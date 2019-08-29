Over 200 riders and walkers turn out for CMT

SCOOTER MACMILLAN

Staff Writer

The Ride 4 CMT event at the Old Lantern in Charlotte was a wonderful success.

Chris Ouellette, an organizer of the event to raise money to fund work for a cure for CMT, said that they had roughly 200 riders and walkers. Many of them have been diagnosed with CMT.

CMT or Charcot-Marie-Tooth is a progressive disease of the nerves that causes muscles to atrophy.

“We set a goal of $200,000 and that means after six years, we’ve raised over $1 million,” said Ouellette.

Besides raising money and awareness, the Ride 4 CMT also gives people with CMT a chance to meet others who are dealing with the neurodegenerative disease.

One of those was Whitney Wright of Franklin. The 18-year-old, who was diagnosed at 18 months, had never met any-one else with CMT until Sunday and her smile lit up an already beautiful day. She was pleased to be with other people who were facing some of the same obstacles that she is.

“This is really good,” Wright said, because among her friends and school mates “nobody really understands it.”