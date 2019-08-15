COMMUNITY

BURLINGTON

The Intervale Center

Summervale

Aug. 15, 22, 29: 5:30-8 p.m. 16th annual. Free admission. Local food and music festival, children’s activities. Cash only event. No pets or alcohol. Limited parking. intervale.org/summervale 180 Intervale Road.

American Heart Association

CycleNation

Aug 15: 4:30-8:30 p.m. 5 p.m. welcome. 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Cycling. 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Celebration. First relay-style stationary cycling event in Vermont. cyclenation.org/Burlington, nancy.luke@heart.org Waterfront Park, 20 Lake St.

Fletcher Free Library

Annual Fall Book Sale

• Sept. 11: 3-7:30 p.m.

• Sept. 12, 13, 14: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

• Sept. 15: noon-5 p.m.

All ages, fiction and non-fiction, special collection of books on Jewish culture and history, CDs and DVDs. Credit and debit cards accepted. fletcherfriends@gmail.com. 235 College St.

CHARLOTTE

Cycle and Walk 4 CMT

Aug. 25: 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Help find a cure for CMT (Charcot-Marie-Tooth), a progressive disease of the nerves, causing the muscles to atrophy. Guest of Honor –Paralympic Bronze medalist Anthony Zahn. Riders choose from one of four cycling routes that travel through the scenic Vermont towns of Shelburne, Charlotte and Hinesburg. All routes start and end at the Old Lantern in Charlotte. All proceeds go the CMT Association. Visit cycle4cmt.com to register. 3260 Greenbush Road.

The Clemmons Family Farm

Through fall 2019: “To Sing of Common Things: Making a Way Out of No Way”

African-American and African Diaspora arts and culture community-building and creative placemaking programs. 765-560-5445, clemmonsfamilyfarm.org, 2190 Greenbush Road.

COLCHESTER

Vermont Genealogy Library

Free Open House

Sept. 7: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Start discovering your genealogy. Demonstrations of the internet resources available. Volunteers on hand to give tours. Genealogy books for sale and free refreshments.

Open for research: Tuesday, 3-9:30 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 310-9285, vtgenlib.org. Dupont Hall, Fort Ethan Allen, 377 Hegeman Ave.

MIDDLEBURY

Pop-Up Artist Market

Benefits Middlebury Studio School

Aug. 23: 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mary Lower, portraits; next to Town Hall Theater, 68 S. Pleasant St.

Noon to 1 p.m. and 4 to 7 p.m. John Vincent, letterpress demonstration.

Noon to 7 p.m. Kristine Andrews (basketry), Kathy Clarke (pottery), Sean Dye (pastels), Danielle Gori-Montanelli (felt work), Catherine Manegold (pottery), Jane Ploughman (handbound books), Su Shannon (pottery), John Vincent (letterpress printer), and others. middleburystudioschool.org Bundle,

60 Main St.

MILTON

Milton Historical Society

Milton Speedway State Historic Marker Dedication

Aug. 17: 1 to 2 p.m. With Rod Case, Norm Monette, Frankie Woodward, and other former racers. 734-0758, Milton Historical Society on Facebook. 499 Route 7 South.

SHELBURNE

Shelburne Craft School

Community Day

Aug. 15: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Art sale. 5:30 to 8 p.m. Music by Jane and Charlie Kittredge and Dylan Fitzsimmons, Maple Wind Farms cookout, potluck, craft demonstrations (wood turning, clay wheel, live portrait drawing), Nancy Milliken Earth Press Project, children’s crafts, tours, open studios, refreshments. Donations: info@shelburnecraftschool.org. 64 Harbor Road.

2019 Walk to End Alzheimer’s

Champlain Valley

Sept. 15: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. alz.org. Shelburne Museum, 6000 Shelburne Road.

VERGENNES

2019 Tour de Farms Bike Ride

• Sept. 19: 5 p.m. Registration ends. Limit 500 riders.

• Sept. 21: 8:30 a.m.- 4 p.m. Vergennes Union High School. ACORN’s 12th annual cycling farm tour, rain or shine. 30-mile or family-friendly 10-mile routes. Ends at “Eat on the Green Festival,” Vergennes. Best rates for early entrants: bikereg.com/tourdefarms

EXHIBITS

BURLINGTON

Little Umbrella: Art Curation

Union Station Gallery

Monday-Friday: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. through August: James Vogler, abstract oil paintings. 1 Main St.

