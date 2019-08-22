Hinesburg Police Log

Aug. 11
1:14 p.m. An officer responded to the Mobile station on Commerce Street for a two-vehicle crash. No injuries were reported.
2:08 p.m. An animal issue involving a dog in a parked car was reported in the Lantman’s parking lot. The vehicle was gone upon arrival.
7 p.m. A noise complaint related to music was reported on Hillview Terrace.
Aug. 12
6:27 a.m. An officer was called to an alarm activation at CVU.
4:55 p.m. Officers responded to Cedar Knoll Country Club for the report of an intoxicated individual.
8:22 p.m. An officer responded to Hillview Terrace for a family fight.
10:08 p.m. Suspicious noise was reported in the area of Birchwood Drive. Nothing unusual was observed upon arrival.
Aug. 13
11:12 a.m. An officer responded to Kelly’s Field to assist with a medical call.
11:40 a.m. An officer responded to Hillview Terrace for a family fight.
12:40 p.m. Property that was believed to be stolen was reported on North Road.
2:11 p.m. An officer was called to an alarm activation at Kinney Drugs.
9:22 p.m. A noise complaint related to music was reported on Hollow Road.
Aug. 14
1 p.m. An officer responded to Richmond Road for an alarm activation.
4:05 p.m. Officers responded to Weed Road for an alarm activation.
5:45 p.m. Fingerprints were taken for a citizen at the Hinesburg Police Department.
Aug. 15
9:35 a.m. An animal problem involving a loose dog was reported on Shelburne Falls Road.
5:25 p.m. A report of a suspicious motor vehicle was taken in the area of Pond Brook Road. A stranded motorist who ran out of gas was assisted by police officers.
8:34 p.m. An officer was called to an alarm activation at Ben’s Sandwiches.
9:20 p.m. Officers responded to O’Neil Road for a family fight.
Aug. 16
7:30 a.m. A motor vehicle complaint was made by a pedestrian on Buck Hill East Road.
6:00 p.m. Fingerprints were taken for a citizen at the Hinesburg Police Department.
6:15 p.m. Officers responded to North Road for a two-motor vehicle crash. Minor injuries were reported.
8:30 p.m. Officers responded to Kelly’s field to assist with a medical call.
Aug. 17
2:30 p.m. An officer responded to Pond Road to investigate a 911 hang up.