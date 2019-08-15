Charlotte Rec officials seek tips on Aug. 5 vandalism

The Charlotte Recreation Department is seeking information about another act of vandalism at the Charlotte Town Beach.

Bill Fraser-Harris, chair of the Recreation Commission, said someone cut down the posts and the chains at the gate to the upper parking lot. The damage was discovered on Aug. 5.

“I can’t imagine why somebody would do this,” Fraser-Harris said. “As a result, we will be installing security cameras.”

The vandals took the chain and the lock, he said.

Fraser-Harris said the upper parking lot is used for events and for overflow parking at the Town Beach. The chain has been cut once before.

He asked that anyone who has any information about this destruction please contact the Charlotte Recreation Department at 802-425-3071 ext. 204, or the Vermont State Police, who have been contacted.