn sprout with dreams of being a sapling, the United States was 21 states and just the fifth president (James Monroe) was in the middle of his first term. According to the census of 1810, Charlotte was the second largest town in Chittenden County with 1,679 residents.

The Old Oak was 58 feet high and 12.5 feet around. The top of the Old Oak fell across the Roberts Way Trail. Kulski said that the tree will be left were it fell but they are having the limbs trimmed so that hikers can walk through a canopy tree tunnel and look into the fallen limbs.