The Gallery at Main Street Landing

Kara Torres, “Myopia;” Ben Balcom, film: “The Sequence of Years.” mainstreetlanding.com; 391-4083,

60 Lake St.

HUNTINGTON

Birds of Vermont Museum

Pollinate This!

To Oct. 31: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. “Art inspiring seeds of conservation.” Work from 34 artists and photographers asks and sometimes answers, “How can art explore, examine, and express pollination – metaphorically and otherwise?” 900 Sherman Hollow Road.

JEFFERSONVILLE

Bryan Memorial Gallery

Through Sept. 2: “THEN AND NOW,” a plein air landscape exhibition of works by 12, 20th century masters of the medium, and 30 contemporary plein air landscape artists. Friday-Sunday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., and by appointment. Free admission. 644-5100, bryangallery.org. 180 Main St.

JERICHO

Emile A Gruppe Gallery

To Aug. 24: Michael Smith, “I can’t move,” case studies in still-life behavior.

Thursday to Sunday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and by appointment. 899-3211, emilegruppegallery.com. 22 Barber Farm Road.

FILM

BURLINGTON

Anime Night

Second Friday of the month. Animated shows from Japan; four or more episodes. Discussion follows. Enter through side door. 777-9012, lazerem91@gmail.com. Laboratory B, 266 Pine St.

Vermont International Film Festival

• Aug. 29: 7 p.m. Norah Schapiro, “Time for Ilhan;” documentary, Ilhan Omar.

• Sept. 25: “Anthropocene: The Human Epoch.” Tickets available; if sold out, second screening will be added.

• Sept. 26: Arwen Curry, “The Worlds

of Ursula K Le Guin.” (Tickets available soon.)

660-2600, vtiff.org. Main Street Landing Film House, Third Floor, 60 Lake St.

MIDDLEBURY

New Filmmakers Festival

• Aug. 21: Kids & Family Day, films at 10 a.m., 1 and 4 p.m. Special event at 12 p.m., The Marquis Theatre.

• Aug. 22: 7 p.m. Films at 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Opening Night at Town Hall Theater: (ticket holders only) 6 p.m. doors open. 7 p.m. “The Dog Doc,” Q&A to follow. 68 S. Pleasant St. 382-9222.

Festival continues Aug. 23 and 24. For more info: middfilmfest.org

KIDS

BURLINGTON

Lake Champlain

Chamber Music Festival

• Aug. 20: 6:30 to 7 p.m. The Merz Trio: Brigid Coleridge, Lee Dionne, Julia Yang. Scenes and Stories, interactive concert for children.

• Aug. 22: 3 p.m. Create Music; 40-minute interactive workshop for children.

863-3403. fletcherfree.org; lccmf.org Fletcher Free Library, 235 College St.

Burlington City Arts Center

Family Art Saturday

Aug. 24, (4th Saturday of the month): 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Drop-in. Create original work inspired by BCA’s current exhibitions. Free and open to the public. 865-7166, burlingtoncityarts.org. 135 Church St.

ECHO Leahy Center for Lake Champlain

Aug. 31: 12:30-4 p.m. Archaeology Adventures; with archaeologist and potter, Charlie Paquin. Native American pottery construction. Free with admission or membership. 864-1848, echovermont.org 1 College St.

COLCHESTER

Lake Champlain Chamber Music Festival

St. Michael’s College

Aug. 24: 1:30 to 2 p.m. Merz Trio: More Scenes and Stories. 2 p.m. Instrument Petting Zoo: try harp, flute, violin, trumpet with help of Zoo Keeper and instrument handlers. Free ice cream. No ticket required. lccmf.org. Elley-Long Music Center, 223 Ethan Allen Ave.

MEETINGS

BURLINGTON

Champlain Valley Prostate Cancer

Support Group

Every second Tuesday of month. General discussion and sharing among survivors, those beginning or rejoining the battle, wives, partners, etc. Mary L. Guyette RN, MS, ACNS-BC, 274-4990, vmary@aol.com. Hope Lodge, 237 East Ave.

NAMI Support Group

Thursdays: 3 p.m. The National Alliance on Mental Illness hosts a free 90-minute recovery support group, facilitated by trained NAMI peers living in recovery, for people living with mental illness where people learn from one another’s experiences, share coping strategies, and offer mutual encouragement and understanding. Free. namivt.org. Saint Paul’s Cathedral, 2 Cherry St.

