How to gather and give your donated goods

Donating gently used household items, toys, furniture, and clothing to charity has many benefits. Donations can help the less fortunate, plus donors can take advantage of tax benefits while decluttering their homes.

There is also an environmental advantage to donating items rather than putting them in the trash. Goodwill Industries International, Inc. reports that, over the last few years, generous people have helped to keep billions of pounds of clothing and household items out of landfills.

Organizations that collect donations put them to use in many different ways. A portion of donated items may be sold in charity shops and other retail centers. This provides an avenue for less fortunate individuals to purchase items that are steeply discounted from regular retail prices. Donated clothing and other items may even end up in the hands of private enterprises, who then sell it in developing nations at costs lower than regularly imported clothing. The organizations then put the money made from such sales toward their operational expenses and to develop programs to continue to help the less fortunate. Charities like Goodwill and The Salvation Army indicate on their websites that proceeds from charity and thrift shops go directly to support education, work and drug rehab programs.

Individuals who choose to donate goods to charity can follow a few tips to ensure their donations go as smoothly as possible.