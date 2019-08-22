State Rep Town Hall planned

Although the legislature completed its 2019 session in May, legislative activity continues as we prepare for January. As your representative, I’ve been happy to field calls and emails from constituents and answer questions as best I can. I’m also serving on two study committees this summer, one investigating how best to guarantee funding for public access television services. The other committee was formed to determine whether residential building efficiency standards need to be adjusted as we try to ensure that consumers are not being hurt by wasted heat energy in inefficient new homes.

It is important for me to hear from you on all sorts of topics as I prepare for the 2020 session of the legislature. What would you like to see the state do to address the climate change crisis? Are we doing what we need to control education costs? How can we make Vermont more affordable for our working families? What effect will the recent health insurance price increases have on you?

I hope to get your input on these topics and any others you feel are important at a State Rep Town Hall I will be hosting on Thursday, Aug. 29, 6:30 to 8 p.m., at the Charlotte Town Office on Ferry Road. I hope to see you there.

Rep. Mike Yantachka (D)

Charlotte/Hinesburg