NAMI Family Support Group

2nd & 4th Tuesdays of the month at 7 p.m. Family Support Groups empower and educate family members and close friends of individuals with persistent mental health challenges. All groups are led by trained individuals who have a family member living with a mental health condition and understand the same challenges you are experiencing. Howard Center, corner of Pine St. and Flynn Ave.

COLCHESTER

AMVETS Vermont Post 1

Second Monday: 6:30 p.m.. Open to all veterans, National Guard and Reservists. John Kehoe, 796-3098, amvetsvt@gmail.com. American Legion Post, 3650 Roosevelt Highway.

HINESBURG

Taekwondo classes

Wednesdays: 3:15 and 5:15 p.m. Taekwondo KICKS offers free introductory classes open to ages 5 through adults. St. Jude’s Parish. Register by email or phone: tkdkicks101@yahoo.com or 377-0476.

SHELBURNE

Chittenden County Chess Club

Thursdays: 7 p.m. Registration 7-7:15 p.m.; Games begin at 7:30 p.m. Great competitive fun. Information: Dave at 324-1143 or email carterd253@hotmail.com. Lake Champlain Waldorf High School, 122 Bostwick Road.

RSVP Bone Builders

Monday, Wednesday, Friday: 10-11 a.m. Fight osteoporosis, improve balance. Sponsored by United Way of Northwest Vermont, taught by trained volunteer instructors. Free. No registration required. Katharine Stockman, kastockman@aol.com Shelburne United Methodist Church, 30 Church St.

SOUTH BURLINGTON

Alzheimer’s Disease Caregiver

Support Group

Second Tuesdays of the month. 10-11:30 a.m. Light refreshments. Free respite care while caregivers attend the support group. Info: Dawn Plante, 863-6631, rdplante@comcast.net. The Residence at Quarry Hill, 465 Quarry Hill Road.

Radio Amateurs of Northern VT

Second Tuesday of month. 7 p.m. Anyone interested in ham radio welcome. Meets every second Tuesday of the month. Refreshments. Mitch, 879-6589, ranv.org. Wheeler House, 1100 Dorset St.

WILLISTON

NAMI Family Support Group

1st & 3rd Mondays of the month at 6 p.m. Family Support Groups empower and educate family members and close friends of individuals with persistent mental health challenges. All groups are led by trained individuals who have a family member living with a mental health condition and understand the same challenges you are experiencing. NAMI Vermont, Kidder Newhouse Building (South Entrance), 600 Blair Park Road, Suite 301.

Aug. 18, 1-4 p.m., 4334 Route 7, Ferrisburgh

Young and old alike are invited to Rokeby Museum’s 35th annual Pie & Ice Cream Social. Could anything be better than home-baked fruit pies, Vermont ice cream from Wilcox Dairy, live music, lawn games and special activities for the youngest – all on a (fingers crossed) sunny summer day? Raffle prizes and door prizes for best summer hat and best historic or retro apron. Pies have been made at Rokeby since 1793 – pick your period and join in the fun. Live music from the Shelburne band, the Meat Packers, as well as fiddle music by Young Tradition Vermont. All proceeds support the museum’s preservation and education programs. 877-3406, rokeby.org.

MUSEUMS

BURLINGTON

Fleming Museum

University of Vermont

$3 students and seniors, $5 adults, $10 family; age 6 & under free. Tuesday, Thursday, Friday: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday: 12-4 p.m. uvm.edu/~fleming/. 61 Colchester Ave.

SHELBURNE

Shelburne Museum

• Aug. 15 and 16: 2 p.m. Dog Days of Summer Film Festival. Work from artist William Wegman. Free with museum admission.

• Aug. 18: 4 to 5 p.m. Dr. William Tortolano and violinist Allegra Tortolano Havens; Vermont Chapter of the American Guild of Organists Concert. Free with museum admission.

• To Aug. 25: Harold Weston (1894-1972): Freedom in the Wilds; the “Thoreau of the Adirondacks.” American modernist painter and social activist. Early Adirondack views, 1920-1923; selections from the Stone Series, 1968-1972, and ephemera.

• Sept. 6: 5 to 7:30 p.m. Free First Friday Eve: Celebrating the Farm Families Who Own Cabot. Live music, lawn games, food trucks, picnicking, special programs.

• To Oct. 20: William Wegman: Outside In Pizzagalli Center, 985-3346, shelburnemuseum.org. 6000 Shelburne Road.

