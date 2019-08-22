Hinesburg Police Log

Aug. 11

1:14 p.m. An officer responded to the Mobile station on Commerce Street for a two-vehicle crash. No injuries were reported.

2:08 p.m. An animal issue involving a dog in a parked car was reported in the Lantman’s parking lot. The vehicle was gone upon arrival.

7 p.m. A noise complaint related to music was reported on Hillview Terrace.

Aug. 12

6:27 a.m. An officer was called to an alarm activation at CVU.

4:55 p.m. Officers responded to Cedar Knoll Country Club for the report of an intoxicated individual.

8:22 p.m. An officer responded to Hillview Terrace for a family fight.

10:08 p.m. Suspicious noise was reported in the area of Birchwood Drive. Nothing unusual was observed upon arrival.

Aug. 13

11:12 a.m. An officer responded to Kelly’s Field to assist with a medical call.

11:40 a.m. An officer responded to Hillview Terrace for a family fight.

12:40 p.m. Property that was believed to be stolen was reported on North Road.

2:11 p.m. An officer was called to an alarm activation at Kinney Drugs.

9:22 p.m. A noise complaint related to music was reported on Hollow Road.

Aug. 14

1 p.m. An officer responded to Richmond Road for an alarm activation.

4:05 p.m. Officers responded to Weed Road for an alarm activation.

5:45 p.m. Fingerprints were taken for a citizen at the Hinesburg Police Department.

Aug. 15

9:35 a.m. An animal problem involving a loose dog was reported on Shelburne Falls Road.

5:25 p.m. A report of a suspicious motor vehicle was taken in the area of Pond Brook Road. A stranded motorist who ran out of gas was assisted by police officers.

8:34 p.m. An officer was called to an alarm activation at Ben’s Sandwiches.

9:20 p.m. Officers responded to O’Neil Road for a family fight.

Aug. 16

7:30 a.m. A motor vehicle complaint was made by a pedestrian on Buck Hill East Road.

6:00 p.m. Fingerprints were taken for a citizen at the Hinesburg Police Department.

6:15 p.m. Officers responded to North Road for a two-motor vehicle crash. Minor injuries were reported.

8:30 p.m. Officers responded to Kelly’s field to assist with a medical call.

Aug. 17

2:30 p.m. An officer responded to Pond Road to investigate a 911 hang up.