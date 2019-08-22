Hinesburg works to settle wastewater system facility issue

SCOOTER MACMILLAN

Staff Writer

The Hinesburg wastewater system may not be on shaky ground, but it certainly is on soft ground.

A construction upgrade that has already been predicted to be expensive is proving to be even more so, after the town’s wastewater consultant came to the Aug. 15 Hinesburg Selectboard meeting with options for a new and improved system – and the news that the subgrade, the ground under the wastewater facility, is soft.

The wastewater system needs to be upgraded because the state required the town to get a new wastewater permit. The new permit lowered the amount of phosphorus and ammonia that Hinesburg can discharge into the LaPlatte River.

Wayne Elliott of Aldrich & Elliot, the company Hinesburg hired as consultants on the wastewater issue, said Vermont is requiring a 75-percent reduction in phosphorus from the town and the existing lagoon-based wastewater facility can’t meet that limit, so the system needs a complete redesign.

Selectboard chair Phil Poeuch said he wished Hinesburg’s state officials – former representative and current Lieutenant Governor David Zuckerman, Rep. Bill Lippert and Rep. Mike Yantachka – had attended the meeting, but they did not, nor had they responded to his message about the meeting. He said he would follow up with them.

Reached by phone Wednesday morning, all three men said they were unaware of the meeting. Lippert said he found the message from Poeuch in his junk mail Wednesday, and Zuckerman and Yantachka both said they had not received a message about the meeting.

History of Hinesburg’s lagoon wastewater treatment system

The wastewater main pump station and the wastewater treatment lagoon were built in the late 1960s. The station is located north Charlotte Road and about 3,300 feet west of the Hinesburg Fire Station.

Lagoon systems for treating wastewater were built in the 1960s because they were inexpensive to operate, didn’t require much staff attention, were inexpensive to build and weren’t as complex as some other systems. It was also a viable option for Hinesburg because the town had available land.

Another problem with a lagoon facility, Elliot said, is it wasn’t “really designed or intended to remove ammonia.”

The question of renovating or rebuilding the facility is further complicated by the fact that the site is soft.

“Subgrade improvements will be needed. The results of boring tests, that were taken about every 5 feet, showed that at 35 feet it’s a very soft grade clay,” Elliott said. “It’s one of the worst I’ve ever seen. It really can’t support anything at all.”

He said their studies projected that there could be 18-42 inches of settlement over the next 50 years.

“The concern moving forward is that the entire fill area would settle and what does that mean for pipes, pipes breaking, electrical conduits and all those other things?” Elliott said.

“I think we expected that it might be problematic, but it’s far worse than typical,” Pouech said.

Elliott recommended wick drains as the solution to the subgrade problem.

Wick drains are basically a PVC sleeve that’s installed in the ground vertically on a 3-foot grid that pulls water out and speeds up settling.

“The goal is to have the 50-year settlement take place in a year or less,” Elliott said.

Among the options that Elliott presented to the selectboard for revamping the system, his firm recommends is changing the wastewater system to a more active system called a sequencing batch reactor. This is a flow-through system that would use two tanks where the sewage is treated as it moves from one to the other. The sludge would be removed and taken to a facility in Burlington.

Construction costs for new wastewater system

Construction costs for renovating the lagoon system would be just over $8.7 million and the sequencing batch reactor will cost $8.1 million to build. Besides being less costly, the sequencing batch reactor would increase the capacity of the wastewater system by 75,000 gallons per day (gpd), while the capacity of the lagoon system would be the same after renovation as it is now. He said that another advantage of the sequencing batch reactor is that it will cost $40,000 less per year to operate.

Elliott said that the total cost for this system when other costs such as engineering, administration, permit fees, legal costs and short-term interest are included is $11.7 million and this is the amount of the bond that will be needed.

He said they considered whether moving the facility would bring down the cost but concluded that if it was moved to the east it would still be in the clay subgrade that’s a concern with the present location. Other problems are the cost of purchasing property and the possibility of odor-control or other issues from moving the wastewater treatment facility closer to the village.

“So, we didn’t really come up with anything there that we thought would be a significant savings,” said Elliott.

Because the wastewater system has more capacity than is being used, the construction of the upgraded wastewater system can be done in phases without compromising the system.

Funding sources

Elliott talked about two possible funding sources – a Clean Water State Revolving Fund and a USDA Rural Development Grant.

A Clean Water State Revolving Fund is a loan subsidy with a loan term that would probably be 30 years with a 2 percent interest rate.

A USDA Rural Development Grant is a grant that helps rural areas develop services. To confirm that the town is eligible, Hinesburg would need to do a survey of the sewer service area to verify what the median household income is.

“If you are eligible you could get up to a 45 percent grant,” said Elliott. “We’re seeing offers of roughly 25 percent.”

These funds are not an either-or situation. It’s possible for a town to get both grants.

“It’s pretty common to have joint-funded projects. We’ve got an $18 million treatment plant up in St. Albans, that’s almost done, that’s a joint-funded project,” Elliott said.

He said that if the funding strategy he discussed worked out it would mean a total of $5 million in grant money.

The selectboard worried about what the response would be if the bond vote failed, and Elliott said that he’d been through a process in the 1990s with a town that needed to update its combined sewer overflow system. After the first two bond votes failed, the state threatened that, if the project wasn’t built, the fines would be set high enough to equal the cost of doing the project.

“That’s why I’d love our representatives to be here tonight,” said selectboard member Jeff French. “The plan would be to talk with them. One, so that they understand our position. Two, understand the important work of cleaning the lake but how it’s impacted here a small town and what benefit we’ll get out of it. And number three, they’re right in the process right now; the state, they have a funding method to help clean the lake and they’re making decisions now and how do they use that money?”

Elliott said, “Wastewater treatment plants contribute about 3.1 percent of the phosphorus. How many millions of dollars do you spend to reduce an incremental portion?”

Caught between the EPA and the state

“The state understands where we’re at. The EPA, all they see is hey, we’ve got their permit, we can regulate them, there’s hard numbers our bean counters can count. So, they go straight after the plants,” said Water Works Superintendent Erik Bailey. “The state on the other hand says, ‘We have this money to spend to do as much as we can to the lake.’ They feel our pain.”

He said that the town is “kind of caught between the two opposite forces.”

When Pouech asked if there was anything that the town could be doing at this time to help the process, Elliott answered that it was a little early, except for the income survey.

Pouech said that he thought it would be a good idea to decide what the next step would be if a bond vote doesn’t pass.

With the need to let the ground settle for 10-12 months after the wick drains are installed, Elliott said that the earliest construction could start would spring of 2022. “And this is still a pretty aggressive schedule.”

The town will look at other revenue sources to help pay for the expansion cost, such as increasing allocation connection fees and impact fees. The idea is that as new development comes some of those projects will be paying “a good chunk of the debt retirement,” Elliott said.

Selectman French said he worried that the lake was going to get cleaned up and that the economy of the town was going to be wrecked.

“If you put it all on the people coming in, you say you’re going to have to pay a lot to hook up, how expensive are those homes going to be?” he said. “I just worry what it’s going to do to the value of homes in the village because people aren’t going to want spend X amount of dollars for a house and then get priced out by taxes. It’s already crazy high.”