MUSIC

BURLINGTON

Burlington City Arts

Free Summer Concerts

12:30 p.m. Wednesday and Friday through Aug. 28

• Aug. 16: Bessette Quartet

• Aug. 21: Jenni Johnson and the Jazz Junketeers

• Aug. 23: AliT

• Aug. 28: Dayna Kurtz

burlingtoncityarts.org. Lower Church St. near City Hall.

ArtsRiot

Free Music Fridays

Aug. 16: 8 p.m. Free Music Fridays: Brett Hughes. Box office open daily: 4:30-10 p.m. info@artsriot.com, 400 Pine St.

Lake Champlain

Chamber Music Festival BACH-in-CHURCH

• Aug. 20: 12:15 p.m. Free recital featuring Soovin Kim and four singers. Bach, Sonata No. 3 for solo violin in C major. Bach/Theone, Chaconne arranged for violin and four voices. St. Paul’s Cathedral, 3 Cherry St.

Fletcher Free Library

• Aug. 20: 6:30 to 7 p.m. Free Family Concert. The Merz Trio: Brigid Coleridge, Lee Dionne. Julia Yang. Scenes and Stories, interactive concert for children.

• Aug. 22: 3 p.m. Young Composers Children’s Workshop. 863-3403. 235 College St., lccmf.org

MIDDLEBURY

Middlebury College

34th Annual Carillon Series

Aug. 16: 3 p.m. George Matthew Jr., Middlebury College and Norwich University. Free. 443-3168, go.middlebury.edu/carillon Mead Chapel, 75 Hepburn Road.

Aug. 15, Vermont Garden Park at Wheeler Nature Park, 1100 Dorset Street, South Burlington

The Burlington Garden Club hosts their annual summer picnic at the Vermont Garden Park. Organized by club members Linda Lane, Margaret Bartholomew, Gail Lang, Carolyn Bates, Mary Scollins and Doris Van Mullen, the picnic creates an opportunity to connect the community to the park, the love of gardening and the delight of nature. Garden Club members will be on hand to share their knowledge. All are invited. Bring food, picnic basket, chairs, blanket and enjoy the results of gardeners who have used their time, energy and expertise to create a glorious community garden, including the popular Grandma and Grandpa Gardens, the Butterfly Garden and dedicated children’s play areas such as Frontier Land and Gnome Village. Rain date Aug. 22. bgcvt.org.

OUTDOORS

Local Motion

Island Line Bike Ferry

Through Sept. 2: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Local Motion, Vermont’s statewide advocate for active transportation, vibrant communities and safe streets, operates ferry seven days a week that links the Island Line Trail, a popular bike path, to the Champlain Islands. Round trip: $8 adults, $5 youth 7-17, free 6 & under. localmotion.org.

Green Mountain Bicycle Club

Day Touring Rides

Rides begin 15 minutes after meeting. Under 18 need signed parental waiver. Helmets required. Visit thegmbc.com for more info or contact ride leader.

Aug 18: Double Ferry South. 8:45 a.m. Forty-one miles heading from Burlington down to Charlotte to take the ferry to New York. Roads there offer beautiful views of the lake which will be followed by the ferry from Port Kent to Burlington. Bring money for the ferries. Meet at Curtis Lumber parking lot Leader: Kerry Crosby, 578-3249, crosbykn@comcast.net.

BURLINGTON

Bird Monitoring Walk

Aug. 17: 8:30-10:30 a.m. Join Winooski Valley Park District’s environmental educator, Juli Tyson, for a bird monitoring walk around Ethan Allen Homestead to observe what species are present. We will keep track of the bird species we see for citizen science and make a report to eBird.org. An easy walk about two miles around the trails. 1 Ethan Allen Homestead.

SHELBURNE

Shelburne Farms

Draft Animal-Power Field Days

Oct. 4 to 6: Seventh annual. “The World of Draft Animal-Power.” Tours, demonstrations, music, entertainment, kids’ activities, obstacle course, raffle (online and at event). Breeding. Barn. Pre-register for intensive workshops. dapnetinfo@gmail.com. Volunteers and information: draftanimalpower.org;

Erin Lorentz, 802-747-7900.

SOUTH BURLINGTON

Vermont Master Naturalists

Explore the Winooski Gorge

Aug. 31: 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Explore the landscape of the Winooski Gorge area in South Burlington from geology to plants and animals to land use history and beyond. Led by Alicia Daniel and Jane Dorney. Walk is a sneak preview of the South Burlington Master Naturalist Program. vermontmasternaturalist.org. Meet at the parking lot for the Winooski Gorge Park on Lime Kiln Road.

