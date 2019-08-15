Pollinate This! Adams exhibits at Birds of Vermont Museum

Thirty-four artists and photographers are exhibiting their work in the Pollinate This! exhibit at the Birds of Vermont Museum in Huntington. According to organizers, the art show asks the question, “How can art explore, examine and express pollination, metaphorically and otherwise?”

Miriam Adams of Hinesburg is one of the artists exhibiting at the Pollinate This! She has two pieces in the show, “Farm Road” and “Lily,” both graphite and watercolor on paper.

Adams received a Bachelor of Arts degree in art history at Barnard College in New York City, where she took studio courses at Columbia University. Her work has been exhibited extensively in the Northeast, including New York City and Boston.

“I draw on nature for shapes and rhythms,” wrote Adams in her artist’s statement. “It is a point of departure to explore line, movement, relationships, emotions.”

The Birds of Vermont Museum has been hosting themed community art shows since 2014.

“Creators range in age from child to senior, with experience from just starting to established professional,” said Kir Talmage, the museum’s outreach coordinator. “The works are displayed in thematically-linked groupings, and visitors are invited to explore at their own pace, to be inspired, to engage with the images, and to browse through the book of artists’ statements.”

The Pollinate This! exhibit opened mid-July and is available to view daily, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., through the end of October, with museum admission. For more information, visit www.birdsofvermont.org.