Ice cream and fun at opening of new playground, Aug. 22

SCOOTER MACMILLAN

Staff Writer

Ice cream, you scream, we all get ice cream at the new playground at the Charlotte Town Beach.

The brand-new playground celebrates its grand opening at 5 p.m. this Thursday, Aug. 22, according to Charlotte Recreation Director Nicole Conley.

There will be free ice cream donated by Patterson Fuels, and kids can play until the ice cream runs out.

“I’m excited for it to finally be open and ready to go,” Conley said. “When I started as recreation director four years ago, the thought of having a new playground was one of my goals.”

The new playground has more components that are suitable for more ages and abilities, and Conley said she’s already seen people playing on it, from toddlers to high school students.

“We’re hoping the community will come and check it out and visit,” she said. “It’s nice to get the community together to visit on a nice day at the town beach. It really adds to the aesthetics to have a beautiful playground.”