TALKS

ADDISON

Vermont Loon Conservation Project

Aug. 20: 7 p.m. Eric Hanson, leader of the Vermont Loon Conservation Project by Vermont Center for Ecostudies and Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department, discusses the amazing recovery of loons in Vermont during the past 30 years. Free and open to the public. Pre-registration required: register-ed.com/events/view/146655. vtfishandwildlife.com. Dead Creek Wildlife Management Area Headquarters, 966 VT-17.

Sam’s Box: Conserving the History of Addison County

John Strong Mansion/Museum

Aug. 24:1 p.m. A box of documents was donated to Bixby Library during the mid-20th century. It includes deeds, diaries, ledgers, court documents and more from 1792-1867. What is in this box and what is being done to conserve these valuable items? Talk given by library director Masha Harris and Joy Minns, museum trustee. Free, open to the public. Bring your own chair if possible. No admission charged for tours this day, johnstrongmansion.org.10 a.m.-5 p.m. 6656 Vt. Route 17

BURLINGTON

Ethan Allen Homestead Museum

“Land Surveying During Early Years in Vermont”

Aug. 18: 2 p.m. Talk by Brad Holden, Land Surveyor. Rare surveying equipment display. ethanallenhomestead.org.

1 Ethan Allen Homestead.

MIDDLEBURY

Award-Winning Landscape Photographer Peter Vanderwarker

Middlebury Town Offices

Aug. 24: 2 p.m. Peter Vanderwarker, a professional landscape and cityscape photographer headquartered in Boston, will discuss the profession of landscape photographers and his career in conjunction with Dan Kiley exhibit. His photographs are in the collections of the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, the Addison Gallery of American Art, and the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston. $5 general public; Sheldon Museum members and members of the Vermont Chapter of the American Society of Landscape Architects, free. Advance reservations recommended, call 802-388-2117. henrysheldonmuseum.org. 7 Main St.

RICHMOND

Lake Champlain Salmon Festival

International Year of the Salmon

Oct. 5: 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. History and restoration of Atlantic salmon in Lake Champlain and Winooski River. See live salmon on display. Richmond Volunteers Green. Talks and film screenings: Community Room, Richmond Community Library, 201 Bridge St., 434-3036, richmondfreelibraryvt.org

Richmond Post Office: special limited edition USPS International Year of the Salmon Stamp Cancellation. lcbp.org/salmon.

THEATER

MIDDLEBURY

Town Hall Theater

“Taming of the Shrew” the Rock Musical

Aug. 16 & 17: 7 p.m. Shakespeare’s comedy gets a rock-n-roll upgrade in this Young Company production with songs by Clint Bierman and the Young Company ensemble. Middlebury Underground’s Evolution Kitchen hosts the Dairy Fairy opening Aug. 16, 6 p.m., for pre-show ice cream. $15/$5. www.townhalltheater.org. 68 S. Pleasant St.

SHELBURNE

Shelburne Players

Auditions for “The Secret Garden”

• Sept. 6: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

• Sept. 7: 10 a.m. to noon. Five males, two of school age; five females, one of school age (10-12). Show dates: Nov. 15, 16, 17, 21, 22, 23. Help needed with stage managing and costumes. shelburneplayers.com for sides and updates. Shelburne Town Center, 5420 Shelburne Road.

SOUTH BURLINGTON

Lyric Theatre Company

Auditions for “The Addams Family”

• Aug. 28: 6:15 p.m. Registration deadline. 7 to 9 p.m. Kick-off, information meeting (actors and volunteers).

• Sept. 3, 4, 5: 5:45 to 10:15 p.m. Adult auditions; age 16 on or before Sept. 3, 2019; believable stage age 18 and up.

• Sept. 7: 9 a.m. Registration deadline. 9 a.m. to noon Youth auditions (Pugsley, two ancestor children); must have turned 8 by Sept. 7; Pugsley stage age 10 to 13; ancestor children stage age 5 to 13.

lyricvtsm@gmail.com, 802-324-3651, lyrictheatrevt.org. 7 Green Tree Drive.

WAITSFIELD

Valley Players

“On Golden Pond”

To Aug. 18: Friday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, 2 p.m. 40th Anniversary Season. valleyplayers.com, 583-1674, 4254 Main St.